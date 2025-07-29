D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation in Connection with its $175,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / On July 10, 2025, Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,499,550 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This includes 2,282,550 units issued pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in full, which also closed, on July 10, 2025. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "GTERU" on July 9, 2025. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, three-fourths of one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Freshfields LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-286585), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on July 7, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:GTERU) was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search on target businesses within the agribusiness and water sectors, primarily in food-tech, ag-tech, bio-tech, controlled environment agriculture and open field crops in the case of agribusiness, and in water utility, water treatment, pipelines, desalination and other water solutions within the water sectors.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30,000,000,000 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the closing of the offering, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction in the sectors it is targeting or at all. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

Edward Preble

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (904) 583 7145

Email: edward.preble@globaterra.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-globa-terra-acquisition-1053937