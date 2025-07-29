Ambience Healthcare Announces $243 Million Series C to Scale its AI Platform for Health Systems

Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) co-lead investment to accelerate the deployment of Ambience's AI platform to transform clinical and administrative workflows for health systems across the country.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare , the leading ambient AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical documentation integrity (CDI), today announced a $243 million Series C round to scale its AI platform for health systems. The round was co-led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from existing investors including the OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and Optum Ventures. New investors in the round include Frist Cressey Ventures, Town Hall Ventures, Smash Capital, Georgian, and Founders Circle Capital.

Ambience was architected with the understanding that health systems are not monolithic enterprises. They span ambulatory clinics, emergency departments, and inpatient hospitals - each with distinct workflows, specialties, and clinical and administrative demands. Ambience integrates directly into the EHR to meet this complexity, enabling its platform to adapt to the unique context of each care setting and specialty without requiring workflow redesign or staff retraining.

Building on its foundation of industry-leading ambient scribing, Ambience has grown into the leading end-to-end platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow support that operates across the full continuum of care. Today, it supports more than 100 ambulatory subspecialties, EDs, and inpatient specialties, producing structured, compliant documentation that improves clinical quality, reduces administrative burden, and drives revenue-cycle performance. The platform is powered by proprietary AI reasoning models purpose-built to handle the nuanced regulatory, clinical, and operational demands of real-world healthcare.

"The market response to Ambience goes beyond customer satisfaction - it reflects genuine customer love," said Vig Chandramouli, Partner at Oak HC/FT. "Ambience has developed a comprehensive AI platform that not only works across specialties and integrates seamlessly with EHR systems, but also meets the rigorous standards of compliance teams - a rare and powerful combination. We're proud to support them."

Ambience is now used by leading health systems across the United States, including Cleveland Clinic , UCSF Health , Houston Methodist , and Memorial Hermann . Adoption has been fastest in high-complexity subspecialties, the emergency department and inpatient settings - areas with the greatest documentation burden. In recent KLAS evaluations, Ambience achieved a 97.7 customer satisfaction score, with top marks for product quality and responsiveness. It is also the first ambient solution with third-party validated, CFO-approved ROI tied to improved coding accuracy and compliance .

"Documentation has long been a source of friction," shares CEO Michael Ng. "Ambience is turning it into a source of strength - transforming how clinicians deliver care, how administrators run operations, and how patients experience the system."

For clinicians: Automates documentation with ambient listening, preps them with specialty-specific chart summaries, and simplifies complexity with built-in features like ICD-10 assistant and real-time compliance engine - all directly inside their existing EHR workflow. This reduces cognitive burden and documentation time, freeing clinicians to focus on delivering their best patient care.

For administrators : Standardizes workflows across coding, quality, CDI, prior authorization, and utilization management by producing complete, compliant documentation in real time. Built-in support includes CDI & ICD-10 coding assist and structured chart output tailored for operational review - all at leading levels of compliance from data captured throughout the entire clinical workflow.

For patients: Enhances understanding and care follow-through with contextually aware ambient listening and clear after-visit summaries. With Ambience handling documentation in the background, clinicians stay more engaged - strengthening trust, communication, and overall care experience.

"When we first backed Ambience at the seed, we saw the potential for their ambient AI product to be the wedge into a number of essential clinical workflows over time," said Julie Yoo, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). "In a space now crowded with point solutions, the exceptional team at Ambience has executed impressively over the years by expanding into a robust platform, grounded in real clinical needs-tailored to subspecialties, trusted by frontline providers, and delivering clear value to health systems. We're honored to continue to support Ambience to bring AI to the places where it's needed the most in healthcare."

With this new funding, Ambience will continue expanding its AI platform across health systems and accelerate the delivery of products that make administrative tasks invisible, data accurate by default, and care teams more effective everywhere.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

Media Contact

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

516-317-5835

SOURCE: Ambience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ambience-healthcare-announces-243-million-series-c-to-scale-its-ai-pl-1054149