Summit State Bank Earns $2.4 Million, or $0.36 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2025

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (the "Bank") (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income of $2,417,000, or $0.36 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $928,000, or $0.14 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered strong operating results in the second quarter of 2025 - our second consecutive quarter of solid earnings - driven by robust net interest income and meaningful margin expansion," said Brian Reed, President and CEO. "With notable progress made in addressing problem loans that weighed on 2024 results, we are encouraged by the momentum in our earnings outlook. Despite ongoing market volatility in the broader financial sector, we remain disciplined in our balance sheet strategy and operational execution. As deposits and loans continue to reprice, we anticipate further upside to our net interest margin."

"Maintaining a strong capital position remains a top priority as we navigate the current environment," said Reed. "To support this objective, we are actively managing our balance sheet and have made the strategic decision to suspend cash dividends for the third quarter of 2025. This action allows us to further strengthen capital, enhance liquidity, and position the Bank to deliver long-term value to shareholders."

"A key highlight in the second quarter was the notable reduction in non-performing assets, reflecting our proactive approach to resolving problem loans," said Reed. "Non-performing assets declined by $8,122,000 quarter-over-quarter and by $27,232,000 year-over-year, demonstrating the effectiveness of our credit management strategies. Looking ahead, we expect continued improvement in credit quality as our portfolio remains well-positioned and asset resolution efforts progress."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2025)

Net income was $2,417,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $928,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $2,494,000, or $0.37 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.66% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.71% in the second quarter of 2024 and 3.19% in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-performing assets decreased to $13,762,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $40,994,000 in non-performing assets at June 30, 2024 and $21,884,000 at March 31, 2025.

The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage ratio increased to 9.84% at June 30, 2025 compared to 9.31% at June 30, 2024.

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.93% and 9.98%, respectively. This compared to annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2024 of 0.35% and 3.82%, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.52% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.52% one year earlier and 1.53% in the preceding quarter.

The Bank maintained strong total liquidity of $453,328,000, or 43.9% of total assets as of June 30, 2025. This includes on balance sheet liquidity (cash and equivalents and unpledged available-for-sale securities) of $133,788,000 or 13.0% of total assets, plus available borrowing capacity of $319,540,000 or 30.9% of total assets.

The Bank has been strategically managing its loan and deposit portfolios to reduce risk in the balance sheet and improve capital ratios. The Bank has been successful in reducing the size of its balance sheet as noted below: Net loans held for investment decreased 7% to $851,309,000 at June 30, 2025, compared to $913,514,000 one year earlier and decreased 3% compared to $877,354,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Total deposits decreased 5% to $922,609,000 at June 30, 2025, compared to $966,587,000 at June 30, 2024, and decreased 4% when compared to the first quarter of 2025, at $957,065,000.

Book value was $14.49 per share, compared to $14.44 per share a year ago and $14.07 in the first quarter of 2025.



Operating Results

For the second quarter of 2025, the annualized return on average assets was 0.93% and the annualized return on average equity was 9.98%. This compared to an annualized return on average assets of 0.35% and an annualized return on average equity of 3.82%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.

"In the second quarter of 2025, our net interest margin expanded by 47 basis points quarter-over-quarter, driven by a favorable shift in funding costs, continued repricing of our loan portfolio at higher yields and prepayment fees," said Reed.

The Bank's net interest margin was 3.66% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.71% in the second quarter of 2024 and 3.19% in the first quarter of 2025.

Interest and dividend income increased 6.0% to $15,230,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $14,371,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in interest income is attributable to a $876,000 increase in interest and fees on loans from existing loans repricing to higher yields and one-time prepayment fees collected, an increase of $189,000 in interest on deposits with banks offset by a $206,000 decrease in interest on investment securities due to lower volume of investments held.

Interest expense decreased 18% to $6,001,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $7,277,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to a $1,171,000 decrease in interest expense on deposits resulting from lower cost of funds and a $137,000 decrease in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to decreased borrowing volume.

Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2025 to $263,000 compared to $801,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily attributed to the Bank recognizing $29,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $270,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2024 and a $288,000 decrease in other income related to the accelerated amortization of originated servicing rights for the early payoff on sold SBA loans..

"We remain committed to enhancing operational efficiency and driving cost savings across the Bank. Through targeted expense management initiatives and process improvements, we are reducing our cost structure while maintaining the quality of service our clients expect," said Reed.

Operating expenses decreased in the second quarter of 2025 to $6,305,000 compared to $6,627,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The savings were primarily due to a decrease of $137,000 in salaries and employee benefits resulting from an 8% reduction in force due to a cost savings initiative in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $193,000 insurance claim reimbursement for branch losses recorded in 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank strategically managed its loan and deposit portfolios to reduce balance sheet risk and improve liquidity and capital ratios. As a result, net loans held for investment decreased 7% to $851,309,000, and total deposits decreased 5% to $922,609,000 as of June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024.

Net loans held for investment were $851,309,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $913,514,000 at June 30, 2024, and decreased 3% compared to March 31, 2025. The Bank's largest loan types are commercial real estate loans which make up 80% of the portfolio and loans secured by farmland totaling 7% of the portfolio. Of the commercial real estate total, approximately 32% or $218,209,000 is owner occupied, and the remaining 68% or $470,880,000 is non-owner occupied. The Bank's entire loan portfolio is well diversified between industries and product type. The office space product type totals $153,034,000 or 18% of the total loan portfolio; of this total owner occupied is $59,346,000 or 39% and non-owner occupied is $93,688,000 or 61%.

Total deposits were $922,609,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $966,587,000 at June 30, 2024, and decreased 4% compared to the prior quarter end. At June 30, 2025, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 6% compared to a year ago and represented 21% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased 6% compared to a year ago and represented 48% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 9% compared to a year ago and comprised 31% of total deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $98,108,000 at June 30, 2025, compared to $97,949,000 one year earlier and $95,341,000 three months earlier. The slight increase in shareholders' equity compared to a year ago was due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses offset by an increase in retained earnings. The increase in shareholders' equity compared to three months earlier was primarily due to an increase in retained. At June 30, 2025 book value was $14.49 per share, compared to $14.07 three months earlier, and $14.44 at June 30, 2024.

The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage ratio continues to exceed the minimum of 5% necessary to be categorized as "well-capitalized" for regulatory capital purposes. The Tier-1 leverage ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 9.84%, an increase compared to 9.31% for the second quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets were $13,762,000, or 1.33% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. This compared to $21,884,000 in non-performing assets at March 31, 2025, and $40,994,000 in non-performing assets at June 30, 2024. The decrease was related to the payoff of several non-accrual loans secured by one agriculture property, which was sold by the borrower during the quarter. Non-performing assets include $4,437,000 for one other real estate owned property at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to $5,130,000 for one other real estate owned property at June 30, 2024.

"We are pleased with the progress in credit quality and our main priority continues to be vigilant management of asset quality and risk reduction within the portfolio," said Reed. "As of June 30, 2025, three loans to a single borrower, totaling $8,031,000 and representing 86% of our non-performing loans, are secured by farmland-a sector currently facing economic challenges. Beyond these exposures, the Bank's total loan portfolio includes a modest $53,118,000, or 6%, in the farmland industry, which we closely monitor to ensure continued performance."

There was $492,000 in net charge-offs during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $509,000 in net recoveries during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and net charge-offs of $1,067,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded no provision for credit loss on loans, a $55,000 reversal of credit losses for unfunded loan commitments and no provision for credit losses on investments. This compared to a $6,000 provision for credit loss expense on loans, a $26,000 reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments and a $4,000 provision for credit losses on investments in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.52% on June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

SUMMIT STATE BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,959 $ 13,420 $ 13,083 Interest on deposits with banks 640 477 451 Interest on investment securities 503 515 709 Dividends on FHLB stock 128 130 128 Total interest and dividend income 15,230 14,542 14,371 Interest expense: Deposits 5,875 6,288 7,046 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 40 137 Junior subordinated debt 126 136 94 Total interest expense 6,001 6,464 7,277 Net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses 9,229 8,078 7,094 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans - (577 ) 6 Reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (55 ) (38 ) (26 ) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on investments - (13 ) 4 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and investments 9,284 8,706 7,110 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 218 225 227 Rental income 57 57 60 Net gain on loan sales 29 22 270 Net loss on securities (5 ) - - Loss on valuation of other real estate owned - - - Other (loss) income (36 ) 342 244 Total non-interest income 263 646 801 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,902 3,727 4,039 Occupancy and equipment 467 421 443 Goodwill impairment - - - Other expenses 1,936 2,105 2,145 Total non-interest expense 6,305 6,253 6,627 Income before provision for income taxes 3,242 3,099 1,284 Provision for income tax expense 825 605 356 Net income $ 2,417 $ 2,494 $ 928 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.14 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,733,823 6,719,127 6,718,614 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,733,823 6,719,127 6,718,614

SUMMIT STATE BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 27,379 $ 26,358 Interest on deposits with banks 1,117 813 Interest on investment securities 1,018 1,421 Dividends on FHLB stock 258 258 Total interest and dividend income 29,772 28,850 Interest expense: Deposits 12,163 13,832 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40 328 Junior Subordinated Debt 262 188 Total interest expense 12,465 14,348 Net interest income before (reversal of) credit losses 17,307 14,502 (Reversal of) credit losses on loans (577 ) (9 ) (Reversal of) credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (93 ) (91 ) (Reversal of) credit losses on investments (13 ) (1 ) Net interest income after (reversal of) credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and investments 17,990 14,603 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 443 460 Rental income 114 120 Net gain on loan sales 51 784 Net loss on securities (5 ) - Other income 306 385 Total non-interest income 909 1,749 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,629 8,221 Occupancy and equipment 888 928 Other expenses 4,040 3,879 Total non-interest expense 12,557 13,028 Income before provision for income taxes 6,342 3,324 Provision for income tax expense 1,430 1,001 Net income $ 4,912 $ 2,323 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.35 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,726,516 6,708,100 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,726,516 6,708,100

SUMMIT STATE BANK BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 66,410 $ 72,408 $ 40,142 Total cash and cash equivalents 66,410 72,408 40,142 Investment securities: Available-for-sale, less allowance for credit losses of $23, $23 and $56 (at fair value; amortized cost of $78,015, $79,827 and $96,407) 67,378 68,737 83,105 Loans held for sale 3,760 - - Loans held for investment, less allowance for credit losses of $13,133, $13,625 and $14,145 851,309 877,354 913,514 Bank premises and equipment, net 4,974 5,057 5,306 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock (FHLB), at cost 5,889 5,889 5,889 Goodwill - - 4,119 Other Real Estate Owned 4,437 4,437 5,130 Affordable housing tax credit investments 6,925 7,202 7,942 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 21,390 22,279 16,898 Total assets $ 1,032,472 $ 1,063,363 $ 1,082,045 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 193,390 $ 198,736 $ 183,181 Demand - interest-bearing 207,176 192,764 218,124 Savings 39,875 39,000 42,974 Money market 200,320 212,900 212,750 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 93,325 93,154 74,744 Other time deposits 188,523 220,511 234,814 Total deposits 922,609 957,065 966,587 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 3,500 Junior subordinated debt 5,942 5,938 5,927 Affordable housing commitment 511 511 4,061 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,302 4,508 4,021 Total liabilities 934,364 968,022 984,096 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,771,526, 6,776,563 and 6,784,099 37,843 37,803 37,623 Retained earnings 67,782 65,364 69,651 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (7,517 ) (7,826 ) (9,325 ) Total shareholders' equity 98,108 95,341 97,949 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,032,472 $ 1,063,363 $ 1,082,045

Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands except per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 9,229 $ 8,078 $ 7,094 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans - (577 ) 6 Reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (55 ) (38 ) (26 ) Reversal of credit losses on investments - (13 ) 4 Non-interest income 263 646 801 Non-interest expense 6,305 6,253 6,627 Provision for income tax expense 825 605 356 Net income $ 2,417 $ 2,494 $ 928 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.14 Dividend per share $ - $ - $ 0.12 Book value per common share (1) $ 14.49 $ 14.07 $ 14.44 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 1,032,472 $ 1,063,363 $ 1,082,045 Loans held for sale 3,760 - - Loans held for investment, net 851,309 877,354 913,514 Deposits 922,609 957,065 966,587 Average assets 1,046,914 1,059,902 1,078,700 Average earning assets 1,012,346 1,028,563 1,049,254 Average shareholders' equity 97,139 93,620 97,548 Nonperforming loans 9,325 17,447 35,864 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (492 ) 509 (1,067 ) Other real estate owned 4,437 4,437 5,130 Total nonperforming assets 13,762 21,884 40,994 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.35 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 9.98 % 10.80 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio (3) 66.39 % 71.68 % 83.94 % Net interest margin (2) 3.66 % 3.19 % 2.71 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.15 % 10.67 % 10.22 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.15 % 10.67 % 10.22 % Total capital ratio 12.92 % 12.43 % 12.08 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.84 % 9.45 % 9.31 % Common dividend payout ratio (4) 0.00 % 0.00 % 87.96 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 9.28 % 8.83 % 9.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 1.08 % 1.96 % 3.87 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.33 % 2.06 % 3.79 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 140.84 % 78.09 % 39.44 % (1) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.