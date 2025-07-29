NewGenIVF Group Limited: NewGen Announces Strategic Acquisition of Cytometry Technology and Assets to Support Planned U.S. Expansion

The new cytometry technology enhances accessibility, safety, and efficiency in sperm-sorting procedures

The acquisition of 18 cell-sorting systems and associated patents positions NewGen for U.S. expansion, where over 430,000 IVF cycles took place in 2023

BANGKOK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) ("NewGen" or the "Company"), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it has acquired cytometry technology and assets including 18 fully-constructed cell-sorting and dispensing systems, eight partially constructed units, and six patents related to advanced microfluidic systems. This acquisition of physical machinery, intellectual property, and manufacturing know-how provides the Company with cutting-edge capabilities that will enhance its market position and support a planned U.S. expansion of its NewGenSort services.

The acquisition builds upon NewGen's strategic purchase earlier this year of MicroSort technology, which has been rebranded as NewGenSort. NewGenSort enables the separation of X and Y chromosome-bearing sperm cells prior to in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. This sophisticated process involves fluorescent DNA staining and advanced flow cytometry, allowing for highly precise sperm cell sorting based on chromosomal content. The technology can be applied for couples who are looking to balance their family compositions, as well as those looking to prevent certain genetic diseases, specifically X-linked or X-limited disorders.

The 18 newly acquired cytometers will initially be deployed in the U.S. where permissible, a burgeoning market for fertility services. The Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology reports that the total number of IVF cycles performed at the 371 reporting SART member clinics in the U.S. increased from?389,993 in 2022 to 432,641 in 2023. IVF births also rose during that span from 91,771 in 2022 to 95,860 in 2023, representing 2.6% of total births in the U.S. With each sorting system capable of performing around four sorts per day, NewGen projects the ability to process more than 25,000 sorts annually, a figure which represents less than 6% of total U.S. IVF cycles.

Based on the Company's conservative pricing assumptions and projected utilization rates, the Company anticipates that annual gross revenue from its U.S. operations could exceed $20 million once fully operational. Meanwhile, enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the knowhow acquired is expected to enable NewGen to produce additional cytometers and consumables at competitive prices, supporting broader market penetration. The expected rollout for the technology is currently planned for the first quarter of 2026.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, "This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in NewGen's expansion strategy, providing us with state-of-the-art cytometry technology that will enhance our NewGenSort capabilities and support our planned entry into the U.S. market. Specifically, we will be well-positioned to serve the growing demand for advanced fertility services in a market that performed over 430,000 IVF cycles in 2023. With valuable intellectual property and existing machinery at hand, we are eager to deliver our proven NewGenSort technology to American families seeking comprehensive fertility solutions. We anticipate this expansion will generate significant value for our shareholders while advancing our mission to help couples and individuals build the families they desire."

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen's management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen's clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's ability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, meet or exceed its financial projections, and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Phone: +1 (212) 537-4406

Email: Newgenivf.IR@icrinc.com