LivWell Partners Launches Revolutionary Suicide Prevention Program Combining Human Connection, Technology, and Art

Innovative LivWell5+ Program Addresses Critical Mental Health Crisis with Action-Based Approach Beyond Traditional Training

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / LivWell Partners today announced the launch of its groundbreaking LivWell5+ suicide prevention program, designed to save lives through a comprehensive approach combining suicide awareness training, AI-powered support, and therapeutic art initiatives.

With suicide claiming over 48,000 lives in the United States in 2022 and ranking as the 11th leading cause of death, LivWell Partners addresses a critical gap in workplace mental health support that traditional Employee Assistance Programs often fail to fill.

"Every single life matters, and preventing suicide requires more than just awareness-it demands action, connection, and ongoing support," said Kaitlin Daeges, Founder and CEO of LivWell Partners. "Our LivWell5+ program creates lasting cultural change through human connection, backed by technology and sustained through creative expression."

LivWell5+ Program

The program stands apart through its comprehensive six-action approach:

Leadership-First Training - Specialized 90-minute suicide prevention sessions for leadership Courageous Conversations - Keynote speaking engagements to break stigma Organization-Wide Training - Comprehensive suicide prevention training for entire teams Wellness Champion Cultivation - Therapeutic art initiatives creating visual conversation starters Hope-Powered Technology - 24/7/365 AI-powered support through proprietary "Hope" platform Take 5 - Five annual paid mental health days with coaching support

Proven Impact

Research shows properly implemented suicide prevention programs can reduce attempt rates by up to 79%. LivWell Partners enhances these outcomes through multi-modall approaches, cultural customization, and 24/7 support even outside business hours.

Beyond human costs, workplace suicides significantly impact businesses through lost productivity and increased healthcare costs. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention estimates each suicide death costs employers approximately $1.3 million.

Technology Meets Humanity

The custom Hope platform provides cognitive behavior training, progress tracking, crisis intervention support, and anonymous story-sharing features through desktop, mobile web, or mobile app access.

"We're leveraging technology not to replace human connection, but to enhance it," notes Mike Whitmire, Co-Founder and CMO. "Hope ensures support is available exactly when people need it most."

Partnership and Availability

LivWell Partners recently merged with Take 5 Movement for Better Mental Health, founded by retired CEO David Moeller, who brings personal mental health advocacy experience to the partnership. "Take 5 Movement grew out of my personal mental health journey as a founder and CEO. I'm honored to join forces with LivWell Partners to expand our impact," says David Moeller, Founder of Take 5 Movement.

The company offers both in-person and virtual program delivery, with customization available for organizations of all sizes and industries.

"We can't change the past, but together we can impact the future," emphasizes Daeges. "Every organization has the power to be part of the solution. The question isn't whether you can afford to implement LivWell5+-it's whether you can afford not to."

