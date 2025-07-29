MASV Express Breaks File Transfer Barriers with Speed, Simplicity, and Enterprise-Grade Agility

Cut-through switching significantly reduces latency for performance-sensitive environments, accelerating transfers by up to 3.5X

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / MASV ( massive.io ), the fastest and most reliable large file transfer platform for media professionals and an IDC Innovator 2025 for Media & Entertainment * , today introduced MASV Express , a breakthrough in scalable file delivery designed for today's fast-moving enterprise media environments.

MASV Express is a next-generation, enterprise-grade performance feature built on the same trusted MASV platform that customers around the world rely on for fast, scalable, and secure file delivery. Now, with MASV Express, enterprise workgroups and creative teams get the best of file delivery: MASV Express moves files from origin to the destination without first needing the complete file in MASV's secure container. This way, Express can accelerate file transfer speeds by up to 3.5X, dramatically accelerating turnaround time on top of MASV's already super-fast file transfers and preserving MASV's operational agility.

MASV Express keeps content flowing smoothly through any network environment, ensuring the fastest, most reliable, and most secure delivery experience available. No other enterprise file transfer platform delivers this powerful combination of speed, simplicity, scalability, and uninterrupted performance. Express builds on MASV's current capability to overcome any point-to-point delivery issues-like propagating outages and network congestion-by preserving reliability of the file transfer while decreasing turnaround times.

"File transfer is no longer just a utility; it's a strategic advantage," says Majed Alhajry, CTO of MASV. "MASV Express sets a new standard for the industry with the fastest, most scalable, and most agile file transfer platform available. With direct delivery, enterprise and creative teams can move massive files at speed without bottlenecks or infrastructure hurdles. MASV Express is purpose-built for modern, dynamic media operations, seamlessly connecting legacy systems with emerging platforms to keep content flowing and teams operating at peak performance."

Breakthrough Speed with Cut-Through File Transfer

MASV Express introduces cut-through file transfer-a performance-enhancing innovation that reduces latency and enables faster multi-destination delivery, even in congested or unreliable network environments.

Global Scalability, Zero IT Dependency

MASV Express runs on the proven MASV network, backed by AWS , delivering reliable, full-speed transfers no matter the recipient's bandwidth. Need more bandwidth to cover a major election, global sporting event, or breaking news? MASV scales instantly with no extra hardware, software, or IT coordination required. MASV is ready when you are.

Speed to Air

MASV Express supports growing files, allowing transfers to start while the file is still being written, a critical capability for today's real-time environments like sports and news, where every second counts. Leagues, broadcasters, and digital publishers are under constant pressure to deliver highlights, recaps, and exclusive content across OTT, social, YouTube, and broadcast channels, often within moments of the live action. MASV Express gives teams the speed and reliability they need to stay ahead in the race for audience attention.

Enterprise-Grade Security

With support for SSO, fine-grained user-access controls, and flexible authentication methods, MASV Express meets the stringent security and compliance needs of large teams and media enterprises, without slowing them down.

Built for the Work You Do

MASV Express was developed in direct response to real production needs, removing manual steps, accelerating speed, and eliminating traditional chokepoints:

Offloading footage from OB trucks to post-production in real time, including growing files, without overloading standard IP networks.

Meeting fast-turnaround deadlines with instant scalability and sub-minute setup.

Simplifying cloud migration for broadcast workflows while maintaining continuity with existing systems.

Transferring large batches of time-sensitive news footage from remote locations reliably and at speed.

Enabling hybrid workflows with seamless delivery between cloud and on-prem environments.

MASV Express will be available mid-summer 2025. Contact sales@masv.io to learn more, or visit www.massive.io .

*Recently, MASV was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2025 (doc US52275525, May 2025) report.

About MASV

MASV is a cloud-based large file transfer platform designed to orchestrate and secure file movement worldwide to meet fast-paced and nimble workflows. Global media organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver their large files without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable. To learn more and try MASV for free, visit massive.io or contact team@masv.io.

MASV Press Contact:

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: MASV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/masv-express-breaks-file-transfer-barriers-with-speed-simplicity-1054184