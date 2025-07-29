Natural voice conversation, long-term memory and advanced reasoning bring expert financial guidance to everyone.

Cleo, the world's first AI financial assistant, today launched its most advanced product yet: Cleo 3.0, introducing two-way voice conversations, long-term memory, and advanced reasoning to the platform. Designed to feel more like a human coach than an app, Cleo now helps users understand and improve their finances through deeply personalized, emotionally intelligent interactions. This transforms Cleo from a helpful chatbot into a human-like money coach that learns each user's habits and provides expert, 24/7 guidance once reserved for the wealthy.

"Most people can't afford expert financial guidance-but everyone deserves it," said Barney Hussey-Yeo, Cleo's Founder and CEO. "Cleo remembers your goals, learns your habits, and delivers personalized financial coaching to help you make better financial decisions every day. This technology finally makes it possible to give financial guidance instantly."

What is new with Cleo 3.0

Real Conversations: Say goodbye to lifeless chatbots. Cleo now offers two-way voice conversation, powered by text-to-speech capabilities, and conversational AI, delivered with her trademark personality and actionable coaching.

Dynamic Memory: Cleo remembers goals, habits and financial history so her guidance gets smarter, more relevant, and more personalized over time.

Advanced Reasoning: Powered by OpenAI's latest model (available as an optional upgrade), Cleo turns complex money choices into simple, actionable steps based on spending history delivering deeply informed advice.

Unlike traditional money apps or chatbots, Cleo 3.0 is built for behavior change, not just tracking balances. Cleo is already helping millions build better money habits, with users engaging 20x more than they do with typical banking apps.

In 2025, Cleo is on track to surpass 1 million paid subscribers, with year-to-date momentum crossing $250 million in annual recurring revenue-growing more than 2x year-over-year-all while maintaining net profitability.

To date, Cleo has analyzed over 14 billion user transactions-nearly 82 million per day and 57,000 per minute

To see Cleo in action and maybe get roasted on your latest takeout purchase, visit https://web.meetcleo.com/

About Cleo

Cleo is the world's first AI financial assistant who transforms the complexity of money into simple, honest conversations. With a unique blend of predictive intelligence and human understanding, Cleo is building a future where smart financial decisions are within everyone's reach.

Cleo speaks like a friend but with expert-level insights. She remembers spending patterns, predicts needs, and delivers radically personalized guidance through budgeting, saving, credit-building, and intelligent money coaching. Cleo normalizes money conversations and is available 24/7-because understanding your finances shouldn't require a finance degree.

Founded as a pioneering AI chatbot, Cleo has evolved into a powerful financial intelligence platform that empowers millions to make smarter financial decisions.

