Mylo Named to PropertyCasualty360's 2025 Insurance Luminaries for Innovative Workplace Culture

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Insurtech innovator Mylo has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2025 within the Innovation in Workplace Culture category.

This recognition honors forward-thinking leaders and initiatives driving innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. Workplace Culture honorees "actively support current insurance professionals and are engaging in finding and training new insurance stars." All Insurance Luminaries were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how impactful their work has been, how dedicated they have been to furthering modernization and humanization in insurance and how committed and dedicated they have been to high ethical standards, service and excellence. Mylo was recognized for a thriving workplace culture in which talented team members across sales, engineering, client relationships and more join forces daily to find better and smarter ways to help customers protect what matters with the right insurance. From its launch in 2015, Mylo knew building a future-forward culture within the insurance industry required rethinking its recruitment, hiring and retention. In addition to valuing top-tier skills, Mylo seeks out team members who connect with these four core values:

INNOVATIVE: We learn, improve and evolve every day to deliver a remarkable future.

TEAM-ORIENTED: We work together and win together. Each of us knows our role and owns it.

IMPACTFUL: We set goals, exceed expectations and deliver outcomes that profitably grow our business.

DEDICATED: With expertise and integrity, we empower clients, inspire employees and reward investors.

Mylo's culture also focuses on continuing education, fun-filled events and benefits for every dimension of wellness - physical, mental, emotional and financial.

"We're proud to be recognized by PropertyCasualty360 for building a culture that attracts so many smart and passionate people to Mylo," said David Embry, Mylo CEO and Founder. "Mylo is dedicated to bringing our customers innovative solutions and great service, and everyone is here because they care about our mission and contribute their talents to improving what we do."

"Insurance is a complex and intricate industry with what seems like a million moving parts," says PropertyCasualty360 Editor in Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "That's why my team and I enjoy hosting the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries honor. This professional recognition program allows us the chance to spotlight companies, organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals that truly make a difference in insurance."

To learn more about Mylo's innovative workplace culture, please visit choosemylo.com/careers.

###

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

Mylo Contact

Maddie Hirsch

mylo@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Mylo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mylo-named-to-propertycasualty360s-2025-insurance-luminaries-for-inn-1053972