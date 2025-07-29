Backed by leading pediatricians, celebrity investors, and seven years of R&D, Nara Organics is setting a new standard that exceeds both U.S. and European safety requirements

After seven years of research and development, today marks the launch of Nara Organics-the first and only FDA-registered and USDA-certified organic whole milk infant formula developed to meet both European and U.S. safety standards, using no skim milk. Developed by moms, scientists, pediatricians, and nutritionists, Nara offers an organic, clean, nutritious alternative to routine formulas currently on the market-free from palm oil, soy, corn syrup, maltodextrin, and GMOs so parents can feel confident about what they're feeding their little ones.

"Just like so many, breastfeeding didn't exactly go to plan," said Esther Hallam, Founder and CEO of Nara Organics. "In a panic, I searched for an organic formula to feed my baby and couldn't find a single option that I felt good feeding my daughter. Even the 'organic' choices had ingredients like sugar, corn syrup, palm oil, and soy-and I was shocked to learn that many of them were made by the same company, just sold under different brands. I created Nara because it's the formula I wish existed for my daughter. We spent seven years developing this product with no compromises, so that parents who are still demanding better don't have to settle."

What Makes Nara Organics Different?

USDA Organic Certified: Nara is the first and only whole milk infant formula (with no skim milk) that is USDA organic certified.

Nara is the first and only whole milk infant formula (with no skim milk) that is USDA organic certified. Whole Milk Fats : Nara has the highest percentage of milk fat of any formula sold in the US. Almost all formulas on the market use skim milk, not Nara. Unlike many "whole milk" formulas that also add skim milk, Nara Organics uses whole milk, never skim.

: Nara has the highest percentage of milk fat of any formula sold in the US. Almost all formulas on the market use skim milk, not Nara. Unlike many "whole milk" formulas that also add skim milk, Nara Organics uses whole milk, never skim. Made in Germany: Developed in the U.S. and manufactured in Germany, Nara Organics adheres to stricter-than-required U.S. and EU safety standards so that our customers get the best product.

Developed in the U.S. and manufactured in Germany, Nara Organics adheres to stricter-than-required U.S. EU safety standards so that our customers get the best product. The Power of MFGM, Prebiotics and DHA/ARA: With naturally occurring MFGM, European required levels of DHA for brain development, and prebiotics for gut health and immunity, this formula is designed to support babies in their crucial first year.

With naturally occurring MFGM, European required levels of DHA for brain development, and prebiotics for gut health and immunity, this formula is designed to support babies in their crucial first year. FDA-Registered Clinically Tested: Successfully completed a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, nation-wide, double-blinded clinical trial with infants to demonstrate safety and efficacy. Only a handful of brands have gone through this process in the last 50 years.

Successfully completed a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, nation-wide, double-blinded clinical trial with infants to demonstrate safety and efficacy. Only a handful of brands have gone through this process in the last 50 years. Uncompromising Safety Purity: Awarded the Clean Label Purity Award and manufactured to EU safety standards, Nara Organics is rigorously tested to ensure it's free from hundreds of chemicals of concern, including harmful substances like lead and arsenic.

Since recognizing the gap in the market in 2018, Hallam has raised $32 million with backing from top venture firms including AlleyCorp, Torch Capital, Corazon Ventures, BBG Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. Notable individual investors include Serena Williams, Mindy Grossman, and Gina Rodriguez, in addition to Nicky Hilton, Erin Sara Foster, Keleigh Teller and Karla Souza who invested and serve as Nara's advisors advocating for safety, quality, and innovation in infant nutrition. In addition to venture backing, the company's scientific advisors include board-certified pediatricians Dr. Jessica Acker, Dr. Jessica Hippolyte, and Dr. Payal Adhikari, OB/GYNs Dr. Rachel Bervell and Dr. Latisha Moreta, pediatric nutritionist Nicole Silber, and neonatal nurse and sleep expert Cara Dumaplin 'Taking Cara Babies'.

"As a new parent, you feel immense pressure to make sure you're feeding your baby the best," said Erin Foster. "And no matter how you choose to feed your baby, each and every parent deserves to feel confident in their feeding journey. For me, when I was ready to introduce formula for Noa, finding a product that was organic, clean and made with whole milk was paramount."

As part of its launch, Nara Organics is donating over 1,400 cans of infant formula to Good+ Foundation, a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for under-resourced fathers, mothers, and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. Rather than one-time donations, this contribution represents a dependable source of clean, organic formula, supporting up to 40 families with consistent nutrition throughout their babies' first year. This joint initiative will be ongoing and expansive, with the number of supported families through Good+Foundation increasing alongside Nara's growth.

"We're deeply grateful to Nara Organics for their commitment to families during the earliest and most vulnerable stages of caregiving," said Dr. Laurel Parker West, Good+Foundation Interim CEO. "Their donation helps us provide consistent, high-quality support to families who need it most-laying the foundation for healthy development, stronger bonds between babies and their caregivers, and brighter futures."

Hallam is no stranger to helping parents-she previously built a community of over 1 million parents through the Nara Baby Mom Tracker app, the No. 1 baby and mom tracking app that guides families through the early days of parenthood. With Nara Organics, she is taking that mission further, offering a product that reflects her unwavering commitment to healthier, safer baby nutrition.

At launch, Nara will be available for purchase at www.nara.com, with plans to expand to retailers. Two-can starter bundles are available for $36.

For more information visit nara.com and follow along on Instagram at @narababy.

About Nara Organics

Nara Organics is a pioneering brand redefining infant nutrition with its first-of-its-kind USDA-certified organic whole milk formula with no skim milk. Founded by Esther Hallam, Nara offers a Clean Label certified, nutritious formula made with whole milk fats and organic ingredients to support healthy growth. Nara's formula is designed to provide essential fats and naturally occurring MFGM to help support brain development and has NO skim milk, palm oil, soy, corn syrup, GMO ingredients, artificial sweeteners, or gluten. Manufactured in Germany to the highest U.S. and EU food safety standards, Nara is FDA-registered and undergoes 2,000+ safety and quality tests. Nara has also built a community of over 1 million parents with its Nara Baby Mom tracker app, which helps parents navigate the early days of parenthood with a little more ease.

