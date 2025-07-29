Alter Behavioral Health Nominated for Best Behavioral Health Facility in Southern California

Nomination Highlights the Program's Residential Mental Health Services for Adults Dealing With Conditions Such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD and Dissociative Disorders

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Alter Behavioral Health has been nominated for Best Behavioral Health Facility in Southern California by the Santa Monica Daily Press. The nomination highlights the program's residential mental health services for adults dealing with conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and dissociative disorders.

Alter operates two full-time mental health facilities in Orange County. Care is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clients live on-site and receive individualized treatment plans based on clinical needs.

Treatment stays typically last 30 to 45 days. Clients may have access to private rooms, and phones are allowed with limits. Visitation is permitted. Admissions are available seven days a week, including weekends, depending on availability.

"This nomination is meaningful because it reflects the work our team puts in every day," said Michael Castanon, CEO at Alter Behavioral Health. "Our goal is to give people the space and care they need to get better."

The program focuses on evidence-based therapy, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT). Clinical teams include licensed therapists, psychiatrists, nurses, and behavioral health technicians. Every client is assigned a case manager upon admission. Case managers assist with treatment coordination, short-term disability, and employer leave paperwork.

According to internal client satisfaction surveys, 95 percent of former residents reported being satisfied with their care. Staff attribute this to consistent support and a quiet setting designed for recovery.

Winners of the Best Of awards will be announced later this year. Alter Behavioral Health will continue offering residential mental health treatment to clients from across California and the United States.

