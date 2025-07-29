3D Systems Announces Major Milestone in Digital Dentistry with Full Commercial Release of New FDA-cleared Denture Solution

Company's technology redefines dental prosthetics with revolutionary single-piece, multi-material dentures delivering distinctive combination of exquisite aesthetics, comfort and outstanding resistance to breakage for enhanced patient experience

3D Systems' solutions for the 'replacement' market are integral to its dental strategy, as the U.S. market is expected to reach $600 million by 2029

ROCK HILL, S.C., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced full commercial release of its NextDent® Jetted Denture Solution for the U.S. market. This first-to-market solution for jetted, monolithic (one-piece) dentures utilizes multiple materials in a single printing process to deliver a durable, long-wear, aesthetically beautiful prosthetic to the patient. This results in a faster, more cost-effective and highly scalable alternative to traditional denture fabrication, enabling both an outstanding patient experience and a strong return on investment for dental labs that provide these products to dental professionals each day.

As summarized by 3D Systems' President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, "Our consistent investment in this revolutionary dental technology has culminated in an outstanding denture product, delivered to the patient much faster and with better manufacturing economics, to meet the rapidly growing demand for essential dental care over a patient's entire lifetime. FDA-cleared, and manufactured to the highest quality standards, dental professionals can stand behind this product with the confidence that they are providing the best care in meeting their patients' unique needs each day."

Foundational to 3D Systems' NextDent Jetted Denture Solution is the new NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer. This unique printer enables rapid production of patient-specific dentures that are fully cured and safe to handle without the need for additional post-curing steps. To complement the NextDent 300, 3D Systems' materials scientists developed two very special dental materials, NextDent® Jet Teeth and NextDent® Jet Base. When used in the NextDent 300 printer, these FDA-cleared materials deliver the desired tooth rigidity and gum support, with both having outstanding aesthetics, along with a denture toughness that helps assure dental professionals and patients alike that the dentures will not experience premature failure due to an unexpected drop in the sink or on the floor when removed.

From a manufacturing standpoint, the ability to produce these single-piece, dual material dentures in a continuous flow print process, with no post-print curing required, provides unparalleled production speeds and efficiencies, resulting in shorter lead times and a greatly enhanced return on investment compared to traditional manufacturing methods, or even other 3D printing technologies that are in the market today.

"It's rewarding for our team to see our complete NextDent Jetted Denture Solution officially in the market," said Stijn Hanssen, director, dental solutions, 3D Systems. "3D Systems is known as a pioneer in digital dentistry solutions. Our monolithic jetted denture solution is a truly unique market offering, fusing innovative materials, 3D printing technology, software, and applications expertise. This complete workflow is engineered for high-volume production, providing unparalleled accuracy and repeatability at a lower total cost of operation. Throughout our extensive beta testing, we're seeing our manufacturing customers produce a full one-piece denture solution with over 50% less manual labor than using traditional means. From a speed of delivery perspective, the digital workflow, including the NextDent 300 printer, can produce a final product in one day compared to a five-day turnaround from traditional production methods. This combination of dramatically reduced fulfillment times and labor costs, with a superior product for the patient represents a big step forward for the dental industry. I am excited to see how this solution will not only transform how dental labs operate, but also how it will transform the patient experience."

Over the last few months, 3D Systems previewed the full Jetted Denture Solution with select leading dental labs in the United States, receiving high praise from these seasoned providers. With this beta testing now complete, the Company is taking orders in the U.S. for the NextDent 300 printer, which will be manufactured in its state-of-the-art South Carolina manufacturing operations. The first units are targeted for shipment in August 2025. European and Asian market releases are anticipated to follow, once the regional regulatory approvals are fully complete.

"After trying the new NextDent 300, I cannot see the future of any dental lab without one of these in each and every one," said Joshua Williams, general manager, GPS DIGITAL RPD. "From my perspective, this printer checks all the boxes twice. You save so much time not having to assemble your dentures in multiple parts, and don't need to use caustic solutions to post-process them. The NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base materials have so many color options to give a great life-like appearance. Most importantly, the finished dentures bounce when dropped in the sink as opposed to shattering. 3D Systems makes it so easy with supports that melt off and a simple dust free wash to remove the bit of residue before pumice and polish. We produced a batch of 15 dentures and found this workflow to be very streamlined-300% faster than doing dentures with an analog workflow and 120% faster than using a resin printer to print the dentures in two parts (base and teeth separately)."

Joshua Jakson, president, Evolve Dentistry, commented, "As the use of digital dentistry workflows continues to accelerate, digitally fabricating dentures using 3D printing technology is becoming the standard mode of manufacturing. For Evolve Dentistry, it is important for us to stay consistent and have a process that we can truly scale with. Because of the NextDent 300's post-processing workflow, we are able to make sure that we nail the mark every single time. The consistency of the printer is outstanding! We have had no failures so far, and the materials are next level compared to competitive materials on the market. Our clientele completely notices the difference. We are looking forward to a long collaboration with 3D Systems and are excited to see where the future will take us."

According to Robert Savage, Jr., CEO & president, Drake Dental Lab, "3D Systems' latest digital dentistry solution offers reduced fabrication time, strong labor savings, and straightforward post-processing and final finishing. The easy-to-use workflow simplifies the process for denture production, thus enabling our technical team to focus their efforts on the production of more complex devices. The NextDent Jetted Denture Solution is streamlined for modern denture production."

"Our lab has been an early adopter of both NextDent and competitor 3D-printed monolithic denture products," said Dr. William Gianni, CEO, Kainos Dental Technologies, LLC. "The NextDent Jetted Denture Solution delivers the 'Future-Today' for 3D-printed monolithic dentures. We are seeing increased efficiency and productivity due to reduced post-processing times, thus reducing labor costs. We have also enhanced the experience for the doctors with whom we work due to faster service, denture personalization, and high fracture-resistance materials. Finally, using this integrated system has improved our employees' experience as it does not require them to use slow post-processing equipment or interact with potentially hazardous solutions. They also love the new skill development of being on the forefront of the 'Future-Today.' We look forward to a long-term relationship with the 3D Systems team. For decades they have been pioneers in the 3D printing industry and this experience shows in the NextDent product!"

3D Systems' NextDent Jetted Denture Solution is the latest addition to the Company's market-leading solution portfolio intended to address all major facets of dentistry to straighten, protect, repair and replace teeth. This is the broadest portfolio available from any additive manufacturing solutions provider. According to internal market estimates, applications for the 'replacement' pillar of 3D Systems' dental strategy in the United States alone represent an approximately $600 million addressable market by 2029. The U.S. market is estimated to be roughly one-third of the total available global market. When combined with the markets for 'straighten' (approximately $125 million), 'protect' (approximately $150 million) and 'repair' (approximately $150 million), the U.S. Dental market represents a nearly $1 billion opportunity for the integration of 3D printing technology.

For more information on 3D Systems' NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, please visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

3D Systems' Jetted Dentures for Patients

Dentures produced using 3D Systems' Jetted Denture Solution

