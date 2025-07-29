AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Public Offering

OCALA, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of a public offering of an aggregate of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Class E warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of common stock, and Class F warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $4.00 per share (or $3.999 per pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. The Class E warrants will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date, and the Class F warrants will expire on the eighteen-month anniversary of the original issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 30, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $8.0 million.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-284443) (the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 28, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the effective Registration Statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "believe," "potential," "upcoming" and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in the Registration Statement, the Company's most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

