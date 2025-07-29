SEI Investments Company: SEI Names New Chief People and Culture Officer

Amy Sliwinski Will Lead Global Talent and Culture to Power Company's Strategic Growth

OAKS, Pa., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Amy Sliwinski as an Executive Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer. Sliwinski will focus on transforming people strategies globally to enable SEI's business goals, scale the organization, and nurture the company's culture as the business grows and evolves. In this new role, she will be responsible for developing, leading, and optimizing human resource processes and capabilities across the entire human capital lifecycle, including talent management, professional development, company culture, and benefits. Sliwinski will be a member of SEI's Executive Management team and report to Sean Denham, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer.

Sliwinski most recently served as Chief Human Resource Officer at SKF, a leading global provider of engineering solutions. At SKF, her achievements included redesigning recruitment and a comprehensive training system, increasing employee engagement through a focused culture strategy, and driving business growth globally through a strategic alignment across enterprise functions. Sliwinski previously held various senior leadership roles at Santander Bank, where she designed and implemented performance management and development programs that included learning initiatives, succession planning, training, education, and performance management.

Commenting on Sliwinski's appointment, Denham said:

"This is an exciting time in SEI's transformation, and this new Chief People and Culture Officer role reinforces the evolution of our leadership and strategic focus on investing in areas of the business where we believe can drive growth. Our people play a key role in driving our success, and as we execute our focus on growth strategies and delivering for our clients globally, we will continue deepening and broadening our expertise, optimizing operations, and fostering a culture rooted in our values.

"Amy's leadership and deep appreciation for the workforce being the heartbeat of our organization will be essential to helping drive SEI's growth and resilience. She brings an outside perspective and modern approach to managing transformational change, championing culture, and driving talent strategy. We're excited to welcome Amy to the SEI team, and we believe her experience across all aspects of the employee experience and track record of strategic execution aligned to enterprise growth will bring tremendous value to our organization."

Commenting on her appointment, Sliwinski said:

"The connections SEI builds enable the company's success, whether through technology or investment solutions that help investors meet their financial goals. Importantly, that success doesn't happen without the connections between people-from our employees and clients to community partners and shareholders. I look forward to being a part of SEI's journey and helping to lead this incredible organization through transformation for future growth."

Sliwinski holds a SHRM-SCP certification. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Holy Family University, a master's in adult education and learning technology from Drexel University, and a master's in human resources management from Southern New Hampshire University.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

