Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
29.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Portrait Analytics and Third Bridge Partner to Deliver Ai-Driven Investment Research with Human Insight

The new partnership combines Third Bridge's world leading library of expert interviews with Portrait's AI-driven research tools, streamlining how institutional investors blend qualitative insight with quantitative analysis.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Portrait Analytics, the leading personalized AI-powered investment research platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Third Bridge, a leading global expert network and investment research provider. Embedding Third Bridge's unparalleled library of high-quality expert interviews directly into the Portrait platform will create a one-stop research environment for institutional investors.

This collaboration addresses a growing need in public market investing: combining state-of-the-art AI capabilities with powerful qualitative insights from trusted experts. Instead of switching between siloed tools or stitching together AI workflows manually, investors can now leverage AI to seamlessly surface real-time expert perspectives at the moment they're discovering, researching, and monitoring an investment thesis.

"Investors are excited by AI's potential to add leverage to the research process, but are struggling to integrate this technology with critical data sources," said David Plon, CEO and co-founder of Portrait Analytics. "Integrating Third Bridge's extensive library of expert insights and company intelligence into our leading AI platform is a major step towards helping our users fully unlock the value of this research for creative idea generation and thesis development."

This partnership benefits institutional investors, particularly hedge funds and asset managers who rely on expert interviews as part of their research process. Third Bridge subscribers on the Portrait platform can now instantly leverage the collective insights from thousands of experts through Portrait's deep research workflows. For instance, an analyst researching GLP-1s can now leverage Portrait to analyze thousands of expert conversations about downstream impacts on medical devices, food companies, and insurers, uncovering non-obvious investment opportunities.

"Portrait's platform is the perfect environment to unlock even more value from our trusted library of expert insights," said Mike Grubert, Managing Director at Third Bridge, "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing the world's decision makers with access to the high-quality insights they need, whenever and wherever they need them. Together, we're giving our mutual clients a faster, smarter way to conduct due diligence and develop differentiated insight into investment opportunities."

ABOUT PORTRAIT ANALYTICS:

Portrait Analytics is a personalized AI-powered investment research platform that supports critical public market workflows across idea generation, context-building, and thesis monitoring. Built by former buy-side analysts, Portrait is headquartered in New York with a presence across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at https://www.portraitanalytics.ai.

ABOUT THIRD BRIDGE:


Third Bridge is a global investment research business, providing investors and business leaders with access to the unique expert insights they need to accelerate and improve their decision-making. Founded in 2007, it has 1,500+ employees who serve the world's top private equity funds, hedge funds, mutual funds, and management consulting firms. Learn more at: www.thirdbridge.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

