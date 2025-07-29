Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Appoints Rick Trotman as Senior Vice President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that it is expanding its senior management team with the addition of Rick Trotman as Senior Vice President.

James Anderson, CEO & Chairman, said, "Rick's addition to our team immediately bolsters our technical, financial, and corporate capabilities; he has extensive experience in analyzing all aspects of both exploration and mining operations from planning to asset evaluation to resource development and operational troubleshooting. His addition should immediately prove helpful to Guanajuato Silver as we strive to unlock the full potential of our operating assets in Mexico and start planning for our next wave of growth. This is an important addition to the Guanajuato Silver team, and I look forward to working closely with Rick as we continue to transition the Company into an important producer of both silver and gold."

Mr. Trotman is a professional geologist who has built a remarkable 20-year mining career focused on technical excellence and identifying high-value resource opportunities. Rick brings a complete complement of experience and expertise to Guanajuato Silver; he is fully knowledgeable in all facets of the mining industry, from field exploration to the corporate boardroom, to managing various levels of governmental interaction to robust stakeholder engagement.

Mr. Trotman started his career as a geologist with Barrick Gold, Meridian Gold, and Yamana Gold at various exploration projects and operational mines within the United States and northern Mexico. He then moved to the financial sector in 2010 working as a mining associate and analyst for banks in NYC, where he covered the full range of mining companies from explorers to major North American gold producers. From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Trotman worked at Resource Capital Funds (RCF), a mining-focused private equity firm where he reviewed thousands of potential investment opportunities across the globe. While at RCF, he was responsible for identifying opportunities, managing all aspects of the due diligence process, negotiating and executing investments totaling over $300 million, and managing those investments until their divestment. Most recently, Mr. Trotman was President and CEO of Barksdale Resources, where he successfully navigated a challenging permitting process that allowed him to develop a world class polymetallic exploration target in southern Arizona.

He holds a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of Nevada, and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Washington State University. On behalf of the US State Department, Mr. Trotman provides courses on project valuation and economic geology to various governments across the globe that are looking to enhance their mining industries.

Stock Option Grant

The Company will grant a total of 2,200,000 stock options to officers and employees of the Company. The stock options will have an exercise price of C$0.32 and will expire on July 29, 2030. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

