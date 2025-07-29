Anzeige
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LGIGQ40

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 28 July 2025 was 1005.26p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

29 July 2025


