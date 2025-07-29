Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Quarterly Report Period Ending June 30, 2025

PERTH, Australia, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -
Highlights
Latest Drill Results Double La Verde Porphyry Discovery Footprint
- Completion of phase-one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme confirms significant copper-gold (Cu-Au) discovery, with mineralisation extending over 1 km in length and up to 750 m in width from near surface.
- Discovery remains open laterally and at depth, with over half of Hot Chili's drill holes ending in mineralisation.
- Significant intercepts from latest drill results included:
- 389 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth to end-of-hole (DKP030)
- including 46 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 238 m
- including 34 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au from 322 m
- 286 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth (DKP027)
- including 154 m at 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 44 m
District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging at La Verde
- Geophysical and surface geochemical Programmes identify a cluster of three large targets adjacent to the La Verde porphyry discovery.
- Phase-two expansion drilling of La Verde and first drilling across adjacent porphyry targets awaiting access approval.
Projects Registered for Priority Status by Chilean Ministry of Economy
- Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project and Huasco Water Project fulfilled key requirements to be considered in the Chilean government's list of strategic investment projects for the country to expedite through streamlined administrative approval processing.
Hot Chili Adds Mine-Build Credentials with Key Appointments
- High profile Australian mining executive and former Gold Fields executive vice president Mr Stuart Mathews appointed to the Board of Directors in the role of Non-Executive Chair.
- Well regarded Chilean mining executive and project director for several of Chile's largest mine developments, Mr Alberto Cerda, has been appointed to the executive role of Project Director.
Strategic Partnering Process Advancing
- Ongoing strategic partnering process to secure qualified partners to support funding and delivery of Costa Fuego and Huasco Water, with BMO Capital Markets appointed as financial advisor.
A$5.2M Cash & A$2.0M in Returns Expected (VAT reimbursements)
Cautionary Statement - JORC Code (2012)
The Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project is currently at the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") stage. The production targets and forecast financial information contained in this report are based on technical and economic assessments that are preliminary in nature. While the PFS incorporates Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources, there is a lower level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, and no certainty that further exploration or development will result in the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured categories.
The PFS is not a definitive study and is based on a number of assumptions, including commodity prices, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, permitting, and other factors, which are subject to change. The outcomes of the PFS should not be used as the basis for a final investment decision. Further work, including additional drilling, metallurgical testing, and detailed engineering, is required before the Company can make a decision to proceed to development.
Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PFS production plan, more than 99% are classified as Indicated, with the remaining <1% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred Mineral Resources, as permitted under the JORC Code. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The viability of the development scenario envisaged in the PFS does not depend on the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued drilling.
The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PFS have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please refer to the ASX announcement of 27 March 2025.
To achieve the outcomes indicated in the PFS, including reaching Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), mine construction and production stages, funding in the order of US$1.27 Billion will be required, including pre-production and working capital and assumed financing charges. Investors should note that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. One of the key assumptions is that the funding for the Project will be available when required and on acceptable terms. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to, or otherwise affect the value of, Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing, a sale or partial sale of its interest in the Costa Fuego Copper Project and/or Huasco Water, sale of further royalties and/or streaming rights, sale of non-committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets.
The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the results or estimates contained in the PFS will be realised.
This Report contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PFS.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
La Verde Exploration Update
Rapidly Expanding Discovery, Multiple Higher-Grade Centres Confirmed
The phase-one RC drilling programme across the La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery ("La Verde"), located 30km south of the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project ("Costa Fuego"), was completed on 8 April 2025 with a total of 31 RC drillholes for 9,630 m drilled. Final results from the phase-one drill programme reported during the quarter confirm:
- Three higher-grade centres defined by multiple intersections (refer Figure 1)
- Shallow copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralisation extending over 1 km in length and up to 750 m in width (refer Figure 2).
- The La Verde discovery remains open laterally and at depth with over half of Hot Chili's drilling ending in mineralisation (at depth of RC drill capability).
Significant drill results reported during the quarter included:
- 120 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6 m depth (DKP028)
- including 48 m at 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 26 m
and, 114m at 0.3% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 318m depth to end-of-hole
- including 34m at 0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 380 m to end-of-hole
- 114 m grading 0.4% Cu from 86 m depth (DKP024)
- including 52 m at 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 96 m
- 286 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth (DKP027)
- including 154 m at 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 44 m
- 228 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 42 m depth (DKP013)
- including 104 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.3 g/t Au from 42 m
- 202 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 50 m depth (DKP017)
- including 14 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 96 m
- including 16 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 180 m
- 138 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6m depth to end-of-hole (DKP020)
- including 24 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6 m
- including 48 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 36 m
- including 36 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 102 m
The Company is planning to commence diamond drilling planned for phase two to extend higher grade centres at depth. Regulatory application for phase-two drilling access has been submitted and is progressing.
Baseline studies for a second Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") are ongoing to ensure timely integration of La Verde into Costa Fuego's potential future mine plan.
District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging at La Verde
Regional exploration activities reported during the quarter have identified multiple look-alike magnetic features adjacent to La Verde highlight potential for a broader district-scale porphyry system.
The integration of a 3D magnetic inversion model from ground magnetic data shows a spatial correlation between the mineralised tonalitic porphyry intrusion and a NNE-SSW trending weakly magnetic anomaly over La Verde. This magnetic anomaly sits within a localised circular magnetic-low feature. This relationship has been used to identify three additional circular magnetic-low features (lookalike targets) adjacent to La Verde, all of which are well-positioned at the intersection point of major regional structures (Figure 3).
In addition to the geophysical data, the Company has also completed 3D geochemical probability modelling using an extensive regional soil geochemistry programme (Figure 4).
This work has outlined three priority porphyry targets as outlined in Figure 3, with two of these porphyry targets concealed under shallow gravel cover (blind exploration opportunity). Regulatory applications for access clearing are being progressed across these new target areas adjacent to La Verde.
Table 1 - Drill Holes Completed for Costa Fuego in Quarter 2 2025
Prospect
Hole ID
North
East
RL
Depth
Azimuth
Dip
Results
La Verde
DKP031
6785786
324560
1123
279
272
-60
No Significant Intersection
Table 2 - Significant Intersections returned for Costa Fuego in Quarter 2 2025
Hole_ID
Coordinates
Azim.
Dip
Hole Depth
Intersection
Interval
Copper
Gold
Silver
Molybdenum
North
East
RL
From
To
(m)
(% Cu)
(g/t Au)
(ppm Ag)
(ppm Mo)
DKP013
6785971
324839
1192
244
-60
437
42
270
228
0.3
0.2
0.3
7
Incl
42
146
104
0.4
0.3
0.3
6
Or Incl
50
116
66
0.5
0.3
0.3
5
296
437
141
0.2
0.1
0.4
19
Incl
334
358
24
0.3
0.1
0.7
18
DKP014
6785852
324747
1149
299
-61
444
0
12
12
0.3
0.1
0.3
7
194
204
10
0.3
0.2
0.4
5
306
402
96
0.3
0.1
0.6
20
And incl
340
352
12
0.4
0.1
0.9
14
And incl
366
376
10
0.4
0.2
0.8
14
424
444
20
0.2
0.0
0.5
29
DKP015
6786096
324434
1159
130
-60
313
2
34
32
0.3
0.0
0.9
22
176
313
137
0.2
0.1
0.5
29
Incl
236
242
6
0.4
0.1
0.9
20
DKP016
6785947
324416
1111
111
-60
360
0
48
48
0.4
0.0
0.6
39
Incl
0
22
22
0.6
0.0
0.6
23
286
304
18
0.3
0.1
0.9
52
DKP017
6786094
324685
1184
97
-61
336
50
252
202
0.3
0.1
0.5
31
Incl
96
110
14
0.4
0.1
0.3
12
And incl
144
152
8
0.4
0.2
1.2
55
And incl
180
196
|
16
0.4
0.1
0.5
55
DKP018
6785835
324429
1094
97
-60
145
16
134
118
0.2
0.0
0.4
24
Incl
20
46
26
0.3
0.0
0.8
19
DKP019
6785720
324718
1130
253
-61
279.5
106
144
38
0.3
0.1
0.5
16
Incl
114
122
8
0.5
0.2
0.7
25
202
279.5
77.5
0.3
0.1
0.5
27
DKP020
6785748
324586
1125
273
-60
144
6
144
138
0.3
0.1
0.9
23
Incl
6
30
24
0.4
0.1
1.1
6
And incl
36
84
48
0.4
0.1
0.9
20
And incl
102
138
36
0.4
0.1
0.8
31
DKP021
6785619
324325
1178
75
-60
402
118
128
10
0.3
0.0
0.4
18
234
314
80
0.3
0.1
0.4
21
Incl
284
300
16
0.4
0.1
0.6
13
324
370
46
0.3
0.1
0.6
14
DKP022
6785527
324414
1184
78
-60
288
44
202
158
0.2
0.0
0.4
18
Incl
44
66
22
0.4
0.1
0.5
11
232
288
56
0.2
0.0
0.5
18
Incl
250
258
8
0.5
0.0
1.6
21
And incl
282
288
6
0.3
0.1
1.0
24
DKP023
6785421
324320
1181
90
-60
402
74
100
26
0.3
0.1
0.4
21
172
196
24
0.3
0.0
0.8
38
254
366
112
0.3
0.1
0.6
26
DKP024
6785424
324417
1186
111
-59
402
54
360
306
0.3
0.0
0.7
28
Incl
86
200
114
0.4
0.0
0.7
23
Or Incl
96
148
52
0.5
0.1
0.8
16
And incl
328
334
6
0.4
0.1
1.2
22
DKP025
6785313
324415
1186
270
-74
276
34
162
128
0.2
0.0
0.5
26
Incl
126
136
10
0.3
0.0
0.3
62
DKP026
6785870
324312
1098
105
-60
147
0
147
147
0.2
0.0
0.6
13
Incl
0
16
16
0.4
0.1
0.6
23
DKP027
6785755
324906
1138
299
-60
402
4
290
286
0.3
0.1
0.4
31
Incl
44
198
154
0.4
0.1
0.5
32
Or Incl
64
76
12
0.5
0.1
0.3
15
DKP028
6785617
324758
1136
300
-60
432
6
126
120
0.4
0.1
0.7
12
Incl
10
20
10
0.5
0.1
1.2
5
And Incl
26
74
48
0.5
0.1
0.8
13
318
432
114
0.3
0.1
0.5
53
Incl
380
414
34
0.4
0.2
0.9
106
Or Incl
384
396
12
0.5
0.2
1.1
221
DKP029
6785615
324758
1136
265
-60
366
6
102
96
0.3
0.1
0.9
19
54
64
10
0.4
0.1
0.8
27
112
206
94
0.2
0.0
0.3
44
252
264
12
0.4
0.0
1.6
33
304
366
62
0.2
0.0
0.3
43
DKP030
6785770
324774
1132
275
-60
393
4
393
389
0.4
0.1
0.9
21
Incl
20
30
10
0.5
0.2
0.5
4
And incl
186
286
100
0.5
0.1
0.9
35
Or Incl
238
284
46
0.6
0.2
0.9
49
And incl
322
356
34
0.6
0.2
0.9
28
DKP031
6785789
324564
1128
279
-60
279
No significant intersection
SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES
Strategic Partnering Process
Following completion of the Pre-feasibility Studies ("PFS") for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water, Hot Chili initiated asset-level strategic partnering processes ("Partnering Process") to introduce one or more qualified partners with the financial, technical and operational capability to assist in funding and delivering each project.
The Partnering Process is ongoing, and the Company confirms it is currently assessing several non-binding, indicative, incomplete and conditional proposals. The Partnering Process may result in a range of possible transactions for the projects. Investors are cautioned that there is no certainty the Partnering Process will result in a transaction or binding agreement. The Company will keep the market updated in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
Hot Chili has appointed BMO Capital Markets as its financial adviser in connection with the Partnering Process.
Cash Position and Capital Structure Changes
As of 30 June 2025, the Company had cash of A$5.2 million and no debt. In addition, a further A$2.0M of inbound funds are expected over the coming quarter through government VAT reimbursements.
The operating expenditure for quarter ended 30 June 2025 included payments for exploration and evaluation of A$3.3 million.
Included in this amount was A$1.6 million related to the final invoices for the competition of the Costa Fuego and Huasco Water Pre-feasibility Studies, initial activities related to the optimisation of the two-studies, and the advancement of the EIA.
A total of A$1.7 million was spent on exploration activities across La Verde and southern landholdings included in the Domeyko project, with phase-one drilling activities at La Verde having been completed on 10 April 2025.
The investing expenditure for quarter ended 30 June 2025 included the recoup of joint venture expenditure from CMP for A$2.7 million.
The Company is continuing discussions related to potential renegotiation of forthcoming Option payments in Q4 and is advancing the Partnering Process, as detailed above. In addition, the Company has various other funding opportunities available should they be required, including royalties, streaming and equity funding.
The following summarises the Company's securities on issue:
- 153,375,654 ordinary fully paid shares
- 1,914,000 options at AUD $1.50 expiring 24 July 2026
- 1,587,875 service rights
- 2,321,742 performance rights
Projects Registered for Priority Status by Chilean Ministry of Economy
On 30 April 2025, Hot Chili announced that its Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project and Huasco Water Project in Chile had been officially registered with the Chilean Ministry of Economy's Office for Sustainable Project Management (GPS Division).
This registration grants the projects priority status as strategic investments, allowing them to benefit from streamlined administrative processes. Both projects met the government's criteria for sustainability-focused development and will now be subject to coordinated oversight aimed at expediting permitting and approvals. This includes the management of Hot Chili's second maritime concession application for Huasco Water and the upcoming EIA submissions for both projects.
Appointment of New Chair and Project Director
Hot Chili Limited announced on 7 May 2025 the appointment of Mr Stuart Mathews as Non-Executive Chair and Mr Alberto Cerda as Project Director, adding considerable strength to its leadership team heading into a pivotal stage of growth.
Mr Mathews brings over 32 years of international mining experience, including holding senior executive roles at Gold Fields where he oversaw operations delivering over one million ounces of gold annually and led the development of five mining projects from exploration to production.
Mr Cerda, a Chilean mining engineer with more than 40 years of experience, has held senior roles across major global mining companies including BHP, Barrick, and Glencore. He has directed numerous large-scale projects in Chile and abroad, most recently leading the Norte Abierto JV for Newmont and Barrick.
The combined expertise of the two new appointments will be instrumental in guiding Hot Chili through the final investment phase toward becoming a mid-tier copper-gold producer.
NI43-101 Technical Report Released for Costa Fuego Cu-Au Project PFS
Hot Chili filed an independent NI 43-101 technical report for its Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile on SEDAR+. The report, titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), supported the Company's previously announced PFS results. Prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards, the report confirms there are no material differences from the information released on 27 March 2025. It is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.
Additional ASX Disclosure Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 June 2025.
The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $170,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $170,000.
Health, Safety, Environment and Quality
Field operations during the period included geological reconnaissance activities, RC drilling, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the major Cortadera and Productora landholdings, as well as the new project at La Verde. Activities on new tenements are run from the Productora or Cortadera operations centres and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.
There were no Lost Time Injuries ("LTI") during the quarter.
Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.
Table 3. HSEQ Quarter 2 2025 Performance and Statistics
Deposit
Productora
Cortadera
All Projects
Timeframe
Q2
2025
Cum.²
Q2
2025
Cum.²
Q2
2025
Cum.²
LTI events
0
0
0
6
0
8
NLTI events
0
4
0
6
0
11
Days lost
0
0
0
152
0
263
LTIFR index
0
0
0
20
0
18
ISR index
0
0
0
506
0
585
IFR Index
0
40
0
40
0
42
Thousands of man-hours
7.8
100
2.6
301
10.9
450
Incidents on materials and assets
0
1
0
0
0
1
Environmental incidents
0
0
0
0
0
0
Headcount¹
19
12
9
30
30
49
Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.
Tenement Changes During the Quarter
During the Quarter, Sociedad Minera El Águila SpA ("SMEA") has claimed 8 mining exploration concessions ("Sierra Solis 1", " Sierra Solis 2", " Sierra Solis 3", " Sierra Solis 4", " Sierra Solis 5", " Sierra Solis 6", " Sierra Solis 7" and " Sierra Solis 8") which are in the process of being constituted.
The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the table below.
Table 4. Current Tenement Holdings in Chile as of 30 June 2025
Cortadera Project Tenements
Cortadera Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
1
ALCENIA 1/10
100% SMEA SpA
50
2
AMALIA 942 A 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
53
3
ATACAMITA 1/82
100% Frontera SpA
82
4
CORROTEO 1 1/260
100% Frontera SpA
260
5
CORROTEO 5 1/261
100% Frontera SpA
261
6
CORTADERA 1 1/200
100% Frontera SpA
200
7
CORTADERA 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
374
8
CORTADERA 2 1/200
100% Frontera SpA
200
9
CORTADERA 41
100% Frontera SpA
1
10
CORTADERA 42
100% Frontera SpA
1
11
LAS CANAS 1/15
100% Frontera SpA
146
12
LAS CANAS 16
100% Frontera SpA
1
13
LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
14
MAGDALENITA 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
15
PAULINA 10 B 1/16
100% Frontera SpA
136
16
PAULINA 11 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
249
17
PAULINA 12 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
294
18
PAULINA 13 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
264
19
PAULINA 14 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
265
20
PAULINA 15 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
200
21
PAULINA 22 A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
22
PAULINA 24 1/24
100% Frontera SpA
183
23
PAULINA 25 A 1/19
100% Frontera SpA
156
24
PAULINA 26 A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
294
25
PAULINA 27A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
26
PURISIMA 1/8 (1/2 Y 5/6)
100% Frontera SpA
20
NSR 1.5%
27
CF 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
28
CF 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
29
CF 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
30
CF 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
31
CF 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
32
CF 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
33
CF 7
100% Frontera SpA
100
34
CF 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
35
CF 9
100% Frontera SpA
100
36
CF 10
100% Frontera SpA
200
37
CF 11
100% Frontera SpA
200
38
CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3
100% Frontera SpA
3
39
CHILIS 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
40
CHILIS 3
100% Frontera SpA
100
41
CHILIS 4
100% Frontera SpA
200
42
CHILIS 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
43
CHILIS 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
44
CHILIS 7
100% Frontera SpA
200
45
CHILIS 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
46
CHILIS 9
100% Frontera SpA
300
47
CHILIS 10 1/38
100% Frontera SpA
190
48
CHILIS 11
100% Frontera SpA
200
49
CHILIS 12 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
50
CHILIS 13
100% Frontera SpA
300
51
CHILIS 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
52
CHILIS 15
100% Frontera SpA
300
53
CHILIS 16
100% Frontera SpA
300
54
CHILIS 17
100% Frontera SpA
300
55
CHILIS 18
100% Frontera SpA
300
56
CORTADERA 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
57
CORTADERA 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
58
CORTADERA 3
100% Frontera SpA
200
59
CORTADERA 4
100% Frontera SpA
200
60
CORTADERA 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
61
CORTADERA 6 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
265
62
CORTADERA 7 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
93
63
CRISTINA 1/40
100% SMEA SpA
40
64
DIABLITO 1/5
100% SMEA SpA
25
65
DONA FELIPA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
50
66
DORO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
67
DORO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
68
DORO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
69
FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
99
70
FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8
100% Frontera SpA
72
71
FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26
100% Frontera SpA
26
72
MINORI 1
100% SMEA SpA
300
73
MINORI 2
100% SMEA SpA
300
74
MINORI 3
100% SMEA SpA
300
75
MINORI 4
100% SMEA SpA
300
76
PORFIADA B
100% Frontera SpA
200
77
PORFIADA D
100% Frontera SpA
300
78
PORFIADA G
100% Frontera SpA
200
79
PORFIADA I
100% Frontera SpA
300
80
PORFIADA II
100% Frontera SpA
300
81
PORFIADA III
100% Frontera SpA
300
82
PORFIADA IV
100% Frontera SpA
300
83
PORFIADA V
100% Frontera SpA
200
84
PORFIADA VI
100% Frontera SpA
100
85
PORFIADA X
100% Frontera SpA
200
86
SAN ANTONIO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
87
SAN ANTONIO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
88
SAN ANTONIO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
89
SAN ANTONIO 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
90
SAN ANTONIO 5
100% Frontera SpA
300
91
SOLAR 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
92
SOLAR 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
93
SOLAR 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
94
SOLAR 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
95
SOLAR 5
100% Frontera SpA
300
96
SOLAR 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
97
SOLAR 7
100% Frontera SpA
300
98
SOLAR 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
99
SOLAR 9
100% Frontera SpA
300
100
SOLAR 10
100% Frontera SpA
300
101
SOLEDAD 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
102
SOLEDAD 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
103
SOLEDAD 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
104
SOLEDAD 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
TOTAL
22.653
Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited
Productora Project Tenements
Productora Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
1
ALGA 7 A 1/32
80% SMEA SpA
89
2
ALGA VI 4
100% SMEA SpA
2
3
ALGA VI 5/24
80% SMEA SpA
66
4
ARENA 1 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
40
5
ARENA 2 1/17
80% SMEA SpA
113
6
AURO HUASCO 1A 1/8
80% SMEA SpA
35
7
CABRITO-CABRITO 1/9
80% SMEA SpA
50
8
CACHIYUYITO 1 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
9
CACHIYUYITO 2 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
10
CACHIYUYITO 3 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
11
CARMEN I, 1/50
80% SMEA SpA
222

12
CARMEN II, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
274
13
CF 12
100% Frontera SpA
100
14
CF 13
100% Frontera SpA
200
15
CF 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
16
CHICA
80% SMEA SpA
1
17
CHOAPA 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
50
18
CUENCA A 1/51
80% SMEA SpA
255
19
CUENCA B 1/28
80% SMEA SpA
139
20
CUENCA C 1/51
80% SMEA SpA
255
21
CUENCA D
80% SMEA SpA
3
22
CUENCA E
80% SMEA SpA
1
23
ELEONOR RIGBY 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
24
ELQUI 1/14
80% SMEA SpA
61
25
ESPERANZA 1/5
80% SMEA SpA
11
26
FRAN 1 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
220
27
FRAN 12 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
28
FRAN 13 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
29
FRAN 14 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
30
FRAN 15 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
31
FRAN 18, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
273
32
FRAN 2 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
33
FRAN 21, 1/46
80% SMEA SpA
226
34
FRAN 3 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
35
FRAN 4 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
36
FRAN 5 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
37
FRAN 6 1/26
80% SMEA SpA
130
38
FRAN 7 1/37
80% SMEA SpA
176
39
FRAN 8 1/30
80% SMEA SpA
120
40
JULI 10, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
41
JULI 11, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
42
JULI 12, 1/42
80% SMEA SpA
210
43
JULI 13, 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
44
JULI 14, 1/50
80% SMEA SpA
250
45
JULI 15, 1/55
80% SMEA SpA
275
46
JULI 16 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
47
JULI 17 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
48
JULI 19
80% SMEA SpA
300
49
JULI 20
80% SMEA SpA
300
50
JULI 21 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
51
JULI 22
80% SMEA SpA
300
52
JULI 23 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
53
JULI 24 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
54
JULI 25
80% SMEA SpA
300
55
JULI 27 B, 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
48
56
JULI 27, 1/30
80% SMEA SpA
146
57
JULI 28, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
58
JULI 9, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
59
JULIETA 10, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
60
JULIETA 11
80% SMEA SpA
300
61
JULIETA 12
80% SMEA SpA
300
62
JULIETA 13 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
298
63
JULIETA 14 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
269
64
JULIETA 15 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
65
JULIETA 16
80% SMEA SpA
200
66
JULIETA 17
80% SMEA SpA
200
67
JULIETA 18 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
68
JULIETA 5
80% SMEA SpA
200
69
JULIETA 6
80% SMEA SpA
200
70
JULIETA 7
80% SMEA SpA
100
71
JULIETA 8
80% SMEA SpA
100
72
JULIETA 9
80% SMEA SpA
100
73
JULITA ¼
80% SMEA SpA
4
74
LEONA 2A 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
10
75
LIMARI 1/15
80% SMEA SpA
66
76
LOA 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
30
77
MAIPO 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
50
78
MONTOSA 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
35
NSR 3%
79
ORO INDIO 1A 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
82
80
PEGGY SUE 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
81
PRODUCTORA 1/16
80% SMEA SpA
75
82
SUERTE 1/7
100% SMEA SpA
21
83
SUERTE II 1/15
100% SMEA SpA
15
84
TOLTEN 1/14
80% SMEA SpA
70
85
URANIO 1/70
0 %
350
25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year (average for the 25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4% NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic
86
ZAPA 1 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
100
87
ZAPA 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
6
GSR 1%
88
ZAPA 3 1/23
80% SMEA SpA
92
89
ZAPA 5A 1/16
80% SMEA SpA
80
90
ZAPA 7 1/24
80% SMEA SpA
120
91
SIERRA SOLIS 1
100% SMEA SpA
200
92
SIERRA SOLIS 2
100% SMEA SpA
300
93
SIERRA SOLIS 3
100% SMEA SpA
300
94
SIERRA SOLIS 4
100% SMEA SpA
200
95
SIERRA SOLIS 5
100% SMEA SpA
300
96
SIERRA SOLIS 6
100% SMEA SpA
300
97
SIERRA SOLIS 7
100% SMEA SpA
300
98
SIERRA SOLIS 8
100% SMEA SpA
300
TOTAL
16.714
Note. SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)
Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
Domeyko Project Tenements
Domeyko Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
1
ANTONIO 1 1/56
100% Frontera SpA
280
100% HCH Domeyko Purchase Option Agreement
2
ANTONIO 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
3
ANTONIO 10 1/21
100% Frontera SpA
63
4
ANTONIO 19 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
128
5
ANTONIO 21 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
60
6
ANTONIO 36 1/15
100% Frontera SpA
74
7
ANTONIO 5 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
8
ANTONIO 9 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
193
9
CAZURRO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
10
CAZURRO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
11
CAZURRO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
12
CAZURRO 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
13
CAZURRO 5
100% Frontera SpA
100
14
CAZURRO 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
15
CAZURRO 7
100% Frontera SpA
200
16
CAZURRO 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
17
CERRO MOLY 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
18
CERRO MOLY 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
19
CERRO MOLY 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
20
CERRO MOLY 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
21
CAZURRO 3 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
22
CAZURRO 4 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
23
CAZURRO 7 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
24
EMILIO 1 1/8
100% Frontera SpA
38
25
EMILIO 3 1/9
100% Frontera SpA
45
26
INES 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
27
LORENA 1/2
100% Frontera SpA
2
28
MERCEDITA 1/7
100% Frontera SpA
22
29
PRIMO 1 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
36
30
SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24
100% Frontera SpA
114
31
DOMINOCEROS 1/20 (1/4)
100% Frontera SpA
20
100% HCH Dominoceros Purchase Option Agreement
32
CF SUR 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
33
CF SUR 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
34
CF SUR 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
35
CF SUR 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
36
CF SUR 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
37
CF SUR 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
38
CF SUR 7
100% Frontera SpA
300
39
CF SUR 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
40
CF SUR 9
100% Frontera SpA
200
41
CF SUR 10
100% Frontera SpA
200
42
CF SUR 11
100% Frontera SpA
300
43
CF SUR 12
100% Frontera SpA
300
44
CF SUR 13
100% Frontera SpA
300
45
CF SUR 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
46
CF SUR 15
100% Frontera SpA
200
47
CF SUR 16
100% Frontera SpA
300
48
CF SUR 17
100% Frontera SpA
300
49
CF SUR 18
100% Frontera SpA
300
50
CF SUR 19
100% Frontera SpA
300
51
CF SUR 20
100% Frontera SpA
300
52
CF SUR 21
100% Frontera SpA
300
53
CF SUR 22
100% Frontera SpA
300
54
CF SUR 23
100% Frontera SpA
200
55
CF SUR 24
100% Frontera SpA
200
56
CF SUR 25
100% Frontera SpA
300
57
CF SUR 26
100% Frontera SpA
300
58
CF SUR 27
100% Frontera SpA
300
59
CF SUR 28
100% Frontera SpA
200
60
CF SUR 29
100% Frontera SpA
300
61
CF SUR 30
100% Frontera SpA
200
62
CF SUR 31
100% Frontera SpA
300
63
CF SUR 32
100% Frontera SpA
300
64
CF SUR 33
100% Frontera SpA
300
65
CF SUR 34
100% Frontera SpA
300
66
CF SUR 35
100% Frontera SpA
300
67
KRETA ¼
100% Frontera SpA
16
The mining concession is included in San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement
68
MARI 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
69
MARI 1/12
100% Frontera SpA
64
The mining concession is included in San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement
70
MARI 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
71
MARI 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
TOTAL
16.055
Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
El Fuego Project Tenements
San Antonio Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
1
MERCEDES 1/3
100% Frontera SpA
50
100% HCH San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement
2
PORFIADA A 1/33
100% Frontera SpA
160
3
PORFIADA C 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
4
PORFIADA E 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
5
PORFIADA F 1/50
100% Frontera SpA
240
6
PORFIADA IX 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
7
PORFIADA VII 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
270
8
PORFIADA VIII 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
9
PRIMA 1
100% Frontera SpA
1
10
PRIMA 2
100% Frontera SpA
2
11
ROMERO 1/31
100% Frontera SpA
31
12
SAN ANTONIO 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
25
13
SAN JUAN SUR 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
10
14
SAN JUAN SUR 6/23
100% Frontera SpA
90
15
SANTIAGO Z 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
16
SANTIAGO 1/4 Y 20
100% Frontera SpA
75
17
SANTIAGO 15/19
100% Frontera SpA
25
18
SANTIAGO 21/36
100% Frontera SpA
76
19
SANTIAGO 37/43
100% Frontera SpA
26
20
SANTIAGO A, 1/26
100% Frontera SpA
244
21
SANTIAGO B, 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
200
22
SANTIAGO C, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
23
SANTIAGO D, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
24
SANTIAGO E, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
TOTAL
3.725
Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
Cordillera Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
1
ALBORADA III 1/35
100% Frontera SpA
162
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
2
ALBORADA IV 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
54
3
ALBORADA VII 1/25
100% Frontera SpA
95
4
CAT IX 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
150
5
CATITA IX 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
6
CATITA XII 1/13
100% Frontera SpA
61
7
CORDILLERA 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
20
8
HERREROS 1/14
100% Frontera SpA
28
9
MINA HERREROS III 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
18
10
MINA HERREROS IV 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
23
11
PORSIACA 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
20
12
QUEBRADA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
28
13
VETA 1/17
100% Frontera SpA
17
TOTAL
776
Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
Qualifying Statements
The technical information in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (the "JORC Code") and has been reviewed and approved by the "Qualified Persons" as defined under NI 43-101 and "Competent Persons" as defined under the JORC Code as set out below.
The Costa Fuego Copper project pre-feasibility study (the "PFS") was compiled by the Qualified Persons and Competent Persons listed below based on information available up to the effective date of the PFS. Additional details of responsibilities are provided below under the headers 'Qualified Persons - NI 43-101' and 'Competent Persons - JORC' and are also provided in the PFS technical report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.
PFS Technical Report
For readers to fully understand the information relating to the PFS, they should read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions that relate to the information to be set out in the PFS Technical Report. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this presentation is subject to the assumptions and qualifications to be contained in the PFS Technical Report.
The PFS technical report, titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).
Qualified Persons - NI 43-101
The PFS was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent "Qualified Persons" within the meaning of NI 43 -101. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation pertaining to Costa Fuego has been reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:
- Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate
- Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy
- Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis
- Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical
- Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost
- Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching
- Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling
- Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) of High River Services - Environmental
The above independent Qualified Persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.
Competent Persons - JORC
The information in this presentation that relates to Mineral Resources, Exploration Results, and Ore Reserves for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:
- Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) who is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate
- Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy
- Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis
- Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical
- Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost
- Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching
- Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling
- Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of High River Services - Environmental
- Mr Christian Easterday (MAIG), who is the Managing Director and is a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited - Exploration Results
Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Cuello, Mr Stevens, Mr Bernal, Mr LaPorte, Mr Easterday and Mr von Wielligh each have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.
Disclaimer
This report does not purport to be complete or contain all the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition, or prospects of Hot Chili Limited (Hot Chili, HCH or the Company).
Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information obtained from independent third-party sources, publicly available reports and other trade and industry sources. Hot Chili believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.
Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources
NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning material mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and technical information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.
All amounts in this presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this report that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). The use of any of the words, "estimate", "expect", "may", "might", "opportunity", "plan", "potential", "project", "proposed", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralisation that may be encountered if the Costa Fuego Project is developed.
In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the potential of the La Verde discovery; regulatory applications and approvals; and the Company's future exploration and other business plans.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralisation; operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.
Mineral Resource Statement
Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26 February 2024)
- Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
- Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve
- The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
- The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.
- The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Liited) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.
- The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00 /lb, Gold US$ 1,700 /oz, Molybdenum US$ 14 /lb, and Silver US$20 /oz.
- All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.
- Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa Fuego - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t)
- Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The MRE include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
- The effective date of the MRE is 26 February 2024. The MRE were previously reported in the 2025 PFS. Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 2025 PFS and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the MRE in the 2025 PFSA continue to apply and have not materially changed.
- Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS.
- A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).
Ore Reserve Statement
Costa Fuego Combined Ore Reserve (Effective Date 27 March 2025)
- Mineral Reserves are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Reserve estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits, and have an effective date of 27 March 2025.
- An Ore Reserve (declared in accordance with JORC Code 2012) was previously reported at Productora, a component of Costa Fuego, on 2nd March 2016 on the ASX. The Company was not subject to the requirements of NI 43-101 at that time.
- Mineral Reserve estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve estimates are in accordance with the JORC Code. References to "Mineral Reserves" mean "Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code and references to "Proven Mineral Reserves" mean "Proved Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code.
- The Mineral Reserve reported above was not additive to the Mineral Resource. The Mineral Reserve is based on the 26 February 2024 Mineral Resource.
- Tonnages and grades are rounded to two significant figures. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. As each number is rounded individually, the table may show apparent inconsistencies between the sum of rounded components and the corresponding rounded total.
- Mineral Reserves are reported using long-term metal prices of US$4.30 /lb Cu, US$2,280 /oz Au, US$27 /oz Ag, US$20 /lb Mo.
- The Mineral Reserve tonnages and grades are estimated and reported as delivered to plant (the point where material is delivered to the processing facility) and is therefore inclusive of ore loss and dilution.
- The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
- The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.
- The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.
- The Mineral Reserve Estimate as of 27 March 2025 for Costa Fuego was prepared by Anton von Wielligh, Fellow with the AUSIMM (FAUSIMM). Mr. von Wielligh fulfils the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person under JORC for the Mineral Reserve.
- Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS.
- A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
Hot Chili Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
91 130 955 725
30 June 2025
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
-
-
1.1
Receipts from customers
1.2
Payments for
(3,331)
(20,082)
(a) exploration & evaluation
(a) development
-
-
(b) production
-
-
(c) staff costs
(460)
(2,115)
(d) administration and corporate costs
(982)
(5,475)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
86
530
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
-
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(4,687)
(27,142)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
-
-
2.1
Payments to acquire or for:
(a) entities
(b) tenements
(281)
(3,835)
(c) property, plant and equipment
(17)
(76)
(d) exploration & evaluation
-
-
(e) investments
-
-
(f) other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
-
-
(a) entities
(b) tenements
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d) investments
-
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (CMP recoup)
2,655
2,655
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
2,357
(1,256)
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
-
-
3.1
Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
-
(117)
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
-
-
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
(117)
4.
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,513
33,742
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
(4,687)
(27,142)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
2,357
(1,256)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
-
(117)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
(3)
(47)
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,180
5,180
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
Current quarter
Previous quarter
5.1
Bank balances
5,180
2,513
5.2
Call deposits
-
5,000
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
5,180
7,513
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
170
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
-
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
7.
Financing facilities
Total facility amount at quarter end
Amount drawn at quarter end
7.1
Loan facilities
-
-
7.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
7.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
7.4
Total financing facilities
-
-
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
-
7.6
Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
(4,687)
8.2
(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))
-
8.3
Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
(4,687)
8.4
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
5,180
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
5,180
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)
1.11
Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
8.8
If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
The Company expects that expenditure will be reduced further as only optimisation activities expected during the next two quarters relating to the Costa Fuego and Huasco Water PFS. Exploration activities will also be significantly reduced, with drilling activities at La Verde having been completed on 10 April 2025. The Company is also continuing discussions related to potential renegotiation of forthcoming Option payments in Q4.
8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
A further A$2.0M of inbound funds are expected over the coming quarter through government VAT reimbursements. The Company continues to advance potential strategic partner funding discussions for asset level investment opportunities for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water (Partnering Process). Please see page 10 of this Quarterly Report for an update on the Partnering Process. In addition, the Company has various other funding opportunities available should they be required, including royalties, streaming and equity funding.
8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
The Company expects to be able to continue its operations and meets its objectives through a combination of existing reserves and has the potential to obtain future capital through either successful strategic funding discussions, royalties, streaming or the issue of equity.
Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement
- This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
- This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date: 29 July 2025
Authorised by: By the Board
(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)
Notes
- This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
- If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
- Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
- If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
- If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
