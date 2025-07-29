OXIO Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Telecom-as-a-Service Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Redefining Connectivity Through Cloud-Native Innovation

Recognized for its cloud-native Telecom-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform and core network, OXIO leads digital transformation and customer-centric innovation in the global telecommunications industry

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that OXIO has been named the 2025 global Telecom-as-a-Service transformational innovation leader in the telecommunications industry for its outstanding achievements in cloud-native innovation, programmable connectivity, and customer enablement. This recognition highlights OXIO's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes for MVNOs, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in the evolving embeddable connectivity competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. OXIO excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "OXIO addresses critical structural barriers in the telecom industry by introducing a platform that simplifies and accelerates global connectivity while enabling deeper business integration. Traditional telecom networks remain highly fragmented, with local operators dominating individual markets and offering limited interoperability. The company's architecture removes complexity for customers by automating network decisions and eliminating the need for region-specific configurations," said Ignacio Perrone, consulting director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, strategic technology integration, and customer partnerships, OXIO has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in programmable infrastructure and scalable platforms have enabled it to extend its impact across global markets.

Innovation remains central to OXIO's approach. Its cloud-native, programmable TaaS platform and global network core empowers various business types-including retailers, fintechs, super apps, and device manufacturers-to launch and manage mobile services without the complexity of legacy telecom infrastructure. The platform delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and speed-to-market, enabling customers to design unique mobile experiences tailored to their business models.

"Receiving this award from respected industry analysts is a true honor and strong validation of our mission to build the global telecom network of the future. OXIO is pioneering a new category that we believe will grow the market and improve competitiveness by enabling new use cases and innovations that can only be achieved through cloud-based telecom. Frost & Sullivan's recognition motivates our team to keep pushing boundaries and advancing our TaaS solution to redefine the future," said Nicolas Girard, co-founder and CEO of OXIO.

OXIO's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery, automating complex network functions, surfacing network-level business intelligence, and enabling advanced self-service capabilities, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on real-time, localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse verticals and geographies. Frost & Sullivan commends OXIO for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the telecommunications industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This honor recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To download the complete award write-up, visit OXIO.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About OXIO

OXIO is building the global network of the future as the first Telecom-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform. Our technology-first approach to telecom unlocks innovation and possibility while delivering actionable insights for customer-obsessed companies competing in a data-driven world. OXIO is headquartered in New York and has offices in Mexico City and Montreal. For more information, visit oxio.com. To learn more about current openings, visit oxio.com/careers/.

Media Contact:

Treble

Will Kruisbrink

oxio@treblepr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxio-recognized-with-frost--sullivans-2025-global-telecom-as-a-service-transformational-innovation-leadership-recognition-for-redefining-connectivity-through-cloud-native-innovation-302515355.html