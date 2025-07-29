Rivers are Life and Wildrye Distilling Join Forces for Limited-Edition Whiskey Collection Supporting River Conservation in Montana

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Rivers are Life, a network of River Heroes who are invested in the protection of rivers around the world, today announced a partnership with Wildrye Distilling, a celebrated Montana-based craft distillery, to release "The Confluence Collection" - a limited-edition series of four unique whiskeys inspired by the iconic rivers of Montana.

Crafted with care and purpose, The Confluence Collection features:

The Jeff: A rye whiskey finished in port casks, echoing the heritage of the Jefferson.

The Maddy: A bold, free-spirited wheated bourbon as untamed as the Madison.

The Gally: Rye barrel, Montana single malt capturing the power of the Gallatin.

The Mo: A blend of all three, celebrating the confluence and creation of the Missouri.

Each bottle pays tribute to one of four vital Montana Rivers - the Jefferson, Madison, Gallatin, and Missouri - all of which play a key role in supporting the state's ecosystem, agriculture, local communities, culture, and beyond.

A portion of proceeds from all sales will benefit Montana-based river protection group, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, to protect fishable, swimmable, drinkable water throughout the 25,000 sq. miles of Montana's Upper Missouri River Basin. They accomplish this mission by actively engaging with citizens, stakeholders and decision makers, utilizing water-quality monitoring and best-available science and, when necessary to protect waterways and communities, insisting on compliance with the law. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper believes healthy, clean waterways go hand-in-hand with strong communities and therefore focus both on stopping pollution and on sustainable, long-term solutions to issues threatening Southwest and West-Central Montana.

"Through this collaboration, we're raising a glass not just to great whiskey, but to the rivers that shape our lives and landscapes," said Katie Horning, Vice President of Marketing at Rivers are Life. "Partnering with Wildrye lets us celebrate Montana's waterways in a bold, flavorful way, all while giving back to the rivers that inspire us."

"Partnering with Rivers are Life on The Confluence Collection has been a natural fit," said Sten Anderson, Co-Founder of Wildrye Distilling. "Montana's rivers fuel our way of life-and our craft. We're proud to help protect these waters so future generations can explore, enjoy, and raise a glass to them too."

A limited run of The Confluence Collection will be packaged as a complete set in a sustainably crafted custom case by Woodchuck USA. With each box sold, a tree is planted in parts of the world with the biggest need for reforestation - a fitting tribute to the partnership's mission to protect our planet.

We'll be hosting a release party for the Confluence Collection at Wildrye Distilling on Wednesday, July 30th from 6pm-8pm. Stop by to learn more about the partnership, enter to win incredible raffle prizes, enjoy some amazing live music, hand-crafted cocktails, and food from neighboring restaurants.

The Confluence Collection will be available for purchase through www.wildryedistilling.com in early August. For more information about Rivers are Life, visit riversarelife.com and download the Rivers are Life app. Learn more about Upper Missouri Waterkeeper at www.uppermissouriwaterkeeper.org . Learn more about Wildrye Distilling at www.wildryedistilling.com .

###

Contact Information

Katie Horning

VP of Marketing, Rivers are Life

khorning@riversarelife.com

989-491-1019





SOURCE: Rivers are Life

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/rivers-are-life-and-wildrye-distilling-join-forces-for-limited-edition-whiskey-1052361