Vaya Space Selected for $1.2M AFWERX Phase II Contract to Advance Hypersonic Propulsion

Hybrid-Fueled Ramjet to Enable Throttleable, Restartable Missile Systems for Enhanced A2/AD Penetration

COCOA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Vaya Space announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II in the amount of $1,236,406 focused on the development of the Hybrid-Fueled Ramjet, a throttleable and restartable hypersonic missile propulsion system, to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now on July 9, 2025, Vaya Space will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"This Phase II award represents a significant advancement in hypersonic propulsion and a strong vote of confidence in Vaya's hybrid technology. Our Hybrid-Fueled Ramjet introduces a new class of adaptable missile propulsion; combining throttleability, restart capability, and mission-tailorable thrust to meet the dynamic demands of modern defense. We're proud to help shape the future of strategic capability for the United States," stated Vaya Space Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lowdermilk.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

About Vaya Space

Vaya Space is a privately owned company based on the Space Coast and leveraging patented Vortex-Hybrid engine technology to disrupt both the Space and Defense markets. Visit VayaSpace.com for more information.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 320 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

SOURCE: Vaya Space

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/vaya-space-selected-for-1.2m-afwerx-phase-ii-contract-to-advance-hypersonic-p-1054116