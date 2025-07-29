ThoughtSpot Redefines AI Interoperability with Launch of ThoughtSpot Agentic MCP Server

First major BI analytics platform to launch general availability of an enterprise-ready MCP server with native natural language to data capabilities, bringing the power of ThoughtSpot's Agentic Analytics Platform directly to any AI agent and business application

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2025, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the general availability of its Agentic Model Context Protocol, ushering in a new era of AI interoperability in agentic analytics. ThoughtSpot is the first major analytics and business intelligence platform provider to launch an enterprise-ready Agentic MCP Server, empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate ThoughtSpot's powerful agentic analytics capabilities into their AI agents, platforms, and interfaces that support MCP including Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT.

As businesses increasingly explore and build custom AI agents, they often encounter a critical gap: the lack of robust analytics capabilities to deliver true self-service and trusted, context-aware insights wherever their users engage. ??This is because development typically doesn't have adequate time, resources and analytics expertise to build the analytical infrastructure and integrations needed for self-service on your enterprise data. The result is powerful AI tools lacking the visibility and actionable insights needed to drive value. ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server fulfills this need, accelerating time to insights for business and data teams by enabling them to discover insights and perform deep analysis on their structured enterprise data directly within their existing tools. It includes generally available integrations with leading platforms such as Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT. For product and developer teams, this groundbreaking feature allows them to launch personalized agentic analytics experiences with fewer resources and at a lower cost.

"The launch of our Agentic MCP Server marks a pivotal moment in AI interoperability for analytics," said Francois Lopitaux, SVP of Product Management at ThoughtSpot. "We are empowering businesses to bring the full power of ThoughtSpot directly to their AI agents and applications. Unlike other solutions that offer basic API access or are still in experimental phases, ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server is enterprise-ready for structured data, delivering a complete suite of agentic analytical skills, grounded in customers' data and honoring existing security protocols. This is about delivering intelligence, self-service, and agent-powered experiences with the trust and security our customers expect."

The Next Generation of Agentic Analytics Interoperability

Designed to empower every user - from business leaders extracting actionable insights from AI agents and AI-augmented dashboards, to developers building the next generation of intelligent applications - ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server offers a seamless experience to gain instant access to actionable insights within their existing workflows.

ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server offers several differentiating capabilities, including:

Agentic AI that Thinks Ahead and Follows Through: ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server allows you to leverage the full skills of Spotter (https://www.thoughtspot.com/product/ai-analyst?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_term=product_ai_analyst&utm_content=mcp_pr&utm_campaign=mcp_serverlaunch25), ThoughtSpot's agentic AI analyst. Spotter can reason, automatically ask follow-up questions, provide summaries, generate interactive Liveboards, and suggest next steps, delivering a far more comprehensive and actionable analytical experience.

Native Natural Language to Data Capabilities: ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server natively supports natural language, resulting in higher quality and more accurate insights. Unlike other BI vendors who depend on your agent to translate questions into generic API calls - creating a layer of interpretation that often leads to misunderstood queries and irrelevant results - ThoughtSpot provides a direct, intuitive connection and delivers answers you can trust.

The Most Complete Set of Agentic Skills: ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server delivers the market's most comprehensive suite of analytical capabilities for custom AI agents. Choose from relevant question generation to AI-augmented dashboard creation and real-time insights. While other BI vendors offer basic API access, ThoughtSpot provides purpose-built analytical skills that work together seamlessly.

Insights Grounded on Business Truth: All AI insights generated from ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server are grounded on the industry's most robust agentic semantic layer (https://www.thoughtspot.com/blog/introducing-the-agentic-semantic-layer?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_term=blog_agentic_semantic_layer&utm_content=mcp_pr&utm_campaign=mcp_serverlaunch25), ensuring no hallucinations. This ensures that your AI implementations efficiently and consistently apply your organization-specific IP, terminology, logic, and metric definitions, empowering end users with accurate, contextual insights that reflect your business reality.





Empowering Deeper Insights and Seamless Workflows:

With ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server, users can:

AI Agent Integration: Empower custom-built agents and other LLM tools to call ThoughtSpot Spotter directly and search on structured data, streamlining complex analytical workflows.

Analyze Structured and Unstructured Data Together: Seamlessly query across structured data from ThoughtSpot models and unstructured data like PDFs and internet searches, leveraging integrations with any client application supporting MCP, such as Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT. This enables a holistic view of your business, with the output including a dynamic Liveboard that offers far greater depth of answers to drive your business.

Increase Analytics Adoption and Data Literacy: Enable business users to get insights from their structured business data through Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT, fostering a more data-literate organization.





Easy to Get Started:

ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server is generally available for all customers. Instructions on how to start using the Agentic MCP Server are publicly available on ThoughtSpot's Github . Available integrations include, but are not limited to, Claude, Gemini, andChatGPT. Learn more at ThoughtSpot.com .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform for every enterprise. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by empowering everyone to explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently generate answers from their business data at every point of decisioning. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , enable users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Huel rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

