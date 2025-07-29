Alpine Mar Breaks Ground on New Offices in Santiago City, Philippines

Rich Local Talent Pool Will Augment Firm's Expertise and Bring Unique Experiences and Perspectives to Expanding U.S. Client Base

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The Philippines has long been renowned for its talented workforce across various industries. However, in recent months there has been a significant focus on leveraging Filipinos' deep proficiency and fluency in U.S. accounting and finance practices.

To tap into this extensive talent vein, Alpine Mar , a rapidly growing, modern-day accounting firm, has announced the opening of a new office in Santiago City in the Philippines. These offices will support 12 local Alpine Mar employees, while also providing a co-working space for students and other remote workers which the firm hopes will serve as an additional local recruiting vehicle.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new Philippines office and tapping into the region's rich talent base of accounting and finance professionals, who will serve as a seamless extension of our domestic team and help support our rapidly growing roster of U.S. clients," says Pablo Martell, CEO and Managing Partner at Alpine Mar. "We are also excited to leverage the co-working space as a means of identifying and attracting top-notch prospective hires to our firm."

While demand for qualified accountants well-versed and familiar with U.S. accounting and finance practices is increasing, the supply of seasoned U.S.-based professionals is dwindling. Recent reports clearly show a downward trend, including a substantial decrease in CPA exam candidates in the U.S. in recent years.

With approximately 200,000 certified public accountants (CPAs) - many with experience at prestigious firms - the Philippines has emerged as a mecca for plugging the skills gap and overcoming the current U.S. CPA shortage in a cost-effective manner. Students, in particular, represent a prolific candidate and skills pipeline, especially considering their familiarity with technology and the industry's concurrent "digital first" shift geared towards improving efficiency, accuracy and client service.

Alpine Mar's new Philippines office will bring the firm's total number of employees globally to 40, inclusive of partners.

