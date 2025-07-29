Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) partner for Landmark Proteomic Profiling study in the Rhineland Study Cohort

NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel 120 and Inflammation Panel 250 to Power Biomarker Discovery in 23,000 Longitudinal Samples

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, today announced a strategic collaboration with the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) to deploy its ultra-sensitive NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel 120 and Inflammation Panel 250 in the Rhineland Study-one of the world's most comprehensive and innovative longitudinal aging cohorts, as well as in some of the DZNE's clinical disease specific cohorts. This initiative will profile 23,000 plasma samples to accelerate biomarker discovery and advance understanding of healthy aging and neurodegeneration.

"Understanding aging and dementia requires both advanced technology and deeply characterized cohorts," said Prof. Monique Breteler, Director of Population Health Sciences at DZNE and Principal Investigator of the Rhineland Study. "Integrating Alamar's multiplex panels into our research opens new opportunities to decode the molecular signatures of brain aging."

The DZNE Rhineland Study is an ongoing, large-scale population-based cohort designed to investigate determinants of healthy aging and the development of neurodegenerative diseases across the lifespan. By utilizing Alamar's NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel 120, researchers will be able to measure hundreds of brain-related proteins from minimal blood volumes, with exceptional sensitivity and specificity. Notably, the CNS panel's ability to distinguish brain-derived phosphorylated tau from total phosphorylated tau in plasma represents a transformative advance for early detection and risk stratification of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. In addition, the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel 250 provides the most comprehensive and sensitive profiling of immune-related proteins implicated in aging and neuroinflammation associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

The resulting proteomic data will be combined with the study's extensive clinical, demographic, and imaging datasets, enabling researchers to track protein changes over time, identify early biomarkers, and support the development of precision diagnostics and targeted therapies.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in aging and dementia research," said Yuling Luo, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "With NULISA's unmatched sensitivity and the depth of the DZNE Rhineland Study, we can uncover novel protein biomarkers that reveal the trajectories of cognitive health and disease progression in aging populations."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to scientific rigor, inclusivity, and innovation in neurodegenerative disease research. By capturing diverse aging trajectories in a deeply characterized population, Alamar and DZNE aim to drive earlier diagnosis, improved prognosis, and new therapeutic pathways for age-related brain disorders.

About the DZNE Rhineland Study

The DZNE (German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases) Rhineland Study is an ambitious, population-based cohort following thousands of individuals across decades to uncover determinants of healthy aging and neurodegeneration. Detailed clinical, imaging, genetic, and lifestyle data are collected and harmonized to enable deep insights into the aging brain. Learn more about the DZNE at www.dzne.de/en/, and about the DZNE Rhineland Study at www.rheinland-studie.de/en/

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com

