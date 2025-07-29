dbt Labs Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement will expand technical integrations across services including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, and Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse, while also expanding AWS Marketplace availability to simplify access and procurement for enterprise customers.

"By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we're giving organizations even more flexibility to choose dbt, the standard for AI-ready structured data, as the transformation engine behind their AI initiatives," said Shawn Toldo, VP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at dbt Labs. "Together, we're meeting customers where they are - enabling faster time-to-value and seamless cloud-native deployments."

Shared dbt Labs and AWS customers including Moderna leverage dbt's tight integration with AWS to break down silos, streamline analytics, and enable AI-driven insights. During AWS re:Invent, Moderna and dbt Labs took the stage together to discuss how Moderna entrusts dbt and AWS with ensuring vaccine supply chain resilience so that it can provide critical and timely support to its network of customers.

In addition to Moderna, Culture Amp relies on dbt and AWS to scale its data operations and accelerate decision-making across the business.

"At Culture Amp, we're focused on helping organizations build a better world of work. We combine organizational psychology and data science within our products to help organizations deeply understand the experience of their employees, develop talent, drive performance and remove the guesswork around building thriving workplace cultures. To do this, we need a modern data stack we can trust," said Doug English, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Culture Amp. "With dbt and AWS, our team can deliver timely, reliable insights at scale, enabling faster experimentation, better decision-making, and ultimately, more impact for our customers. We're excited to see dbt Labs and AWS investing further in their collaboration to support data teams like ours."

This agreement underscores dbt Labs and AWS' focus on providing flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across industries.

"This expanded collaboration with dbt Labs empowers organizations to build faster, more reliable analytics workflows in the cloud," said Allison Johnson, Senior Manager of Americas Technology Partners at AWS. "Together, we're enabling data teams to accelerate time to insight and leverage emerging AI capabilities, all while optimizing for performance, scale, and cost efficiency. This collaboration brings together modern cloud data infrastructure and trusted transformation practices for customers who need to move with both speed and confidence."

Simultaneously, dbt Labs continues to innovate its platform to revolutionize developer and data analyst experiences in the age of AI. The recent launch of the dbt Fusion engine enables faster analytics delivery, lowers cloud costs, and ensures teams can build trusted data pipelines at scale.

To learn more about the latest dbt features powering the platform, including the dbt Fusion engine, visit https://www.getdbt.com/product/fusion . For more information on dbt and AWS integrations, please visit https://www.getdbt.com/data-platforms/redshift .

