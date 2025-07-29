Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - ON Mobil, the next-generation mobile banking channel of Burgan Bank ON Digital Banking in Turkey, has embarked on a collaboration with Dataroid, an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform. Standing out in the banking and financial services industry, Dataroid brings deep expertise in helping institutions elevate their digital experiences. The collaboration aims to deepen customer insights and enhance ON Mobil's digital customer experience.

Burgan Bank ON Digital Banking Selects Dataroid to Elevate Digital Customer Experience

By leveraging its advanced analytics and real-time engagement capabilities, Dataroid intends on supporting ON Mobil in delivering hyper-personalized experiences at precisely the right moments in the customer journey. The partnership is expected to enhance customer engagement, increase digital adoption, and drive long-term customer loyalty.

Darço Akkaranfil, Executive Vice President of Information Technologies at Burgan Bank

Darço Akkaranfil, Executive Vice President of Information Technologies at Burgan Bank, commented: "ON Digital Banking is Burgan Bank's next-generation digital bank that offers banking services through digital platforms. Committed to implementing the best practices in the financial services industry and continuously delivering value-adding services to its customers, ON Digital serves over 1.5 million customers as one of the fastest growing digital banking platforms. We are continuously evolving our ON Digital brand to deliver a simplified and intuitive banking experience through enriched features and digital transaction options. With Dataroid as a key partner, we gain valuable insights into customer behavior and deliver hyper-personalized, seamless experiences across every touchpoint. Our focus is to make every interaction meaningful, boost engagement, and ensure our digital services become an intuitive and trusted part of our customers' everyday lives. With our investments in artificial intelligence and hyper-personalization, we continue to advance the customer experience even further."

Elif Parlak, Co-founder of Dataroid

Elif Parlak, Co-Founder of Dataroid, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with ON Mobil and support their mission to deliver exceptional digital experiences. As an AI-powered digital analytics platform, Dataroid enables enterprises to enhance each customer interaction by leveraging deep behavioral insights, advanced data science models, and seamless omnichannel engagement. We believe this partnership will bring significant value to ON Mobil's digital growth. This collaboration represents a step toward redefining standards in digital banking where customers don't just access services, but experience thoughtfully tailored, truly valuable interactions.

About Dataroid

Dataroid is an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform that allows companies to measure customer interactions and experiences across different digital channels, enabling data-driven analysis and real-time action. Dataroid combines features such as enriched individual customer data, behavioral analytics, application performance management, and data modeling into a single platform, providing marketing, product, and technology teams with end-to-end customer insights.

Dataroid platform is already used by medium to very large enterprises in financial services, airlines, and retail to reshape the experience of over 120 million users. For more information, please visit: https://www.dataroid.com/

