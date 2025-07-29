WIZTRUST SAS: Wiztrust awarded 10 G2 Badges for Summer 2025, confirming its leadership across Press Release Distribution and Online Newsroom software categories

Wiztrust, the secure communication and PR platform, the secure communication and PR platformand Online Newsroom Software. This strong performance confirms Wiztrust's position as a best-in-class solution for organizations managing sensitive and high-impact communications for public relation and Investor relation teams.

A complete recognition across segments

In the Enterprise Press Release Distribution Software Grid, Wiztrust is recognized as a High Performer, ahead of platforms such as AccessWire, Presspage, Prowly, and PRgloo, which remain in Niche or Contender positions. This recognition highlights Wiztrust's reliability and high satisfaction among corporate clients and the quality of its distribution partnership (like the one with Globenewswire)

In the Mid-Market Press Release Distribution Grid, Wiztrust once again earns the High Performer badge, outperforming notable competitors such as Muck Rack, eReleases, Prezly, and PRLog. These vendors have yet to match Wiztrust's combination of client satisfaction and market momentum.

Wiztrust is also listed as a High Performer in Europe, setting it apart from U.S.-focused platforms which are still building relevance in the European market in part due to the legal and compliance standards that are highest (GPDR included). Wiztrust's multilingual support help it address the needs of communication teams across the world.

The only French platform among top Online Newsroom solutions

In the Online Newsroom GridWiztrust is one of only two platforms recognized as a High Performer, alongside AccessWire. All other solutions-including Meltwater, Prowly, Prezly, and Presspage-remain in Niche or Contender categories. Wiztrust's newsroom technology stands out for its integration, usability, and seamless content certification capabilities. It outperforms competitors in terms of SEO and GEO.

Unmatched support and client relationship

Wiztrust received Best Support and Best Relationship awards across multiple categories:

Best Support - Overall

Best Support - Enterprise

Best Support - Mid-Market

Best Relationship - Enterprise

Wiztrust also received the Momentum Leader badge, acknowledging its rapid adoption, customer satisfaction growth, and strong innovation trajectory internationally.



About Wiztrust?



Wiztrust (formerly known as Wiztopic) is the leading all-in-one platform for PR management and blockchain-based information certification. Rebranded in June 2023, Wiztrust builds on over a decade of experience supporting corporate communications across all industries - regulated or not.

With Wiztrust,organizations of all types - from listed companies to private firms - manage their full media lifecycle through advanced digital newsrooms, press release distribution, journalist CRM, real-time media monitoring, and analytics.

With Wiztrust Protect, launched in 2019, businesses can certify their press release and financial documents on the blockchain, protecting their brand reputation and shareholders while ensuring transparency. Wiztrust protect is sold as a stand-alone solution for all clients wanted to add a layer of protection to their communications and integrated seamlessly into Wiztrust.

Trusted by top-tier enterprises, Wiztrust is the go-to solution for secure, high-performance, AI-ready PR - empowering modern communication teams with both agility and trust.

