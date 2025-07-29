American College of Education Alumna and First-Generation Graduate Receives 2025 Alumni Achievement Award

CEO, adjunct professor and educational leader, Dr. Belinda Reyes, was honored at the 2025 commencement ceremony.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / American College of Education® (ACE) selected Dr. Belinda Reyes - CEO, author, adjunct professor and educational leader - as its 2025 Alumni Achievement Award recipient. A first-generation college graduate and second language learner, Dr. Reyes' career of nearly 30 years has included transformational initiatives for dual language and VPK-12 education.

In a speech delivered at ACE's 2025 annual commencement ceremony, Dr. Reyes shared, "It's with deep humility and immense gratitude that I stand before you, not just as a doctoral graduate, but as living proof that the vision of American College of Education to serve, lead and achieve is not only noble, it's transformative … I'm part of a new generation of scholar-practitioners because ACE met me where life demanded I be - present as a mother, wife and leader."

In her previous role as assistant superintendent, Dr. Reyes made history as the first former second language learner from her hometown school district to return and serve in a Cabinet-level position on the Superintendent Leadership Team.

Among many outstanding contributions throughout her career, Dr. Reyes notably led her district's response to the displacement of nearly 3,000 non-English speakers following Hurricane Maria in 2018, securing support and implementing targeted strategies that resulted in a 93% graduation rate for affected students. Her doctoral research at ACE examined the impact of dual language education in closing achievement gaps between English Language Learners and their monolingual peers. It was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of English Learner Education and recognized at numerous conferences.

"We're incredibly proud of Dr. Reyes and her influential career," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "The annual Alumni Achievement Award is an opportunity to recognize and highlight an ACE graduate who has not only accomplished earning a degree but has elevated what they've learned into meaningful contributions and positive change in society."

Dr. Reyes is ACE's 13th annual recipient.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

SOURCE: American College of Education

Related Images

Dr. Belinda Reyes

American College of Education named Dr. Belinda Reyes as the 2025 Alumni Achievement Award recipient.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-alumna-and-first-generation-graduate-receives-2025-alumni-a-1053935