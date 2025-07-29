The US Department of Commerce will lift trade duties on certain low-power solar devices from China, citing limited domestic interest in maintaining the tariffs. The decision affects small modules typically used in lighting and other control applications. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Commerce said it will partially end trade duties on imports of certain small solar devices from China after it found little interest within the American domestic market in keeping the tariffs in place. The Department of Commerce first imposed the affected duties in 2011 after it determined Chinese-made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...