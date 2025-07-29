Dutch pension fund giant APG Asset Management has committed more than AUD 1 billion ($650 million) to expand the renewable energy platform of developer Octopus Australia. From pv magazine Australia Octopus Australia has secured a landmark partnership with trillion-dollar Dutch pension investor APG Asset Management that will inject more than AUD 1 billion into its flagship renewable energy platform, dubbed Oasis. Octopus Australia Chief Executive Officer Sam Reynolds said the partnership will underpin an accelerated expansion of the renewable developer's growing platform and pipeline of utility-scale ...

