INSBANK: InsCorp, Inc. Reports Improved Operating Leverage and EPS Growth in 2Q25

Former Pinnacle Executive Billie Jo Parker Joins INSBANK as Chief Banking & Development Officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) reported results for 2Q25, which reflected earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.73 in the second quarter of 2025 ("2Q25") compared to EPS of $0.57 in 1Q25 and $0.63 in 2Q24. "As the second quarter commenced, we anticipated an earnings inflection point given both expected growth and margin improvement," said President and CEO of INSBANK, Jim Rieniets. "We're pleased that our team delivered on plans to leverage recent resource additions for a solid improvement in net income, ROA, and ROE. Barring unexpected volatility, we expect continued improvement in those metrics during the second half of the year, as well," added Rieniets. InsCorp generated a ROA of 0.91%, ROATCE of 11.1% in 2Q25, and an efficiency ratio of 60.9% versus 0.74%, 9.0%, and 66.1%, respectively, in 1Q25, and 0.88%, 10.3%, and 59.2%, respectively, in 2Q24.
Improved results in 2Q25 reflected an acceleration in revenue growth to $1,519,000, or 24%, Y/Y in 2Q25 vs. $789,000, or 13%, Y/Y in 1Q25, while overhead growth of $1,018,000, or 28%, Y/Y in 2Q25 declined slightly versus $1,040,000, or 29%, in 1Q25. Growth in salaries and benefits expense of $759,000, or 32%, Y/Y represented 75% of overhead growth in 2Q25 and was primarily a function of headcount growth of 15 associates (22% Y/Y). Five associates joined INSBANK in 2Q25, including former Pinnacle Financial Partners executive, Billie Jo Parker, who joined INSBANK as Chief Banking & Development Officer, a new senior management role for the company. Pretax, pre-provision income increased 20% Y/Y to $3,037,000 in 2Q25 in contrast to a decline of 10% Y/Y to $2,360,000 in 1Q25. Provision for credit losses of $380,000 in 2Q25 compared to $75,000 in 2Q24 and restrained pretax income growth to 8% Y/Y in 2Q25.
Net interest income comparisons improved for the fourth consecutive quarter since reaching a low in 2Q24. Net interest income increased 27% Y/Y (11% LQ) in 2Q25 vs. 15% Y/Y (+2% LQA) in 1Q25, as the NIM improved 34 bp Y/Y (+19 bp LQ) to 3.21% and average earning assets grew 13% Y/Y to $889 million in 2Q25. Earning asset growth resulted from average loan growth of 19% Y/Y to $804 million in 2Q25, which was partially offset by a decline in average liquidity assets of 23% Y/Y to $85 million in the quarter. Interest income growth of $1,752,000 Y/Y in 2Q25 accelerated compared to $1,028,000 Y/Y in 1Q25 and exceeded interest expense growth of $255,000 Y/Y in 2Q25 for the third consecutive quarterly period. The average loan yield improved to 6.76% (+3 bps Y/Y) while the cost of deposits decreased to 3.51% (-39 bp Y/Y) in 2Q25.
Loan growth increased to 17% Y/Y in 2Q25 versus 16% Y/Y in 1Q25. Growth in C&I (25% Y/Y), CRE (14% Y/Y), Residential (29% Y/Y), HELOC (68% Y/Y), and Multifamily (12% Y/Y) all contributed to Y/Y loan growth while C&D loans declined slightly (-4% Y/Y) in 2Q25. Growth in Residential and Multifamily loans primarily reflected migration from C&D over the past nine months. Medquity, INSBANK's healthcare business, posted loan growth of 18% Y/Y to $236 million in 2Q25, which compared to 16% Y/Y for the rest of the commercial bank (70% of total loans). Notwithstanding increased payoff activity in 2H25, growth in the loan commitment pipeline of 49% Y/Y and 21% LQ to $115 million should support double-digit asset growth through year-end. C&D and CRE balances represented 69% and 300% of total risk-based capital, respectively, vs. 87% and 307% a quarter ago.
Deposit growth of 18% Y/Y reflected strong growth in interest-bearing transaction balances of 42% and solid noninterest bearing deposit growth of 15% over the past year. Total CD balances increased by 7% year-over-year in 2Q25 and decreased to 60.4% of deposits, compared to 66.1% a year ago. Noninterest bearing and non-CD interest-bearing deposits represented 39.6% of deposits compared to 33.9% a year ago. Medquity's customer deposits increased 45% Y/Y to $58.0 million.
Asset quality measures remain healthy. Net chargeoffs represented 0.00% of average loans in 2Q25, 1Q25 and 2Q24. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") improved to 0.65% of loans vs. 0.66% a quarter ago and 1.08% a year ago. Virtually all NPLs are well-secured and collateralized by real estate with significant equity, for which specific reserves are relatively low. One well-collateralized real estate loan accounted for 63% of NPLs, or 0.41% of loans, at 2Q25-end. Loans 30 days past due represented 0.58% of loans at the end of 1Q25, versus 0.24% a quarter ago and 0.11% a year ago. The allowance for credit losses of 1.32% of loans (-3 bps Y/Y) represented 204% of NPLs vs. 196% a quarter ago and 125% a year ago.
Existing capital levels continue to support solid balance sheet growth. INSBANK remained "well capitalized" from a regulatory perspective with a tier-1 leverage ratio of 11.28%, a common equity tier-1 capital ratio of 12.01%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.26%. InsCorp, Inc.'s tangible common equity ratio was 8.02% as of 2Q25-end vs. 8.01% a quarter ago and 8.61% a year ago. Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") increased 6.4%, or $1.59 per share, Y/Y to $26.48, as of June 30, 2025; TBVPS has increased by $9.20, or by 9.9% annualized since December 31, 2020. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ($2,538,000), or approximately 2.4% of bank-level tier-1 capital of $104,992,000, as of June 30, 2025.
The bank announced the hiring of Billie Jo Parker, who fills the company's newest C-suite position as Chief Banking and Development Officer. Parker comes to INSBANK from Pinnacle Bank, where she served as Senior Vice President and Client Services Area Manager. Prior to Pinnacle, Parker led the Private Client Division for Metropolitan Bank. In this new role, she will be responsible for enterprise-wide guidance of the bank's sales and service functions. "As we continue to grow our business, the coordination of resources for business development and curating best-in-class client services necessitates a leadership partner for our business line executives and business development officers," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "I am thrilled to have Billie Jo join the INSBANK team in that capacity, given her track record of accomplishments and industry-wide reputation for leadership of high-performing teams," Rieniets continued.
The Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share on September 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025. The annualized quarterly dividend rate of $0.44 per share represents an increase of 10% compared to dividends of $0.40 per share paid in 2024. The Company repurchased 33,000 shares in 2Q25, or 1.1% of the outstanding share count as of March 31, 2025, leaving 52,500 shares, or 1.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, available for repurchase under the existing authorization, which expires on January 27, 2026. Since the authorization was approved, the Company has repurchased 2.5% of its outstanding shares over the past year.
About InsCorp, Inc. and INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered clients highly personalized services provided by experienced relationship managers while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial-focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions: Medquity, TMA Medical Banking, and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest-bearing deposits. InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company, owns INSBANK. InsCorp, Inc.'s shares are traded on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol IBTN. Headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, the bank has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.
Selected Performance Metrics
Change vs.
For the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
InsCorp, Inc.
2Q24
1Q25
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
ROAA
2 bps
16 bps
0.91 %
0.74 %
0.88 %
0.86 %
0.92 %
ROAE
82 bps
212 bps
10.96 %
8.83 %
10.13 %
9.91 %
9.99 %
ROATCE
82 bps
215 bps
11.11 %
8.96 %
10.29 %
10.05 %
10.17 %
Net Interest Margin
34 bps
19 bps
3.21 %
3.02 %
2.87 %
3.12 %
2.86 %
Efficiency
168 bps
-528 bps
60.86 %
66.13 %
59.18 %
63.36 %
60.11 %
Revenue / Employee
-1.0 %
2.4 %
419
409
423
400
422
Expense / Employee
1.5 %
-5.9 %
254
270
251
253
247
Assets / Employee
-9.5 %
-6.8 %
12,802
13,730
14,141
12,802
14,141
Tangible Common Equity / Assets
-59 bps
1 bps
8.02 %
8.01 %
8.61 %
8.02 %
8.61 %
INSBANK
ROAA
4 bps
17 bps
1.11 %
0.94 %
1.08 %
1.07 %
1.12 %
ROAE
76 bps
167 bps
10.14 %
8.47 %
9.39 %
9.32 %
9.36 %
Net Interest Margin
33 bps
20 bps
3.40 %
3.20 %
3.07 %
3.30 %
3.08 %
Capital Ratios
Tier-1 Leverage
-38 bps
-5 bps
11.28 %
11.33 %
11.66 %
Common Equity Tier-1
-51 bps
4 bps
12.01 %
11.97 %
12.52 %
Total Risk-Based Capital
-51 bps
6 bps
13.26 %
13.20 %
13.77 %
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
Change:
For the period ending:
Y/Y
YTD
June 30, 2025
December 31,
June 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
8.2 %
-12.0 %
$ 5,630
$ 6,401
$ 5,203
Interest Bearing Deposits
4.7 %
33.4 %
49,593
37,175
47,383
Securities
-2.8 %
-3.4 %
54,497
56,426
56,056
Loans
16.6 %
4.3 %
797,935
764,795
684,533
Allowance for Credit Losses
14.5 %
6.6 %
(10,548)
(9,895)
(9,216)
Net Loans
16.6 %
4.3 %
787,387
754,900
675,317
Premises and Equipment, net
0.8 %
1.8 %
12,672
12,451
12,568
Bank Owned Life Insurance
2.8 %
1.4 %
14,661
14,458
14,257
Restricted Equity Securities
13.0 %
3.7 %
10,601
10,224
9,379
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
0.0 %
0.0 %
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
-14.1 %
-0.9 %
11,242
11,345
13,082
Total Assets
13.5 %
4.7 %
$ 947,374
$ 904,471
$ 834,336
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest Bearing
15.3 %
4.9 %
$ 88,140
$ 84,017
$ 76,417
Interest Bearing
18.3 %
6.6 %
710,740
666,466
600,949
Total Deposits
17.9 %
6.4 %
798,880
750,483
677,366
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
-24.4 %
-22.7 %
34,000
44,000
45,000
Subordinated Debentures
0.1 %
0.1 %
17,382
17,371
17,360
Notes Payable
20.4 %
31.4 %
10,250
7,800
8,516
Other Liabilities
-25.8 %
-1.5 %
9,851
9,998
13,283
Total Liabilities
14.3 %
4.9 %
870,363
829,652
761,525
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
-3.3 %
-2.8 %
28,565
29,395
29,544
Accumulated Retained Earnings
14.0 %
6.5 %
50,984
47,891
44,704
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
76.6 %
2.9 %
(2,538)
(2,467)
(1,437)
Total Stockholders' Equity
5.8 %
2.9 %
77,011
74,819
72,811
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
13.5 %
4.7 %
$ 947,374
$ 904,471
$ 834,336
Tangible Book Value
6.4 %
4.3 %
$ 26.48
$ 25.39
$ 24.89
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Change vs.
For the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2Q24
1Q25
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest Income
13.8 %
6.3 %
$ 14,448
$ 13,591
$ 12,696
$ 28,039
$ 25,259
Interest Expense
3.6 %
2.3 %
7,329
7,167
7,074
14,496
14,044
Net Interest Income
26.6 %
10.8 %
7,119
6,424
5,622
13,543
11,215
Provision for Credit Losses
406.7 %
44.5 %
380
263
75
643
100
Noninterest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
12.7 %
0.0 %
80
80
71
160
138
Bank Owned Life Insurance
7.2 %
4.0 %
104
100
97
204
192
Other
1.4 %
20.6 %
428
355
422
783
837
Total Noninterest Income
3.7 %
14.4 %
612
535
590
1,147
1,167
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
31.7 %
2.9 %
3,154
3,064
2,395
6,218
4,696
Occupancy and Equipment
6.4 %
-0.9 %
449
453
422
902
815
Data Processing
5.9 %
-25.2 %
107
143
101
250
195
Marketing and Advertising
88.7 %
14.5 %
134
117
71
251
190
Other
23.7 %
3.4 %
850
822
687
1,672
1,339
Total Noninterest Expense
27.7 %
2.1 %
4,694
4,599
3,676
9,293
7,235
Net Income from Operations
8.0 %
26.7 %
2,657
2,097
2,461
4,754
5,047
Gain (Loss) in Interest Rate Hedges
-80.6 %
260.0 %
$ (18)
$ (5)
(93)
(23)
(345)
Income Before Income Taxes
11.4 %
26.1 %
2,639
2,092
2,368
4,731
4,702
Income Tax Expense
-1.3 %
23.0 %
$ (541)
$ (440)
(548)
(981)
(1,119)
Net Income
15.3 %
27.0 %
$ 2,098
$ 1,652
$ 1,820
$ 3,750
$ 3,583
Earnings per Share
15.9 %
28.1 %
$ 0.73
$ 0.57
$ 0.63
$ 1.30
$ 1.24
