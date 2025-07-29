Z3Metaverse: Z3 Metaverse Takes Center Stage as Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Exit Stage Right

Z3 launches the Decentralized Metaverse on August 25, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / It wasn't that long ago the airways were filled with Metaverse commercials sponsored by Facebook as the new "Meta". Then suddenly all the hype stopped when Meta reported a record $17.7B loss in 2024 alone. Meta's struggle to brand itself as the home of the Metaverse and failure to gain traction evolved because Big Tech's data collection machine, targeted ad model and associated algorithms had become increasingly problematic in the press.

"The masses are fed up with Big Tech hijacking and monetizing personal information and consumer privacy and are yearning for a new and better internet model and operating system" said Z3 Metaverse founder Stevie Marco.

The Z3 Metaverse launches on August 25, 2025, the first day of school, and brings to market its game changing no ad / no data collection model that includes striking technology innovations that provide a window into the future of the decentralized web-3 internet.

Z3's team of program engineers have built a better mouse trap powered by millions of lines of proprietary Z3 source code, including a robust AI sector that supports Z3's Infinity Blockchain Operating System with limitless scalability. Visit https://z3metaverse.com to watch two groundbreaking videos produced by Z3 titled "Metaverse White Paper" and "Teens in the Metaverse" presented by "Valentina", queen of the Metaverse, and "Jetzar", knight to the Z3 queen.

The founding principles of the Z3 Metaverse are:

A DECENTRALIZED INTERNET WITH NO ADS

NO PERSONAL DATA COLLECTED, DISTRIBUTED OR SOLD

LIMITLESS ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC, ART AND VIRTUAL REALITY ADVENTURES

VIRTUAL ART CREATIONAL TOOLS AND MARKETPLACE

SAFE AND DECENTRALIZED "TOUCH DSM" SOCIAL MEDIA AND VIDEO CONFERENCING

MEANINGFUL PARENTAL CONTROLS AND SAFEGUARDS

A.I. AND THE AGE OF THE AVATAR

BLOCKCHAIN "B-COMMERCE" REPLACES "E-COMMERCE"

"Z3 SITES" REPLACE WEBSITES

COMPENSATION PAID TO ARTISTS, TEENS, FAMILIES AND THE PEOPLE

Z3 has been relentlessly coding for eight years to realize its founders' vision of a "Metaverse" that does not involve Big Tech. The Z3 business model is not just a concept, but rather a fully functional operating system ready to come to market that will permanently disrupt Big Tech internet dominance.

"Z3's ad-free business model is the solution to consumer data hijacking because where there are no ads, there is no need for personal data collection" says Stevie Marco.

If there are no ads in the Metaverse, then how does the business community connect with consumers to generate sales? In the Metaverse, consumers shop B-commerce (Blockchain), where prices are significantly lower because Big Tech targeted ad costs and excessive Amazon fees that devour profit margins and drive up consumer prices are eliminated. Review the following link that documents Amazon fees, surcharges and chargebacks. https://shopkeeper.com/amazon-seller-fees-list.

Z3 "B-commerce" Replaces Web-2 E-commerce: Z3 introduces "Global B-commerce". Instead of businesses paying Big Tech big money for pay-per-click targeted ads, merchants can now abandon Big Tech and Amazon because a new and better model has arrived.

In the Metaverse, merchants have virtual storefronts connected to their merchant accounts and pool their money together in a long-term multimedia campaign to drive traffic to Z3's Global B-commerce Marketplace, where consumer data remains private, prices are much lower and merchant profit margins are much higher.

The Z3 Data Firewall Interface: When consumers purchase products and services in the Metaverse or post about them from their virtual home, all their data is privately and securely protected on Z3's Infinity Blockchain instead of personal information falling into the hands of Big Tech and scammers.

"Retailers must remain committed to maintaining consumer trust, 94% of organizations confirmed their customers would no longer do business with them if they believed their data wasn't adequately protected, this makes customer data a keystone for operations and not just something to fill a compliance checkbox." https://countly.com/blog/data-privacy-statistics

Decentralized "Touch DSM" Social Media: Beyond the data hijacking and targeted ads, Facebook and Instagram algorithms designed to maximize user engagement have driven users into harmful rabbit holes, amplifying conspiracy theories and fueling addiction to their platform. Teen suicide rates have skyrocketed with depression reaching epidemic levels. These algorithms have created a dangerous cycle, warping social acceptance, instilling fear and deepening mental health struggles among young users. Z3 has reinvented social media as "Touch DSM" that is far more advanced and safer than dated and dangerous Big Tech social media.

Revolutionary Z3 Source Code and AI Applications: "Z3's proprietary source code is far more advanced and innovative than the source code of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube combined and makes their functionality look archaic and their business models a greed ridden scar of the Web-2 past", says Sage Burke, Rebel Lemonade CEO, who has been intimately involved in Z3 code development, testing and implementation.

Z3 Sites Replace Yesterday's Websites: Z3 Metaverse properties have the option to stay private or go public as a "Z3-Site", thus replacing yesterday's websites. Consumers and businesses currently pay companies like Go Daddy, Wix and Square Space monthly fees that start at $36 per month amounting to $5.7B in revenue in 2024.

Z3 Sites will do to websites what digital photography did to film because a Z3 Site provides a rainbow of technology assets described in the "Metaverse White Paper" and the "Teens in the Metaverse" that the website industry cannot begin to compete with for only $24 per month that would cost $257 per month using Big Tech subscriptions.

Z3 Source Code is Shaping the Web-3 Internet: Z3 eliminates the need for downloadable programs and instead renders advanced technology assets directly online for all desktop and mobile devices, making Z3 the true beginning of the decentralized web-3 internet.

