M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Publication of a Prospectus 29-Jul-2025 / 14:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. Legal Entity Identifier: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 29 July 2025 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Publication of a Prospectus On 28 July 2025 the Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "MGCI") announced that shareholders had provided the Company with authority to issue up to 150 million Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis by way of a share issuance programme (the "Share Issuance Programme") and any future WRAP Retail Offer. The Board is pleased to announce that it has today published a prospectus in connection with the Share Issuance Programme (the "Prospectus"). The Company has a Zero Discount Policy, which is intended to manage the share price discount or premium to NAV per Ordinary Share to seek to ensure that the Company's Ordinary Shares should trade close to NAV per Ordinary Share in normal market conditions. The Board believes that the Share Issuance Programme has the following benefits for Shareholders: -- the ability to continue to manage the premium to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares may trade through the issue of new Ordinary Shares, thus enabling compliance with the Company's Zero Discount Policy; -- improved secondary market liquidity for Shareholders, making the Ordinary Shares more attractive to a wider range of investors; -- the enlargement of the Company's net assets, resulting in the spreading of fixed costs over a larger capital base, which should marginally reduce the level of ongoing charges per Ordinary Share; and -- greater scale, which should continue to enhance the profile of the Company and broaden the Shareholder base. The Board is satisfied that the Investment Manager will be able to deploy any additional capital raised pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme in accordance with the Company's Investment Policy. All Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme will be issued at a minimum issue price equal to the prevailing NAV per Ordinary Share at the time of the relevant allotment together with a premium intended to cover the costs of that issuance and also contribute to the costs of publishing the Prospectus in order to initiate the Share Issuance Programme. The Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at http://www.mandg.com/ creditincomeinvestmenttrust. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the Prospectus. For further information please contact: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited (Company Secretary) Winterflood Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Darren Willis

