Sia/LBG Receives Supplemental Grant to Expand Features for Global Health Cost Model Platform

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Sia/LBG (formerly Latham BioPharm Group), the Life Science and Healthcare Business Line of Sia, a next-generation, global management consulting group, has been awarded a supplemental grant by the Gates Foundation to enhance its web-based cost and environmental impact modeling resource for pharmaceutical APIs Cost of Goods (COGs). This funding builds on the initial grant award, where Sia/LBG developed a web-based tool that allows clients to harness data from multiple systems to save time and resources by optimizing and understanding pharmaceutical COGs analyses earlier in development.

The new features will include COGs analysis for Drug Product formulation, Device manufacturing, Fill, Finish, Packaging for tablets/sterile products/unique presentations, as well as market demand forecasting. These enhancements are designed to broaden the tool's user base, ensuring it remains a sustainable product for the global health community while also supporting potential commercial users beyond the global health sector.

Building on this foundation, Sia/LBG will continue collaborating seamlessly with the different teams across Sia. New features will be integrated by leveraging Sia/LBG's life sciences technical consulting expertise alongside Sia's leading artificial intelligence solutions and customer experience expertise.

"Our team turned a complex life sciences COGs and climate impact model into a web-based app, streamlining costing and improving reproducibility, version control, and data management for teams performing modeling, says Chris Peterson, Sia/LBG's Managing Director of Strategy & Management Consulting. "Customers using the web-based application have already seen a reduction in time to input data by 40% and a decrease in manual touchpoints, leading to a more consistent evaluation of COGs."

This meaningful program and enhanced new capability and product offering is consistent with Sia/LBG's strategic commitment to serve as a world leader in Life Sciences and Healthcare consulting, as well as Sia's Consulting for Good initiative.

The team is actively seeking additional application adopters to provide feedback on how the modeling resource can be utilized in both global public health and commercial pharmaceutical decision-making across the product development spectrum. Stakeholders interested in contributing to this dialogue are encouraged to contact Chris Peterson at cpeterson@lathambiopharm.com.

