Omaha-Based Fusion Improves the Lives of Everyone We Touch Through Philanthropic Impact

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion employees dedicated over 1,740 hours to engaging with the community in the first half of 2025. Employees volunteered at organizations around Omaha for over 580 of those hours, and the rest was spent at awareness events and fundraisers. This service upholds Fusion's mission "to improve the lives of everyone we touch."

Some of the supported organizations include QLI, the Stephen Center, MS Forward, and Share Omaha; many of which have long-standing relationships with Fusion.

"I enjoy working for a company that values volunteer work as I can give directly back to a community that means a lot to me," Compliance Specialist and regular volunteer, Rachel Vaneck, said. "Choosing to volunteer is important to me because I live in a community where people always rise to help each other in difficult situations, and I would want others to do the same for me. Through volunteer work at Fusion, we are not only able to build connections, but a better understanding of our community's needs."

Other causes Fusion and its employees supported this year include The Big Garden, Westlawn-Hillcrest's flag project, and park clean-ups.

"I'm proud to be part of a company that supports initiatives their employees are passionate about," Chief People Officer, Jackie Froendt, said. "It's been inspiring to see so many people come together to make a difference for causes they genuinely connect with. I'm excited to see where our efforts will bring us in the second half of 2025."

The rest of the year's engagement opportunities include continuing partnerships with QLI and the Stephen Center and working with the Nebraska Diaper Bank and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Learn more at www.workwithfusion.com/our-impact/

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

