Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025
Handled Commerce Acquires Hook Logistics to Launch Scalable, Brand-Centric 3PL Fulfillment Solution

Acquisition adds bi-coastal operations and seasoned logistics team, accelerating Handled's mission to deliver high-touch 3PL fulfillment for modern eCommerce and retail brands.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Handled Commerce, a new fulfillment and logistics platform announced its acquisition of Hook Logistics, a fast-growing 3PL with operations in New Jersey and Southern California. The move marks a major step in Handled Commerce's rollout, expanding its operational footprint and enhancing its ability to serve brands with elevated post-purchase experiences.

Riverside Facility

Riverside Facility
Handled Commerce's Riverside Facility

Hook Logistics brings deep operational expertise in cross-docking and high-touch fulfillment, with a strong track record of supporting fast-growing consumer brands. The acquisition enables Handled Commerce to combine that service-first foundation with modern technology, data transparency, and strategic leadership focused on brand alignment and customer experience.

"This marks an exciting moment for us," said Chuck Atkinson, CEO of Handled Commerce. "Hook has built a reputation for responsiveness, precision, and care in both eCommerce and B2B retail fulfillment. By combining their operational excellence with our team's background in eCommerce shipping and software, we're creating a new kind of 3PL. It's one that has been purpose-built from day one to meet the expectations of modern brands."

"Hook has always been driven by an obsession with delivering the best possible fulfillment experience, not just for our clients but for their customers too," said Seal-Bin Han, cofounder of Hook Logistics, alongside CFO Michael Tucker. "Joining forces with Handled gives us the infrastructure and resources to scale that mission while preserving the service standards our partners rely on."

Handled Commerce is adding to the existing Hook Logistics team and capabilities to support continued growth while ensuring continuity for current customers. Together, the companies will deliver fulfillment solutions that are fast, flexible, and tailored to the needs of modern eCommerce and retail businesses.

The acquisition, recently completed for an undisclosed amount, is part of Handled Commerce's broader strategy to build a national fulfillment network grounded in both high-touch service and scalable infrastructure.

About Handled Commerce

Handled Commerce is building the next-generation fulfillment platform for modern merchants-pairing real operational capabilities with a leadership team that helped shape the evolution of eCommerce shipping. Handled is focused on enabling better post-purchase experiences for brands that prioritize speed, service, and identity.

www.handledcommerce.com

About Hook Logistics

Hook Logistics, now a Handled Commerce company, is a bi-coastal third-party logistics (3PL) provider known for white-glove service, flexible operations, and deep expertise in cross-docking and fulfillment for fast-growing brands.

www.hooklogistics.com

Media Inquiries

info@handledcommerce.com

Contact Information

Michael Tucker
CFO
michael@handledcommerce.com
4438450757

.

SOURCE: Handled Commerce



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/handled-commerce-acquires-hook-logistics-to-launch-scalable-brand-cent-1053207

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
