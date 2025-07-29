Anzeige
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025
Carestream Health: Carestream Honored as one of "Best Healthcare Brands" in India

Mumbai, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health was recently honored as one of the Best HealthCare Brands by the Times Group at the 8th edition of the Economic Times Edge Conference.

The award recognizes Carestream's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and patient-centric healthcare solutions.

Criteria for selection included innovation in healthcare, overall public perception, organizational infrastructure, patient satisfaction and loyalty, healthcare standards adopted, service quality, overall awareness, and levels of communication and transparency.

"This award means a lot," said Nelson Corda, Carestream's General Manager and Managing Director, India. "Our customers mean everything to us, and we care about being there for them as a committed partner-not just their provider of imaging solutions."

Carestream's award also honors its contributions to helping shape India's healthcare landscape and highlights the company's integrity, foresight, and industry expertise.

It also follows Carestream receiving the "Better Stands Silver Award" for its efforts toward sustainability at Hospitalar 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil-further highlighting the company's comprehensive efforts to help make a difference around the world.

"While it's gratifying to hear good feedback from our customers, we're constantly looking at ways we can be an even better partner, not just here but across the globe," added Mr. Corda.

###

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Attachment

  • Carestream Honored as one of "Best Healthcare Brands" in India (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c50b3f3-08d0-48af-a555-da93a6b82a00)


Melody Warner Carestream Health 5857898735 melody.warner@carestream.com

