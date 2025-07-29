The National Children's Cancer Society: The Randstad Ride Event Benefits the NCCS to Empower Childhood Cancer Survivors Through the Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program

This year's ride will raise critical funds to support the NCCS' Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program, which empowers childhood cancer survivors to achieve their academic and professional dreams.

BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) is proud to announce that the Randstad USA Foundation has once again selected the organization as its featured charitable partner for 2025 through The Randstad Ride! This year's ride will raise critical funds to support the NCCS' Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program, which empowers childhood cancer survivors to achieve their academic and professional dreams.

Now in its 12th year, The Randstad Ride is more than a cycling event; it's a movement. What began in 2013 to honor Myriam Laaouan, a beloved Randstad colleague who lost her battle with cancer just before the first ride, has grown into an international symbol of endurance, camaraderie, and purpose. Since its inception, the Ride has raised over $1 million to support cancer research and care organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

This year's scenic ride will begin in Buffalo, New York, crossing into Canada, where many participants will gather to ride with purpose, honoring Myriam Laaouan and raising funds for children with cancer.

"As a proud 12th-time participant in The Randstad Ride, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact this event has," said Marc-Etienne Julien, CEO of Randstad North America. "It's truly inspiring to know that with this partnership with the NCCS Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program, each pedal stroke and every dollar raised helps empower childhood cancer survivors to pursue their academic and professional dreams."

The 2025 Ride will specifically benefit the Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program, a vital initiative of the NCCS that recognizes the resilience of childhood cancer survivors by providing 50 scholarships each academic year. Since the program began, 254 survivors have been awarded a total of 718 scholarships, totaling over $2.5 million in financial aid. Beyond the financial impact, these scholarships help young survivors overcome the long-term effects of their diagnosis and treatment, while also encouraging them to give back. Many pursue careers in healthcare, education, and advocacy because of their experience with cancer.

"We are deeply honored to be chosen once again by the Randstad team as the featured charitable partner," said Jamie Avalos, Director of Philanthropy. "The Randstad Ride is not only helping raise funds but also changing lives. Each mile helps a childhood cancer survivor build a brighter future."

Whether you're an avid cyclist or simply passionate about making a difference, anyone can get involved. Sign up as an individual or a team and set your fundraising goal. Together, we're riding toward a future with more hope, more care, and more cures for children with cancer.

About Randstad USA:

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision of being the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations (Operational, Professional, Digital, and Enterprise), the company provides clients with the high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent-scarce world. Randstad helps people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace, and is committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

About The National Children's Cancer Society:

Since 1987, the NCCS has distinguished itself by meeting the immediate and long-term needs of more than 50,000 children with cancer and their families. While other groups may focus on a single aspect of support, we take a comprehensive approach to address each family's unique challenges. With over $72 million in direct financial assistance provided across the United States, the NCCS is committed to making a lasting impact where it matters most.

Globally, the NCCS has supported more than 213,000 children with cancer in 53 countries, supporting 114 medical facilities to deliver lifesaving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies valued at over $476 million. This international reach reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring every child receives the care they deserve, regardless of where they live.

