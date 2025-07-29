Anzeige
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
29.07.2025 16:14 Uhr
Alliance Tires: Alliance showcases its leading range of tires at Ag in Motion 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance, a leading global brand of agricultural and off-highway tires, showcased its diverse portfolio along with the bestselling agricultural tires at Ag in Motion 2025 - Canada's largest Farm Expo. The key highlight of the exhibit was Alliance's flagship tire - the Agri Star II series along with multiple patterns equipped with VF technology such as Agriflex+ 377 XT, Agriflex+ 381, and Agriflex+ 389 XT. The display also included other key patterns like Agriflex+ 363 XT.

Alliance showcases its leading range of tires at Ag in Motion 2025

Speaking at the occasion, Trent Wallin, Vice President, US Sales, said, "Our participation at Ag in Motion is a testament to our commitment to the growing agricultural economy of Canada. We take pride in making tires that are tailored to suit the evolving needs of modern Canadian farmers. We aim to serve customers in the region with our innovative tires for superior output and maximum yields."

The Alliance exhibit attracted farmers and OE manufacturers, who showed interest in the brand's VF tire range. These tires help reduce soil compaction by carrying the same loads as standard radial tires but at 40% lower inflation pressure. The visitors greatly appreciated the one-year assurance pledge on Alliance Agristar II tires, making it a highlight at the event.

The Ag in Motion Expo was attended by more than 30,000 visitors and brought together farmers, industry leaders and agricultural experts. Alliance's wide range of tires showcased at the event intrigued the attendees and gained positive response from farmers.

About the Alliance Brand:

With a rich legacy spanning over 70 years, Alliance is a leading name in the off-highway tire sector. Through continuous innovation and advanced research, Alliance has been consistently offering top-tier products engineered to optimize productivity across applications. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and robust research capabilities, Alliance has earned the reputation of offering a comprehensive portfolio of agricultural tires catering to diverse needs, making it the preferred choice of customers worldwide.

Website: https://yokohama-atg.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740021/ALLIANCE_Ag_in_Motion.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740022/Alliance_70_Years_Logo.jpg

Alliance 70 Years Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alliance-showcases-its-leading-range-of-tires-at-ag-in-motion-2025-302516027.html

