Epiq Unveils Agentic AI Platform as Part of the Epiq Service Cloud

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 — Epiq announced today a first-of-its-kind agentic AI platform for the legal industry combining proprietary Epiq technology, best-in-class third-party technology, and support from Epiq service professionals.

In today's disruptive environment, the legal industry is providing greater value at a pace never seen before. Agentic AI supplies enhanced decision-making capabilities bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency that traditional technologies cannot achieve.

Built as part of the Epiq Service Cloudand grounded in legal expertise, the Epiq agentic AI platform provides a unified and scalable framework for connecting and orchestrating multiple Epiq-made and third-party agentic AI technologies tailored for legal workflows. Corporate legal departments and law firms have ready access to transformative technology underpinned by human oversight in critical areas including contracts, litigation, knowledge management, compliance, antitrust, internal and government investigations, cyber incident response, data security, and legal operations.

"AI agents offer more than incremental change - they transform legal work by embedding intelligence directly into workflows, allowing teams to move faster, reduce risk, surface new insights, and unlock sources of value and innovation," said Roger Pilc, President and General Manager of Global Legal Solutions, Epiq. "The Epiq Service Cloud brings together the best in agentic legal technology to create a platform purpose-built for the legal industry."

The Epiq Service Cloud includes proprietary Epiq agentic offerings that assist with eDiscovery, deposition and witness statement preparation, early case resolution, privilege review, cyber response, HSR disclosures, antitrust matters, knowledge management, and translations. Third-party technologies, including ContractPodAI, RelativityOne, Canopy, and Microsoft Copilot custom agents, are integrated into the Epiq ecosystem. By combining these specialized agents and applications, legal professionals can efficiently complete complex tasks, reduce time and costs, and receive decision support for future work demands.

"Our firm is committed to appropriately using agentic AI to deliver legal services," said Matthew Schwartz, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. "Epiq AI Discovery Assistanthas allowed us to take a surgical approach to complex document reviews, increasing productivity by up to 10 times while achieving 90 percent recall and 70 percent precision. These results allow our teams to work more efficiently and at a pace we have never seen before."

Epiq is accelerating the adoption of AI by offering support and change management expertise. Epiq teams assist at every step, eliminating potential challenges and enabling a rapid transition from pilot to full-scale implementation of AI in workflows for corporate legal departments and law firms.

The Epiq Service Cloud has more than 2,600 clients and more than 65,000 registered users. Here are some real-world examples of how the Epiq agentic AI platform and Epiq services have been used to deliver impactful results:

A major commercial bank and leading law firm used Epiq agentic AI and Discovery Review Services to expedite tagging of eight million documents in response to regulatory subpoenas, reducing the number of reviewers needed to meet the deadline by more than 90 percent.

Am Law 25 law firm transformed review, fact interrogation, deposition preparation, and early case assessment workflows using Epiq AI agents, saving more than $10 million in pass-through document review fees.

A large construction company streamlined preparations for 41 depositions set for three weeks after receiving the incoming production, using Epiq agentic AI and Epiq Case Insights to reduce the time needed to create fact sheets, timelines, and deposition memos from months to 36 hours per deponent.

A multinational insurance company streamlined preparation of HSR pre-merger filings by using Epiq agentic AI and Epiq service teams to handle repeatable processes, reducing review effort by 80 percent.

A global law firm deployed an Epiq designed and built AI-enabled knowledge platform that augments core knowledge processes to provide more than 3,500 lawyers with improved ability to search and leverage firm know-how.



"Epiq is steadfast in its commitment to AI innovation," said Manish Vazirani, Chief Technology Officer, Epiq Legal Solutions. "Our investment in the Epiq Service Cloud brings AI agents together to collaborate dynamically, interpret fragmented data in real time, and execute multi-step legal tasks while flagging risks to human reviewers. By connecting the agents with Epiq expertise and support, our clients can infuse legal workflows and compliance management with greater accuracy, efficiency, and scalability."

Built over the last five years on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services technologies, the Epiq Service Cloud is connecting clients with leading AI technologies, data, and legal industry knowledge to optimize the delivery of legal services. Epiq strictly adheres to data sovereignty and privacy laws, and Epiq Service Cloud has undergone the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 accreditation.

Proprietary and third-party agents will continue to be added to the Epiq Service Cloud along with custom workflows built by clients. Epiq is inventing new ways to solve evolving challenges in legal service delivery working through Epiq AI Labs - a community of technologists, academics, and industry leaders focused on building foundational technology.

