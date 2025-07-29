Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alter Behavioral Health Nominated for Best Behavioral Health Facility in Southern California

Nomination Highlights the Program's Residential Mental Health Services for Adults Dealing With Conditions Such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD and Dissociative Disorders

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Alter Behavioral Health has been nominated for Best Behavioral Health Facility in Southern California by the Santa Monica Daily Press. The nomination highlights the program's residential mental health services for adults dealing with conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and dissociative disorders.

Alter Behavioral Health Beachfront Location

Alter Behavioral Health Beachfront Location

Alter operates two full-time mental health facilities in Orange County. Care is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clients live on-site and receive individualized treatment plans based on clinical needs.

Treatment stays typically last 30 to 45 days. Clients may have access to private rooms, and phones are allowed with limits. Visitation is permitted. Admissions are available seven days a week, including weekends, depending on availability.

"This nomination is meaningful because it reflects the work our team puts in every day," said Michael Castanon, CEO at Alter Behavioral Health. "Our goal is to give people the space and care they need to get better."

The program focuses on evidence-based therapy, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT). Clinical teams include licensed therapists, psychiatrists, nurses, and behavioral health technicians. Every client is assigned a case manager upon admission. Case managers assist with treatment coordination, short-term disability, and employer leave paperwork.

According to internal client satisfaction surveys, 95 percent of former residents reported being satisfied with their care. Staff attribute this to consistent support and a quiet setting designed for recovery.

Winners of the Best Of awards will be announced later this year. Alter Behavioral Health will continue offering residential mental health treatment to clients from across California and the United States.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Marketing Manager
info@tower25.com
310-817-0072

.

SOURCE: Alter Behavioral Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alter-behavioral-health-nominated-for-best-behavioral-health-facility-1054128

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.