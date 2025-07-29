Tumi, Inc.: TUMI INTRODUCES NEW ASIA-PACIFIC BRAND AMBASSADOR WEI DAXUN

A new journey begins with Wei Daxun, as TUMI unveils the final chapter of its global 19 Degree Lite Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand TUMI proudly announces esteemed Chinese actor Wei Daxun as its new Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador. The announcement follows the opening of TUMI's new Shanghai flagship store earlier this month, both serving as key milestones in the brand's continued global expansion and commitment to the global traveler.

Recognized as one of China's most celebrated actors, Wei Daxun has captivated audiences across Asia with his versatility, charisma, and sincerity. From film and television to music and philanthropy, his multifaceted career has earned him both critical acclaim and the lasting admiration of fans. Driven by professionalism, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Wei naturally embodies the values that have defined TUMI for the past 50 years: precision, creativity, and a spirit of constant forward motion.

Wei makes his official campaign debut in the third and final chapter of TUMI's 19 Degree Lite "Uncompromisingly Light" campaign, which celebrates innovation and the freedom of movement through the lens of those who live life constantly in motion. Directed by David Pun and shot by renowned photographer GK (??), the campaign captures the quiet intensity of Wei's lifestyle as he moves fluidly between cities, sets, and fleeting moments. Along the way, he's equipped with travel companions that match his rhythm: the ultra-lightweight 19 Degree Lite and the versatile Alpha Bravo collection. The story highlights how 19 Degree Lite keeps pace with him-adapting seamlessly and supporting every leg of the journey-while the Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack offers the reliability and functionality he needs as someone who is always on the move. For Wei, home isn't a place - it's a feeling. And in the consistency of what he carries, he finds the space to move with confidence and ease, no matter where he's headed.

"Wei brings an energy and authenticity that seamlessly aligns with TUMI's values," says Creative Director Victor Sanz. "He is a true reflection of the modern global traveler: intentional, dynamic, and always in motion."

"It's an honor to join the TUMI family," says Wei. "I've long admired the brand's dedication to timeless quality and purpose. Their collections are designed for real life, and they move with me wherever I go, whatever I do."

The brand proudly adds Wei Daxun to its prestigious and multifaceted ambassador roster alongside beloved McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver Lando Norris, LPGA Tour Professional Golfer Nelly Korda and PGA Tour Professional Golfer Ludvig Åberg. Through precision-led design, global storytelling and acclaimed talent, TUMI continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the luxury travel and lifestyle space.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to?upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of?ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their?passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com?and follow @TUMITravel on?Instagram,?TikTok,?Facebook, and?YouTube.

