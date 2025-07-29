Searchlight Cyber has partnered with TRM Labs, the leading provider of blockchain intelligence solutions, to integrate new cryptocurrency analysis capabilities into its dark web investigation platform. The blockchain data provided by TRM Labs allows investigators to identify wallets linked to illicit activity, helping to combat crime ranging from ransomware attacks, to drug trafficking, to financial misconduct.

The blockchain intelligence provided by TRM Labs allows users of Cerberus dark web investigation platform to dig deeper when they identify a cryptocurrency address. The enrichment provides details on the transaction history of the wallet and the ability to trace the assets across the blockchain, with the option to pivot into the TRM Labs platform where deeper blockchain analysis is required. Ultimately, this will support investigations into dark web criminals with new capabilities for tracing the flow of illicit funds.

Searchlight's Cerberus platform is used by law enforcement and government agencies to investigate criminals who use the dark web for its perceived anonymity. Identifiers like cryptocurrency addresses, found by Cerberus, can be invaluable evidence in criminal investigations if they can be tied back to the individual.

Dr. Gareth Owenson, Co-Founder and CTO of Searchlight Cyber commented: "Criminal economies on the dark web have thrived on the back of two technological developments: the ability to host sites on dark web networks like Tor and the use of cryptocurrencies for payment. The combination of these factors has created a level of pseudo-anonymity that criminals have historically used to evade justice. Like Searchlight, TRM Labs has a reputation for helping law enforcement gain back the technical advantage over online criminals and this partnership gives investigators a powerful combination of tools they can use to 'follow the money'."

Rahul Raina, Co-Founder and CTO at TRM Labs commented: "TRM Labs empowers organizations to rapidly trace and understand blockchain activity with trusted intelligence that drives faster, more informed decisions. By integrating with Searchlight Cyber, we enable investigators and analysts to unify blockchain data with dark web intelligence in a single workflow-eliminating silos, accelerating investigations, and reducing time to critical insights. This integration helps both public and private sector teams uncover threats-from ransomware to nation-state actors-faster and with greater precision."

About Searchlight Cyber

Searchlight Cyber was founded in 2017 with a mission to stop threat actors from acting with impunity. Its External Cyber Risk Management Platform helps organizations to identify and protect themselves from emerging cybercriminal threats with Attack Surface Management and Threat Intelligence tools designed to separate the signal from the noise. It is used by some of the world's largest enterprises, government and law enforcement agencies, and the Managed Security Service Providers at the forefront of protecting customers from external threats. Find out more at www.slcyber.io.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain analytics solutions to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to trace the source and destination of funds, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by leading agencies and businesses worldwide who rely on TRM to enable a safer, more secure crypto ecosystem. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

