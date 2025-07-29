Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully remitted the concession fee for the Kiskunhalas Concession Area (the "KCA") to the Hungarian Ministry of Energy. With this payment completed, CanCambria has fulfilled all its financial obligations to secure the 945.9 km2 KCA. The Company's flagship Kiskunhalas Trough asset that extends southwest into a portion of the KCA. At a price equivalent of less than USD$10 per net acre, this concession agreement represents an extremely attractive low-cost entry, consistent with the Companies business model. CanCambria will now incorporate a wholly-owned Hungarian subsidiary, under the name CanCambria Kiskunhalas Koncessziós Ltd., to manage, plan, and execute the exploration and appraisal work program in the KCA.

Dr. Paul Clarke, CEO of CanCambria, noted: "Our team is excited to begin working this prospective area. We believe in the strong potential of the KCA, both in terms of the extension of our existing unconventional tight-gas play fairway and additional conventional oil prospectivity (including potential for horizontal-well exploration targets). The Company will update the markets as the project further develops."

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of Hugh Grenfal and Christopher Yokoyama as key advisors to support its long-term technical and financial goals.

Mr. Grenfal brings four decades of industry experience across European and international resource markets and has served as a Director and President of several junior mining exploration companies. He began his career with Grenfal Explorations Ltd. and later spent over a decade advising institutional and private clients on oil, gas, and mineral exploration opportunities from Zurich. Mr. Grenfal has an extensive background in asset management, prospect generation, and development, and in 2016 founded Peloton AG Switzerland to lead oil and gas ventures. Mr. Grenfal will serve as an advisor to the Board and CEO.

Mr. Yokoyama will serve as the Company's petrophysical technical specialist, guiding the evaluation of all existing legacy well and log datasets, while also championing geo-operations and planning of new data acquisition. Mr. Yokoyama brings over 25 years of global experience specializing in exploration, field development, and unconventional resource assessments for companies including BP and Pioneer Natural Resources. His expertise in building static, data-driven models will help guide the company's completion design.

Dr. Clarke stated: "We are delighted to add proven expertise to the Company as we embark on an ambitious evaluation of the Kiskunhalas Concession Area. Both Hugh and Chris bring a wealth of knowledge to the Company, and I am looking forward to working with them as we make progress towards developing the Kiskunhalas project."

CanCambria also announces an engagement of Winning Media LLC to provide investor-focused digital advertising services to the Company in an effort to increase investor awareness and support its OTCQB listing. Under the Agreement, Winning Media will be paid a one-time fee of USD$100,000, payable in advance of the initiation of services. The agreement is for a three-month term commencing July 29, 2025, renewable upon agreement of both parties, and subject to prior approval by the Exchange. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Winning Media will not receive shares or options as compensation. Winning Media and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Winning Media nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any subsidiary.

Winning Media is based in Houston, Texas, and brings over 20 years of experience in the online advertising and investor marketing industry, specializing in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: CanCambria Energy Corp.