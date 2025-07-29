INSBANK: InsCorp, Inc. Reports Improved Operating Leverage and EPS Growth in 2Q25

Former Pinnacle Executive Billie Jo Parker Joins INSBANK as Chief Banking & Development Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) reported results for 2Q25, which reflected earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.73 in the second quarter of 2025 ("2Q25") compared to EPS of $0.57 in 1Q25 and $0.63 in 2Q24. "As the second quarter commenced, we anticipated an earnings inflection point given both expected growth and margin improvement," said President and CEO of INSBANK, Jim Rieniets. "We're pleased that our team delivered on plans to leverage recent resource additions for a solid improvement in net income, ROA, and ROE. Barring unexpected volatility, we expect continued improvement in those metrics during the second half of the year, as well," added Rieniets. InsCorp generated a ROA of 0.91%, ROATCE of 11.1% in 2Q25, and an efficiency ratio of 60.9% versus 0.74%, 9.0%, and 66.1%, respectively, in 1Q25, and 0.88%, 10.3%, and 59.2%, respectively, in 2Q24.

Improved results in 2Q25 reflected an acceleration in revenue growth to $1,519,000, or 24%, Y/Y in 2Q25 vs. $789,000, or 13%, Y/Y in 1Q25, while overhead growth of $1,018,000, or 28%, Y/Y in 2Q25 declined slightly versus $1,040,000, or 29%, in 1Q25. Growth in salaries and benefits expense of $759,000, or 32%, Y/Y represented 75% of overhead growth in 2Q25 and was primarily a function of headcount growth of 15 associates (22% Y/Y). Five associates joined INSBANK in 2Q25, including former Pinnacle Financial Partners executive, Billie Jo Parker, who joined INSBANK as Chief Banking & Development Officer, a new senior management role for the company. Pretax, pre-provision income increased 20% Y/Y to $3,037,000 in 2Q25 in contrast to a decline of 10% Y/Y to $2,360,000 in 1Q25. Provision for credit losses of $380,000 in 2Q25 compared to $75,000 in 2Q24 and restrained pretax income growth to 8% Y/Y in 2Q25.

Net interest income comparisons improved for the fourth consecutive quarter since reaching a low in 2Q24. Net interest income increased 27% Y/Y (11% LQ) in 2Q25 vs. 15% Y/Y (+2% LQA) in 1Q25, as the NIM improved 34 bp Y/Y (+19 bp LQ) to 3.21% and average earning assets grew 13% Y/Y to $889 million in 2Q25. Earning asset growth resulted from average loan growth of 19% Y/Y to $804 million in 2Q25, which was partially offset by a decline in average liquidity assets of 23% Y/Y to $85 million in the quarter. Interest income growth of $1,752,000 Y/Y in 2Q25 accelerated compared to $1,028,000 Y/Y in 1Q25 and exceeded interest expense growth of $255,000 Y/Y in 2Q25 for the third consecutive quarterly period. The average loan yield improved to 6.76% (+3 bps Y/Y) while the cost of deposits decreased to 3.51% (-39 bp Y/Y) in 2Q25.

Loan growth increased to 17% Y/Y in 2Q25 versus 16% Y/Y in 1Q25. Growth in C&I (25% Y/Y), CRE (14% Y/Y), Residential (29% Y/Y), HELOC (68% Y/Y), and Multifamily (12% Y/Y) all contributed to Y/Y loan growth while C&D loans declined slightly (-4% Y/Y) in 2Q25. Growth in Residential and Multifamily loans primarily reflected migration from C&D over the past nine months. Medquity, INSBANK's healthcare business, posted loan growth of 18% Y/Y to $236 million in 2Q25, which compared to 16% Y/Y for the rest of the commercial bank (70% of total loans). Notwithstanding increased payoff activity in 2H25, growth in the loan commitment pipeline of 49% Y/Y and 21% LQ to $115 million should support double-digit asset growth through year-end. C&D and CRE balances represented 69% and 300% of total risk-based capital, respectively, vs. 87% and 307% a quarter ago.

Deposit growth of 18% Y/Y reflected strong growth in interest-bearing transaction balances of 42% and solid noninterest bearing deposit growth of 15% over the past year. Total CD balances increased by 7% year-over-year in 2Q25 and decreased to 60.4% of deposits, compared to 66.1% a year ago. Noninterest bearing and non-CD interest-bearing deposits represented 39.6% of deposits compared to 33.9% a year ago. Medquity's customer deposits increased 45% Y/Y to $58.0 million.

Asset quality measures remain healthy. Net chargeoffs represented 0.00% of average loans in 2Q25, 1Q25 and 2Q24. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") improved to 0.65% of loans vs. 0.66% a quarter ago and 1.08% a year ago. Virtually all NPLs are well-secured and collateralized by real estate with significant equity, for which specific reserves are relatively low. One well-collateralized real estate loan accounted for 63% of NPLs, or 0.41% of loans, at 2Q25-end. Loans 30 days past due represented 0.58% of loans at the end of 1Q25, versus 0.24% a quarter ago and 0.11% a year ago. The allowance for credit losses of 1.32% of loans (-3 bps Y/Y) represented 204% of NPLs vs. 196% a quarter ago and 125% a year ago.

Existing capital levels continue to support solid balance sheet growth. INSBANK remained "well capitalized" from a regulatory perspective with a tier-1 leverage ratio of 11.28%, a common equity tier-1 capital ratio of 12.01%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.26%. InsCorp, Inc.'s tangible common equity ratio was 8.02% as of 2Q25-end vs. 8.01% a quarter ago and 8.61% a year ago. Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") increased 6.4%, or $1.59 per share, Y/Y to $26.48, as of June 30, 2025; TBVPS has increased by $9.20, or by 9.9% annualized since December 31, 2020. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ($2,538,000), or approximately 2.4% of bank-level tier-1 capital of $104,992,000, as of June 30, 2025.

The bank announced the hiring of Billie Jo Parker, who fills the company's newest C-suite position as Chief Banking and Development Officer. Parker comes to INSBANK from Pinnacle Bank, where she served as Senior Vice President and Client Services Area Manager. Prior to Pinnacle, Parker led the Private Client Division for Metropolitan Bank. In this new role, she will be responsible for enterprise-wide guidance of the bank's sales and service functions. "As we continue to grow our business, the coordination of resources for business development and curating best-in-class client services necessitates a leadership partner for our business line executives and business development officers," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "I am thrilled to have Billie Jo join the INSBANK team in that capacity, given her track record of accomplishments and industry-wide reputation for leadership of high-performing teams," Rieniets continued.

The Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share on September 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025. The annualized quarterly dividend rate of $0.44 per share represents an increase of 10% compared to dividends of $0.40 per share paid in 2024. The Company repurchased 33,000 shares in 2Q25, or 1.1% of the outstanding share count as of March 31, 2025, leaving 52,500 shares, or 1.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, available for repurchase under the existing authorization, which expires on January 27, 2026. Since the authorization was approved, the Company has repurchased 2.5% of its outstanding shares over the past year.

About InsCorp, Inc. and INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered clients highly personalized services provided by experienced relationship managers while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial-focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions: Medquity, TMA Medical Banking, and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest-bearing deposits. InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company, owns INSBANK. InsCorp, Inc.'s shares are traded on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol IBTN. Headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, the bank has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.

Selected Performance Metrics

Change vs.

For the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended InsCorp, Inc.

2Q24

1Q25

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 ROAA

2 bps

16 bps

0.91 %

0.74 %

0.88 %

0.86 %

0.92 % ROAE

82 bps

212 bps

10.96 %

8.83 %

10.13 %

9.91 %

9.99 % ROATCE

82 bps

215 bps

11.11 %

8.96 %

10.29 %

10.05 %

10.17 % Net Interest Margin

34 bps

19 bps

3.21 %

3.02 %

2.87 %

3.12 %

2.86 % Efficiency

168 bps

-528 bps

60.86 %

66.13 %

59.18 %

63.36 %

60.11 % Revenue / Employee

-1.0 %

2.4 %

419

409

423

400

422 Expense / Employee

1.5 %

-5.9 %

254

270

251

253

247 Assets / Employee

-9.5 %

-6.8 %

12,802

13,730

14,141

12,802

14,141 Tangible Common Equity / Assets

-59 bps

1 bps

8.02 %

8.01 %

8.61 %

8.02 %

8.61 %





























INSBANK



























ROAA

4 bps

17 bps

1.11 %

0.94 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

1.12 % ROAE

76 bps

167 bps

10.14 %

8.47 %

9.39 %

9.32 %

9.36 % Net Interest Margin

33 bps

20 bps

3.40 %

3.20 %

3.07 %

3.30 %

3.08 %





























Capital Ratios



























Tier-1 Leverage

-38 bps

-5 bps

11.28 %

11.33 %

11.66 %







Common Equity Tier-1

-51 bps

4 bps

12.01 %

11.97 %

12.52 %







Total Risk-Based Capital

-51 bps

6 bps

13.26 %

13.20 %

13.77 %









InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

























Change:

For the period ending:



Y/Y

YTD

June 30, 2025

December 31,

2024

June 30, 2024 Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents

8.2 %

-12.0 %

$ 5,630

$ 6,401

$ 5,203 Interest Bearing Deposits

4.7 %

33.4 %

49,593

37,175

47,383 Securities

-2.8 %

-3.4 %

54,497

56,426

56,056





















Loans

16.6 %

4.3 %

797,935

764,795

684,533 Allowance for Credit Losses

14.5 %

6.6 %

(10,548)

(9,895)

(9,216) Net Loans

16.6 %

4.3 %

787,387

754,900

675,317





















Premises and Equipment, net

0.8 %

1.8 %

12,672

12,451

12,568 Bank Owned Life Insurance

2.8 %

1.4 %

14,661

14,458

14,257 Restricted Equity Securities

13.0 %

3.7 %

10,601

10,224

9,379 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

0.0 %

0.0 %

1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets

-14.1 %

-0.9 %

11,242

11,345

13,082 Total Assets

13.5 %

4.7 %

$ 947,374

$ 904,471

$ 834,336





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest Bearing

15.3 %

4.9 %

$ 88,140

$ 84,017

$ 76,417 Interest Bearing

18.3 %

6.6 %

710,740

666,466

600,949 Total Deposits

17.9 %

6.4 %

798,880

750,483

677,366





















Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

-24.4 %

-22.7 %

34,000

44,000

45,000 Subordinated Debentures

0.1 %

0.1 %

17,382

17,371

17,360 Notes Payable

20.4 %

31.4 %

10,250

7,800

8,516 Other Liabilities

-25.8 %

-1.5 %

9,851

9,998

13,283 Total Liabilities

14.3 %

4.9 %

870,363

829,652

761,525





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common Stock

-3.3 %

-2.8 %

28,565

29,395

29,544 Accumulated Retained Earnings

14.0 %

6.5 %

50,984

47,891

44,704 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 76.6 %

2.9 %

(2,538)

(2,467)

(1,437) Total Stockholders' Equity

5.8 %

2.9 %

77,011

74,819

72,811 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

13.5 %

4.7 %

$ 947,374

$ 904,471

$ 834,336





















Tangible Book Value

6.4 %

4.3 %

$ 26.48

$ 25.39

$ 24.89

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

































Change vs.

For the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



2Q24

1Q25

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024





























Interest Income

13.8 %

6.3 %

$ 14,448

$ 13,591

$ 12,696

$ 28,039

$ 25,259 Interest Expense

3.6 %

2.3 %

7,329

7,167

7,074

14,496

14,044 Net Interest Income

26.6 %

10.8 %

7,119

6,424

5,622

13,543

11,215





























Provision for Credit Losses

406.7 %

44.5 %

380

263

75

643

100





























Noninterest Income



























Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

12.7 %

0.0 %

80

80

71

160

138 Bank Owned Life Insurance

7.2 %

4.0 %

104

100

97

204

192 Other

1.4 %

20.6 %

428

355

422

783

837 Total Noninterest Income

3.7 %

14.4 %

612

535

590

1,147

1,167





























Noninterest Expense



























Salaries and Benefits

31.7 %

2.9 %

3,154

3,064

2,395

6,218

4,696 Occupancy and Equipment

6.4 %

-0.9 %

449

453

422

902

815 Data Processing

5.9 %

-25.2 %

107

143

101

250

195 Marketing and Advertising

88.7 %

14.5 %

134

117

71

251

190 Other

23.7 %

3.4 %

850

822

687

1,672

1,339 Total Noninterest Expense

27.7 %

2.1 %

4,694

4,599

3,676

9,293

7,235





























Net Income from Operations

8.0 %

26.7 %

2,657

2,097

2,461

4,754

5,047





























Gain (Loss) in Interest Rate Hedges

-80.6 %

260.0 %

$ (18)

$ (5)

(93)

(23)

(345) Income Before Income Taxes

11.4 %

26.1 %

2,639

2,092

2,368

4,731

4,702 Income Tax Expense

-1.3 %

23.0 %

$ (541)

$ (440)

(548)

(981)

(1,119) Net Income

15.3 %

27.0 %

$ 2,098

$ 1,652

$ 1,820

$ 3,750

$ 3,583





























Earnings per Share

15.9 %

28.1 %

$ 0.73

$ 0.57

$ 0.63

$ 1.30

$ 1.24

SOURCE INSBANK