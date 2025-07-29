Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - An impressive group of Bay Street financial institutions are teaming up again to raise much-needed funds for autism research.

On September 27, representatives from leading Bay Street banks, brokerages, fund managers, trading firms, stock exchanges, and many other groups will sponsor and participate in Bay Street Rides FAR, an annual charity cycling and hiking challenge across beautiful terrain in Toronto. All proceeds from the event will go to the Canadian arm of the Autism Science Foundation, which directly funds research into causes and treatments of autism. The full list of corporate sponsors can be viewed here.

"It is rare indeed to see so many diverse competitors in Toronto's financial community working together, but we are all eager to do so for such a worthwhile cause," said Jos Schmitt, Chair of the Board of the Autism Science Foundation Canada and a Bay Street veteran. "With an estimated one in 50 children in Canada being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, autism affects an enormous number of families across the country. Our understanding of this disorder has increased dramatically over the years, but far more research is needed, and we are very proud to be raising funds for this urgent work."

The sponsors encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to register for the event or donate in support of a rider or team. Bay Street Rides FAR is open to everyone, not just the financial community. Riders of all abilities are welcome, with longer and shorter routes available. More information on how to register or donate to one of the riding teams is available here.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Bay Street Rides FAR has taken place, and its steady growth indicates that it will remain a mainstay on the Toronto financial community calendar in the years to come. The first three rides raised a total of approximately $500,000, with hundreds of riders participating each year.

The Toronto event is one of several organized in major cities by Rides FAR for Autism Research. Since its beginnings as a Wall Street event, it has maintained a spirit of collaboration among the major sponsors and participants that is evident at each ride. Over the past decade, more than 1,100 people have participated in the rides, and a total of more than US$5 million has been raised.

"We're grateful to have a who's-who of Canadian financial market participants involved in Bay Street Rides FAR," said Alison Singer, President of the Autism Science Foundation and Autism Science Foundation Canada. "But there is always room for more, and we encourage everyone to contribute to this very worthy cause."

Cboe Canada and the Canadian Securities Exchange hosted special market open ceremonies today to raise awareness for Bay Street Rides FAR and for autism research more broadly. The Cboe Canada market open can be viewed here, and the Canadian Securities Exchange market open can be viewed here.

About Autism Science Foundation Canada

The Autism Science Foundation Canada's mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. The organization also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. ASFC adheres to rigorous scientific standards and values, believing that outstanding research is the greatest gift we can offer our families and that every research dollar needs to count. To learn more, visit ASFC at https://autismsciencefoundationcanada.ca/.

