29.07.2025
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
29.07.2025 15:10 Uhr
insightsoftware and Orbitax Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Tax Reporting and Pillar Two Compliance Solution

Strategic integration combines Longview Tax's reporting capabilities with Orbitax's global compliance expertise to streamline complex tax processes

RALEIGH, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, and Orbitax, a leading provider of international tax technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and product integration. The collaboration integrates Longview Tax's proven tax reporting and operational transfer pricing capabilities with Orbitax's comprehensive BEPS 2.0 Pillar Two solution (OGMT), including jurisdiction-specific calculation and reporting functionality. OGMT is fully integrated into the Orbitax International Tax Platform to optimize broader tax department operations.

Multinational tax teams face mounting pressure to manage increasingly complex compliance requirements while maintaining accuracy in their tax provisions. With Pillar Two regulations implemented across multiple jurisdictions and QDMTT requirements adding another layer of complexity, organizations need solutions that can handle both timely reporting during close periods and detailed compliance calculations for filing requirements and in-depth analyses for tax planning.

"Tax teams shouldn't have to choose between accurate reporting and comprehensive compliance," said Kathryn Abate, Senior Product Manager, Tax Reporting at insightsoftware. "This partnership delivers both - our customers get the robust tax reporting they rely on from Longview Tax, seamlessly integrated with Orbitax's deep understanding of global tax law and compliance expertise. It's the kind of best-of-breed approach that makes tax teams more efficient."

In conjunction with Orbitax, the integration of Longview Tax enables organizations to produce accurate tax provisions, including Pillar Two and QDMTT estimates, during close periods. Longview Tax simplifies the complexities of data gathering by consolidating information from multiple sources into a single, unified platform, ensuring accuracy and consistency. This integration leverages sophisticated calculation and reporting capabilities to eliminate the need for manually reconciling data between systems, significantly reducing the risk of discrepancies across reporting processes.

"We're seeing increasing demand from multinational clients who need both strategic tax reporting capabilities and deep compliance expertise," said Jeroen van Asch, Global Head of Sales & Partnerships at Orbitax. "This partnership allows us to offer clients a comprehensive solution that handles everything from data management to comprehensive BEPS Pillar Two calculations and local country calculations, all within an integrated workflow that supports both reporting and compliance needs."

The solution is particularly valuable for organizations operating in global markets, where Pillar Two, QDMTT, and local reporting requirements are creating new compliance challenges. Learn more about the integrated Longview Tax and Orbitax solution here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis.

About Orbitax

Orbitax empowers tax and finance professionals with an AI-enabled platform that unifies global tax processes, simplifies complex compliance requirements, and enhances collaboration across teams. At the core of the International Tax Platform lies a robust, content-driven architecture that integrates cutting-edge technology with the most comprehensive global tax rule database. Orbitax delivers trusted, intelligent solutions to help multinationals operate with greater confidence, efficiency, and control-across 195+ jurisdictions.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware
insightsoftware@inkhouse.com

insightsoftware PR Team
pr@insightsoftware.com

Jeroen van Asch for Orbitax
Jeroen.vanasch@orbitax.com


