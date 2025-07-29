Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.07.2025 15:51 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Publication of a Prospectus

DJ Publication of a Prospectus 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Publication of a Prospectus 
29-Jul-2025 / 14:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR 
INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE 
REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE 
UNLAWFUL. 
 
This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States or 
in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form 
the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment 
whatsoever. 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
29 July 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
  
 
Publication of a Prospectus 
 
  
 
On 28 July 2025 the Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "MGCI") announced that 
shareholders had provided the Company with authority to issue up to 150 million Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive 
basis by way of a share issuance programme (the "Share Issuance Programme") and any future WRAP Retail Offer.  The 
Board is pleased to announce that it has today published a prospectus in connection with the Share Issuance Programme 
(the "Prospectus"). 
 
  
 
The Company has a Zero Discount Policy, which is intended to manage the share price discount or premium to NAV per 
Ordinary Share to seek to ensure that the Company's Ordinary Shares should trade close to NAV per Ordinary Share in 
normal market conditions. The Board believes that the Share Issuance Programme has the following benefits for 
Shareholders: 
 
 -- the ability to continue to manage the premium to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share at which the 
  Ordinary Shares may trade through the issue of new Ordinary Shares, thus enabling compliance with the Company's 
  Zero Discount Policy; 
 -- improved secondary market liquidity for Shareholders, making the Ordinary Shares more attractive to a wider range 
  of investors; 
 -- the enlargement of the Company's net assets, resulting in the spreading of fixed costs over a larger capital base, 
  which should marginally reduce the level of ongoing charges per Ordinary Share; and 
 -- greater scale, which should continue to enhance the profile of the Company and broaden the Shareholder base. 
The Board is satisfied that the Investment Manager will be able to deploy any additional capital raised pursuant to the 
Share Issuance Programme in accordance with the Company's Investment Policy. 
 
All Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme will be issued at a minimum issue price equal to 
the prevailing NAV per Ordinary Share at the time of the relevant allotment together with a premium intended to cover 
the costs of that issuance and also contribute to the costs of publishing the Prospectus in order to initiate the Share 
Issuance Programme. 
 
The Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at http://www.mandg.com/ 
creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 
 
  
 
Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the Prospectus. 
 
  
 
For further information please contact: 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                             +44 333 300 1932 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited (Company Secretary) 
 
                                 
 
  Winterflood Securities Limited               +44 (0)20 3100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan 
                               
Darren Willis

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  397309 
EQS News ID:  2176228 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176228&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
