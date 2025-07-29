Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Quarterly Report Period Ending June 30, 2025

PERTH, Australia, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -

Highlights

Latest Drill Results Double La Verde Porphyry Discovery Footprint

Completion of phase-one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme confirms significant copper-gold (Cu-Au) discovery, with mineralisation extending over 1 km in length and up to 750 m in width from near surface.

Discovery remains open laterally and at depth, with over half of Hot Chili's drill holes ending in mineralisation.

Significant intercepts from latest drill results included: 389 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth to end-of-hole (DKP030) including 46 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 238 m including 34 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au from 322 m 286 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth (DKP027) including 154 m at 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 44 m



District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging at La Verde

Geophysical and surface geochemical Programmes identify a cluster of three large targets adjacent to the La Verde porphyry discovery.

Phase-two expansion drilling of La Verde and first drilling across adjacent porphyry targets awaiting access approval.

Projects Registered for Priority Status by Chilean Ministry of Economy

Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project and Huasco Water Project fulfilled key requirements to be considered in the Chilean government's list of strategic investment projects for the country to expedite through streamlined administrative approval processing.

Hot Chili Adds Mine-Build Credentials with Key Appointments

High profile Australian mining executive and former Gold Fields executive vice president Mr Stuart Mathews appointed to the Board of Directors in the role of Non-Executive Chair.

Well regarded Chilean mining executive and project director for several of Chile's largest mine developments, Mr Alberto Cerda, has been appointed to the executive role of Project Director.

Strategic Partnering Process Advancing

Ongoing strategic partnering process to secure qualified partners to support funding and delivery of Costa Fuego and Huasco Water, with BMO Capital Markets appointed as financial advisor.

A$5.2M Cash & A$2.0M in Returns Expected (VAT reimbursements)

Cautionary Statement - JORC Code (2012)

The Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project is currently at the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") stage. The production targets and forecast financial information contained in this report are based on technical and economic assessments that are preliminary in nature. While the PFS incorporates Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources, there is a lower level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, and no certainty that further exploration or development will result in the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured categories.

The PFS is not a definitive study and is based on a number of assumptions, including commodity prices, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, permitting, and other factors, which are subject to change. The outcomes of the PFS should not be used as the basis for a final investment decision. Further work, including additional drilling, metallurgical testing, and detailed engineering, is required before the Company can make a decision to proceed to development.

Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PFS production plan, more than 99% are classified as Indicated, with the remaining <1% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred Mineral Resources, as permitted under the JORC Code. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The viability of the development scenario envisaged in the PFS does not depend on the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued drilling.

The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PFS have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please refer to the ASX announcement of 27 March 2025.

To achieve the outcomes indicated in the PFS, including reaching Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), mine construction and production stages, funding in the order of US$1.27 Billion will be required, including pre-production and working capital and assumed financing charges. Investors should note that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. One of the key assumptions is that the funding for the Project will be available when required and on acceptable terms. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to, or otherwise affect the value of, Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing, a sale or partial sale of its interest in the Costa Fuego Copper Project and/or Huasco Water, sale of further royalties and/or streaming rights, sale of non-committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets.

The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the results or estimates contained in the PFS will be realised.

This Report contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PFS.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

La Verde Exploration Update

Rapidly Expanding Discovery, Multiple Higher-Grade Centres Confirmed

The phase-one RC drilling programme across the La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery ("La Verde"), located 30km south of the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project ("Costa Fuego"), was completed on 8 April 2025 with a total of 31 RC drillholes for 9,630 m drilled. Final results from the phase-one drill programme reported during the quarter confirm:

Three higher-grade centres defined by multiple intersections (refer Figure 1)

Shallow copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralisation extending over 1 km in length and up to 750 m in width (refer Figure 2).

The La Verde discovery remains open laterally and at depth with over half of Hot Chili's drilling ending in mineralisation (at depth of RC drill capability).

Significant drill results reported during the quarter included:

389 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth to end-of-hole ( DKP030 ) including 46 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 238 m including 34 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au from 322m

( ) 120 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6 m depth ( DKP028 ) including 48 m at 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 26 m

and, 114m at 0.3% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 318m depth to end-of-hole including 34m at 0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 380 m to end-of-hole

( ) 114 m grading 0.4% Cu from 86 m depth ( DKP024 ) including 52 m at 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 96 m

( ) 286 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth (DKP027) including 154 m at 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 44 m

228 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 42 m depth ( DKP013 ) including 104 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.3 g/t Au from 42 m

( ) 202 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 50 m depth (DKP017) including 14 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 96 m including 16 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 180 m

138 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6m depth to end-of-hole (DKP020) including 24 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6 m including 48 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 36 m including 36 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 102 m



The Company is planning to commence diamond drilling planned for phase two to extend higher grade centres at depth. Regulatory application for phase-two drilling access has been submitted and is progressing.

Baseline studies for a second Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") are ongoing to ensure timely integration of La Verde into Costa Fuego's potential future mine plan.

District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging at La Verde

Regional exploration activities reported during the quarter have identified multiple look-alike magnetic features adjacent to La Verde highlight potential for a broader district-scale porphyry system.

The integration of a 3D magnetic inversion model from ground magnetic data shows a spatial correlation between the mineralised tonalitic porphyry intrusion and a NNE-SSW trending weakly magnetic anomaly over La Verde. This magnetic anomaly sits within a localised circular magnetic-low feature. This relationship has been used to identify three additional circular magnetic-low features (lookalike targets) adjacent to La Verde, all of which are well-positioned at the intersection point of major regional structures (Figure 3).

In addition to the geophysical data, the Company has also completed 3D geochemical probability modelling using an extensive regional soil geochemistry programme (Figure 4).

This work has outlined three priority porphyry targets as outlined in Figure 3, with two of these porphyry targets concealed under shallow gravel cover (blind exploration opportunity). Regulatory applications for access clearing are being progressed across these new target areas adjacent to La Verde.

Table 1 - Drill Holes Completed for Costa Fuego in Quarter 2 2025

Prospect Hole ID North East RL Depth Azimuth Dip Results La Verde DKP031 6785786 324560 1123 279 272 -60 No Significant Intersection

Table 2 - Significant Intersections returned for Costa Fuego in Quarter 2 2025

Hole_ID Coordinates Azim. Dip Hole Depth Intersection Interval Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum North East RL From To (m) (% Cu) (g/t Au) (ppm Ag) (ppm Mo) DKP013 6785971 324839 1192 244 -60 437 42 270 228 0.3 0.2 0.3 7











Incl 42 146 104 0.4 0.3 0.3 6











Or Incl 50 116 66 0.5 0.3 0.3 5













296 437 141 0.2 0.1 0.4 19











Incl 334 358 24 0.3 0.1 0.7 18 DKP014 6785852 324747 1149 299 -61 444 0 12 12 0.3 0.1 0.3 7













194 204 10 0.3 0.2 0.4 5













306 402 96 0.3 0.1 0.6 20











And incl 340 352 12 0.4 0.1 0.9 14











And incl 366 376 10 0.4 0.2 0.8 14













424 444 20 0.2 0.0 0.5 29 DKP015 6786096 324434 1159 130 -60 313 2 34 32 0.3 0.0 0.9 22













176 313 137 0.2 0.1 0.5 29











Incl 236 242 6 0.4 0.1 0.9 20 DKP016 6785947 324416 1111 111 -60 360 0 48 48 0.4 0.0 0.6 39











Incl 0 22 22 0.6 0.0 0.6 23













286 304 18 0.3 0.1 0.9 52 DKP017 6786094 324685 1184 97 -61 336 50 252 202 0.3 0.1 0.5 31











Incl 96 110 14 0.4 0.1 0.3 12











And incl 144 152 8 0.4 0.2 1.2 55











And incl 180 196 16 0.4 0.1 0.5 55 DKP018 6785835 324429 1094 97 -60 145 16 134 118 0.2 0.0 0.4 24











Incl 20 46 26 0.3 0.0 0.8 19 DKP019 6785720 324718 1130 253 -61 279.5 106 144 38 0.3 0.1 0.5 16











Incl 114 122 8 0.5 0.2 0.7 25













202 279.5 77.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 27 DKP020 6785748 324586 1125 273 -60 144 6 144 138 0.3 0.1 0.9 23











Incl 6 30 24 0.4 0.1 1.1 6











And incl 36 84 48 0.4 0.1 0.9 20











And incl 102 138 36 0.4 0.1 0.8 31 DKP021 6785619 324325 1178 75 -60 402 118 128 10 0.3 0.0 0.4 18













234 314 80 0.3 0.1 0.4 21











Incl 284 300 16 0.4 0.1 0.6 13













324 370 46 0.3 0.1 0.6 14 DKP022 6785527 324414 1184 78 -60 288 44 202 158 0.2 0.0 0.4 18











Incl 44 66 22 0.4 0.1 0.5 11













232 288 56 0.2 0.0 0.5 18











Incl 250 258 8 0.5 0.0 1.6 21











And incl 282 288 6 0.3 0.1 1.0 24 DKP023 6785421 324320 1181 90 -60 402 74 100 26 0.3 0.1 0.4 21













172 196 24 0.3 0.0 0.8 38













254 366 112 0.3 0.1 0.6 26 DKP024 6785424 324417 1186 111 -59 402 54 360 306 0.3 0.0 0.7 28











Incl 86 200 114 0.4 0.0 0.7 23











Or Incl 96 148 52 0.5 0.1 0.8 16











And incl 328 334 6 0.4 0.1 1.2 22 DKP025 6785313 324415 1186 270 -74 276 34 162 128 0.2 0.0 0.5 26











Incl 126 136 10 0.3 0.0 0.3 62 DKP026 6785870 324312 1098 105 -60 147 0 147 147 0.2 0.0 0.6 13











Incl 0 16 16 0.4 0.1 0.6 23 DKP027 6785755 324906 1138 299 -60 402 4 290 286 0.3 0.1 0.4 31











Incl 44 198 154 0.4 0.1 0.5 32











Or Incl 64 76 12 0.5 0.1 0.3 15 DKP028 6785617 324758 1136 300 -60 432 6 126 120 0.4 0.1 0.7 12











Incl 10 20 10 0.5 0.1 1.2 5











And Incl 26 74 48 0.5 0.1 0.8 13













318 432 114 0.3 0.1 0.5 53











Incl 380 414 34 0.4 0.2 0.9 106











Or Incl 384 396 12 0.5 0.2 1.1 221 DKP029 6785615 324758 1136 265 -60 366 6 102 96 0.3 0.1 0.9 19













54 64 10 0.4 0.1 0.8 27













112 206 94 0.2 0.0 0.3 44













252 264 12 0.4 0.0 1.6 33













304 366 62 0.2 0.0 0.3 43 DKP030 6785770 324774 1132 275 -60 393 4 393 389 0.4 0.1 0.9 21











Incl 20 30 10 0.5 0.2 0.5 4











And incl 186 286 100 0.5 0.1 0.9 35











Or Incl 238 284 46 0.6 0.2 0.9 49











And incl 322 356 34 0.6 0.2 0.9 28 DKP031 6785789 324564 1128 279 -60 279 No significant intersection

SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Strategic Partnering Process

Following completion of the Pre-feasibility Studies ("PFS") for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water, Hot Chili initiated asset-level strategic partnering processes ("Partnering Process") to introduce one or more qualified partners with the financial, technical and operational capability to assist in funding and delivering each project.

The Partnering Process is ongoing, and the Company confirms it is currently assessing several non-binding, indicative, incomplete and conditional proposals. The Partnering Process may result in a range of possible transactions for the projects. Investors are cautioned that there is no certainty the Partnering Process will result in a transaction or binding agreement. The Company will keep the market updated in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Hot Chili has appointed BMO Capital Markets as its financial adviser in connection with the Partnering Process.

Cash Position and Capital Structure Changes

As of 30 June 2025, the Company had cash of A$5.2 million and no debt. In addition, a further A$2.0M of inbound funds are expected over the coming quarter through government VAT reimbursements.

The operating expenditure for quarter ended 30 June 2025 included payments for exploration and evaluation of A$3.3 million.

Included in this amount was A$1.6 million related to the final invoices for the competition of the Costa Fuego and Huasco Water Pre-feasibility Studies, initial activities related to the optimisation of the two-studies, and the advancement of the EIA.

A total of A$1.7 million was spent on exploration activities across La Verde and southern landholdings included in the Domeyko project, with phase-one drilling activities at La Verde having been completed on 10 April 2025.

The investing expenditure for quarter ended 30 June 2025 included the recoup of joint venture expenditure from CMP for A$2.7 million.

The Company is continuing discussions related to potential renegotiation of forthcoming Option payments in Q4 and is advancing the Partnering Process, as detailed above. In addition, the Company has various other funding opportunities available should they be required, including royalties, streaming and equity funding.

The following summarises the Company's securities on issue:

153,375,654 ordinary fully paid shares

1,914,000 options at AUD $1.50 expiring 24 July 2026

1,587,875 service rights

2,321,742 performance rights

Projects Registered for Priority Status by Chilean Ministry of Economy

On 30 April 2025, Hot Chili announced that its Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project and Huasco Water Project in Chile had been officially registered with the Chilean Ministry of Economy's Office for Sustainable Project Management (GPS Division).

This registration grants the projects priority status as strategic investments, allowing them to benefit from streamlined administrative processes. Both projects met the government's criteria for sustainability-focused development and will now be subject to coordinated oversight aimed at expediting permitting and approvals. This includes the management of Hot Chili's second maritime concession application for Huasco Water and the upcoming EIA submissions for both projects.

Appointment of New Chair and Project Director

Hot Chili Limited announced on 7 May 2025 the appointment of Mr Stuart Mathews as Non-Executive Chair and Mr Alberto Cerda as Project Director, adding considerable strength to its leadership team heading into a pivotal stage of growth.

Mr Mathews brings over 32 years of international mining experience, including holding senior executive roles at Gold Fields where he oversaw operations delivering over one million ounces of gold annually and led the development of five mining projects from exploration to production.

Mr Cerda, a Chilean mining engineer with more than 40 years of experience, has held senior roles across major global mining companies including BHP, Barrick, and Glencore. He has directed numerous large-scale projects in Chile and abroad, most recently leading the Norte Abierto JV for Newmont and Barrick.

The combined expertise of the two new appointments will be instrumental in guiding Hot Chili through the final investment phase toward becoming a mid-tier copper-gold producer.

NI43-101 Technical Report Released for Costa Fuego Cu-Au Project PFS

Hot Chili filed an independent NI 43-101 technical report for its Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile on SEDAR+. The report, titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), supported the Company's previously announced PFS results. Prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards, the report confirms there are no material differences from the information released on 27 March 2025. It is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 June 2025.

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $170,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $170,000.

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Field operations during the period included geological reconnaissance activities, RC drilling, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the major Cortadera and Productora landholdings, as well as the new project at La Verde. Activities on new tenements are run from the Productora or Cortadera operations centres and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.

There were no Lost Time Injuries ("LTI") during the quarter.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table 3. HSEQ Quarter 2 2025 Performance and Statistics

Deposit Productora Cortadera All Projects Timeframe Q2 2025 Cum.²

2019 Q2 2025 Cum.²

2019 Q2 2025 Cum.²

2019 LTI events 0 0 0 6 0 8 NLTI events 0 4 0 6 0 11 Days lost 0 0 0 152 0 263 LTIFR index 0 0 0 20 0 18 ISR index 0 0 0 506 0 585 IFR Index 0 40 0 40 0 42 Thousands of man-hours 7.8 100 2.6 301 10.9 450 Incidents on materials and assets 0 1 0 0 0 1 Environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 0 0 Headcount¹ 19 12 9 30 30 49



Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

During the Quarter, Sociedad Minera El Águila SpA ("SMEA") has claimed 8 mining exploration concessions ("Sierra Solis 1", " Sierra Solis 2", " Sierra Solis 3", " Sierra Solis 4", " Sierra Solis 5", " Sierra Solis 6", " Sierra Solis 7" and " Sierra Solis 8") which are in the process of being constituted.

The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the table below.

Table 4. Current Tenement Holdings in Chile as of 30 June 2025

Cortadera Project Tenements

Cortadera Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ALCENIA 1/10 100% SMEA SpA

50

2 AMALIA 942 A 1/6 100% Frontera SpA

53

3 ATACAMITA 1/82 100% Frontera SpA

82

4 CORROTEO 1 1/260 100% Frontera SpA

260

5 CORROTEO 5 1/261 100% Frontera SpA

261

6 CORTADERA 1 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

7 CORTADERA 1/40 100% Frontera SpA

374

8 CORTADERA 2 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

9 CORTADERA 41 100% Frontera SpA

1

10 CORTADERA 42 100% Frontera SpA

1

11 LAS CANAS 1/15 100% Frontera SpA

146

12 LAS CANAS 16 100% Frontera SpA

1

13 LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

14 MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100

15 PAULINA 10 B 1/16 100% Frontera SpA

136

16 PAULINA 11 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

249

17 PAULINA 12 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

18 PAULINA 13 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

264

19 PAULINA 14 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

265

20 PAULINA 15 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

200

21 PAULINA 22 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

22 PAULINA 24 1/24 100% Frontera SpA

183

23 PAULINA 25 A 1/19 100% Frontera SpA

156

24 PAULINA 26 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

25 PAULINA 27A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

26 PURISIMA 1/8 (1/2 Y 5/6) 100% Frontera SpA

20 NSR 1.5% 27 CF 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

28 CF 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

29 CF 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

30 CF 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

31 CF 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

32 CF 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

33 CF 7 100% Frontera SpA

100

34 CF 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

35 CF 9 100% Frontera SpA

100

36 CF 10 100% Frontera SpA

200

37 CF 11 100% Frontera SpA

200

38 CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3 100% Frontera SpA

3

39 CHILIS 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

40 CHILIS 3 100% Frontera SpA

100

41 CHILIS 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

42 CHILIS 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

43 CHILIS 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

44 CHILIS 7 100% Frontera SpA

200

45 CHILIS 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

46 CHILIS 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

47 CHILIS 10 1/38 100% Frontera SpA

190

48 CHILIS 11 100% Frontera SpA

200

49 CHILIS 12 1/60 100% Frontera SpA

300

50 CHILIS 13 100% Frontera SpA

300

51 CHILIS 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

52 CHILIS 15 100% Frontera SpA

300

53 CHILIS 16 100% Frontera SpA

300

54 CHILIS 17 100% Frontera SpA

300

55 CHILIS 18 100% Frontera SpA

300

56 CORTADERA 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

57 CORTADERA 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

58 CORTADERA 3 100% Frontera SpA

200

59 CORTADERA 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

60 CORTADERA 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

61 CORTADERA 6 1/60 100% Frontera SpA

265

62 CORTADERA 7 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

93

63 CRISTINA 1/40 100% SMEA SpA

40

64 DIABLITO 1/5 100% SMEA SpA

25

65 DONA FELIPA 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

50

66 DORO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

67 DORO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

68 DORO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

69 FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

99

70 FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8 100% Frontera SpA

72

71 FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26 100% Frontera SpA

26

72 MINORI 1 100% SMEA SpA

300

73 MINORI 2 100% SMEA SpA

300

74 MINORI 3 100% SMEA SpA

300

75 MINORI 4 100% SMEA SpA

300

76 PORFIADA B 100% Frontera SpA

200

77 PORFIADA D 100% Frontera SpA

300

78 PORFIADA G 100% Frontera SpA

200

79 PORFIADA I 100% Frontera SpA

300

80 PORFIADA II 100% Frontera SpA

300

81 PORFIADA III 100% Frontera SpA

300

82 PORFIADA IV 100% Frontera SpA

300

83 PORFIADA V 100% Frontera SpA

200

84 PORFIADA VI 100% Frontera SpA

100

85 PORFIADA X 100% Frontera SpA

200

86 SAN ANTONIO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

87 SAN ANTONIO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

88 SAN ANTONIO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

89 SAN ANTONIO 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

90 SAN ANTONIO 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

91 SOLAR 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

92 SOLAR 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

93 SOLAR 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

94 SOLAR 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

95 SOLAR 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

96 SOLAR 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

97 SOLAR 7 100% Frontera SpA

300

98 SOLAR 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

99 SOLAR 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

100 SOLAR 10 100% Frontera SpA

300

101 SOLEDAD 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

102 SOLEDAD 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

103 SOLEDAD 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

104 SOLEDAD 4 100% Frontera SpA

300



TOTAL



22.653



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Productora Project Tenements

Productora Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ALGA 7 A 1/32 80% SMEA SpA

89

2 ALGA VI 4 100% SMEA SpA

2

3 ALGA VI 5/24 80% SMEA SpA

66

4 ARENA 1 1/6 80% SMEA SpA

40

5 ARENA 2 1/17 80% SMEA SpA

113

6 AURO HUASCO 1A 1/8 80% SMEA SpA

35

7 CABRITO-CABRITO 1/9 80% SMEA SpA

50

8 CACHIYUYITO 1 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

9 CACHIYUYITO 2 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

10 CACHIYUYITO 3 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

11 CARMEN I, 1/50 80% SMEA SpA

222

12 CARMEN II, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

274

13 CF 12 100% Frontera SpA

100

14 CF 13 100% Frontera SpA

200

15 CF 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

16 CHICA 80% SMEA SpA

1

17 CHOAPA 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

50

18 CUENCA A 1/51 80% SMEA SpA

255

19 CUENCA B 1/28 80% SMEA SpA

139

20 CUENCA C 1/51 80% SMEA SpA

255

21 CUENCA D 80% SMEA SpA

3

22 CUENCA E 80% SMEA SpA

1

23 ELEONOR RIGBY 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

24 ELQUI 1/14 80% SMEA SpA

61

25 ESPERANZA 1/5 80% SMEA SpA

11

26 FRAN 1 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

220

27 FRAN 12 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

28 FRAN 13 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

29 FRAN 14 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

30 FRAN 15 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

31 FRAN 18, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

273

32 FRAN 2 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

33 FRAN 21, 1/46 80% SMEA SpA

226

34 FRAN 3 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

35 FRAN 4 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

36 FRAN 5 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

37 FRAN 6 1/26 80% SMEA SpA

130

38 FRAN 7 1/37 80% SMEA SpA

176

39 FRAN 8 1/30 80% SMEA SpA

120

40 JULI 10, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

41 JULI 11, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

42 JULI 12, 1/42 80% SMEA SpA

210

43 JULI 13, 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

44 JULI 14, 1/50 80% SMEA SpA

250

45 JULI 15, 1/55 80% SMEA SpA

275

46 JULI 16 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

47 JULI 17 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

48 JULI 19 80% SMEA SpA

300

49 JULI 20 80% SMEA SpA

300

50 JULI 21 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

51 JULI 22 80% SMEA SpA

300

52 JULI 23 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

53 JULI 24 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

54 JULI 25 80% SMEA SpA

300

55 JULI 27 B, 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

48

56 JULI 27, 1/30 80% SMEA SpA

146

57 JULI 28, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

58 JULI 9, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

59 JULIETA 10, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

60 JULIETA 11 80% SMEA SpA

300

61 JULIETA 12 80% SMEA SpA

300

62 JULIETA 13 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

298

63 JULIETA 14 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

269

64 JULIETA 15 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

65 JULIETA 16 80% SMEA SpA

200

66 JULIETA 17 80% SMEA SpA

200

67 JULIETA 18 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

68 JULIETA 5 80% SMEA SpA

200

69 JULIETA 6 80% SMEA SpA

200

70 JULIETA 7 80% SMEA SpA

100

71 JULIETA 8 80% SMEA SpA

100

72 JULIETA 9 80% SMEA SpA

100

73 JULITA ¼ 80% SMEA SpA

4

74 LEONA 2A 1/4 80% SMEA SpA

10

75 LIMARI 1/15 80% SMEA SpA

66

76 LOA 1/6 80% SMEA SpA

30

77 MAIPO 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

50

78 MONTOSA 1/4 80% SMEA SpA

35 NSR 3% 79 ORO INDIO 1A 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

82

80 PEGGY SUE 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

81 PRODUCTORA 1/16 80% SMEA SpA

75

82 SUERTE 1/7 100% SMEA SpA

21

83 SUERTE II 1/15 100% SMEA SpA

15

84 TOLTEN 1/14 80% SMEA SpA

70

85 URANIO 1/70 0 %

350 25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year (average for the 25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4% NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic 86 ZAPA 1 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

100

87 ZAPA 1/6 80% SMEA SpA

6 GSR 1% 88 ZAPA 3 1/23 80% SMEA SpA

92

89 ZAPA 5A 1/16 80% SMEA SpA

80

90 ZAPA 7 1/24 80% SMEA SpA

120

91 SIERRA SOLIS 1 100% SMEA SpA

200

92 SIERRA SOLIS 2 100% SMEA SpA

300

93 SIERRA SOLIS 3 100% SMEA SpA

300

94 SIERRA SOLIS 4 100% SMEA SpA

200

95 SIERRA SOLIS 5 100% SMEA SpA

300

96 SIERRA SOLIS 6 100% SMEA SpA

300

97 SIERRA SOLIS 7 100% SMEA SpA

300

98 SIERRA SOLIS 8 100% SMEA SpA

300



TOTAL



16.714



Note. SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico) Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Domeyko Project Tenements

Domeyko Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ANTONIO 1 1/56

100% Frontera SpA 280 100% HCH Domeyko Purchase Option Agreement

US$170,000 (already satisfied)

US$150,000 payable by April 19th 2026

US$200,000 payable by April 19th 2027

US$3.480,000 payable by April 19th 2028

NSR 1% 2 ANTONIO 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 3 ANTONIO 10 1/21

100% Frontera SpA 63 4 ANTONIO 19 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 128 5 ANTONIO 21 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 60 6 ANTONIO 36 1/15

100% Frontera SpA 74 7 ANTONIO 5 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 8 ANTONIO 9 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 193 9 CAZURRO 1

100% Frontera SpA 200 10 CAZURRO 2

100% Frontera SpA 200 11 CAZURRO 3

100% Frontera SpA 300 12 CAZURRO 4

100% Frontera SpA 300 13 CAZURRO 5

100% Frontera SpA 100 14 CAZURRO 6

100% Frontera SpA 200 15 CAZURRO 7

100% Frontera SpA 200 16 CAZURRO 8

100% Frontera SpA 200 17 CERRO MOLY 1

100% Frontera SpA 300 18 CERRO MOLY 2

100% Frontera SpA 300 19 CERRO MOLY 3

100% Frontera SpA 300 20 CERRO MOLY 4

100% Frontera SpA 300 21 CAZURRO 3 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 22 CAZURRO 4 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 23 CAZURRO 7 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 24 EMILIO 1 1/8

100% Frontera SpA 38 25 EMILIO 3 1/9

100% Frontera SpA 45 26 INES 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 27 LORENA 1/2

100% Frontera SpA 2 28 MERCEDITA 1/7

100% Frontera SpA 22 29 PRIMO 1 1/6

100% Frontera SpA 36 30 SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24

100% Frontera SpA 114 31 DOMINOCEROS 1/20 (1/4)

100% Frontera SpA 20 100% HCH Dominoceros Purchase Option Agreement

US$320,000 (already satisfied)

US$680,000 payable by October 25th 2025

US$1000,000 payable by October 25th 2026

US$6.890,000 payable by October 25th 2027 32 CF SUR 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

33 CF SUR 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

34 CF SUR 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

35 CF SUR 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

36 CF SUR 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

37 CF SUR 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

38 CF SUR 7 100% Frontera SpA

300

39 CF SUR 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

40 CF SUR 9 100% Frontera SpA

200

41 CF SUR 10 100% Frontera SpA

200

42 CF SUR 11 100% Frontera SpA

300

43 CF SUR 12 100% Frontera SpA

300

44 CF SUR 13 100% Frontera SpA

300

45 CF SUR 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

46 CF SUR 15 100% Frontera SpA

200

47 CF SUR 16 100% Frontera SpA

300

48 CF SUR 17 100% Frontera SpA

300

49 CF SUR 18 100% Frontera SpA

300

50 CF SUR 19 100% Frontera SpA

300

51 CF SUR 20 100% Frontera SpA

300

52 CF SUR 21 100% Frontera SpA

300

53 CF SUR 22 100% Frontera SpA

300

54 CF SUR 23 100% Frontera SpA

200

55 CF SUR 24 100% Frontera SpA

200

56 CF SUR 25 100% Frontera SpA

300

57 CF SUR 26 100% Frontera SpA

300

58 CF SUR 27 100% Frontera SpA

300

59 CF SUR 28 100% Frontera SpA

200

60 CF SUR 29 100% Frontera SpA

300

61 CF SUR 30 100% Frontera SpA

200

62 CF SUR 31 100% Frontera SpA

300

63 CF SUR 32 100% Frontera SpA

300

64 CF SUR 33 100% Frontera SpA

300

65 CF SUR 34 100% Frontera SpA

300

66 CF SUR 35 100% Frontera SpA

300

67 KRETA ¼

100% Frontera SpA 16 The mining concession is included in San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement 68 MARI 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

69 MARI 1/12

100% Frontera SpA 64 The mining concession is included in San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement 70 MARI 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

71 MARI 8 100% Frontera SpA

300



TOTAL



16.055



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

El Fuego Project Tenements

San Antonio Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 MERCEDES 1/3

100% Frontera SpA 50 100% HCH San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement

USD 1,300,000 already paid.

US$1,000,000 payable September 30th 2025

US$2,000,000 payable by September 30th 2026 to exercise the El Fuego Option.



(2 additional and conditional payments of USD 2,000,000, each one, to be paid by December 31, 2030 under certain conditions detailed at title "Tenement Changes During the Quarter" of this quarterly report.) 2 PORFIADA A 1/33

100% Frontera SpA 160 3 PORFIADA C 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 4 PORFIADA E 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 100 5 PORFIADA F 1/50

100% Frontera SpA 240 6 PORFIADA IX 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 7 PORFIADA VII 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 270 8 PORFIADA VIII 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 9 PRIMA 1

100% Frontera SpA 1 10 PRIMA 2

100% Frontera SpA 2 11 ROMERO 1/31

100% Frontera SpA 31 12 SAN ANTONIO 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 25 13 SAN JUAN SUR 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 10 14 SAN JUAN SUR 6/23

100% Frontera SpA 90 15 SANTIAGO Z 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 16 SANTIAGO 1/4 Y 20

100% Frontera SpA 75 17 SANTIAGO 15/19

100% Frontera SpA 25 18 SANTIAGO 21/36

100% Frontera SpA 76 19 SANTIAGO 37/43

100% Frontera SpA 26 20 SANTIAGO A, 1/26

100% Frontera SpA 244 21 SANTIAGO B, 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 200 22 SANTIAGO C, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 23 SANTIAGO D, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 24 SANTIAGO E, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300

TOTAL



3.725



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Cordillera Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ALBORADA III 1/35

100% Frontera SpA 162 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

USD 100,000 already paid

US$200,000 payable by November 14th 2025

US$3,700,000 payable by November 14th 2027

NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for open-pit mining 2 ALBORADA IV 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 54 3 ALBORADA VII 1/25

100% Frontera SpA 95 4 CAT IX 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 150 5 CATITA IX 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 100 6 CATITA XII 1/13

100% Frontera SpA 61 7 CORDILLERA 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 20 8 HERREROS 1/14

100% Frontera SpA 28 9 MINA HERREROS III 1/6

100% Frontera SpA 18 10 MINA HERREROS IV 1/10

100% Frontera SpA 23 11 PORSIACA 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 20 12 QUEBRADA 1/10

100% Frontera SpA 28 13 VETA 1/17

100% Frontera SpA 17

TOTAL



776



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Qualifying Statements

The technical information in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (the "JORC Code") and has been reviewed and approved by the "Qualified Persons" as defined under NI 43-101 and "Competent Persons" as defined under the JORC Code as set out below.

The Costa Fuego Copper project pre-feasibility study (the "PFS") was compiled by the Qualified Persons and Competent Persons listed below based on information available up to the effective date of the PFS. Additional details of responsibilities are provided below under the headers 'Qualified Persons - NI 43-101' and 'Competent Persons - JORC' and are also provided in the PFS technical report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

PFS Technical Report

For readers to fully understand the information relating to the PFS, they should read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions that relate to the information to be set out in the PFS Technical Report. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this presentation is subject to the assumptions and qualifications to be contained in the PFS Technical Report.

The PFS technical report, titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

Qualified Persons - NI 43-101

The PFS was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent "Qualified Persons" within the meaning of NI 43 -101. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation pertaining to Costa Fuego has been reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy

Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical

Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost

Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) of High River Services - Environmental

The above independent Qualified Persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.

Competent Persons - JORC

The information in this presentation that relates to Mineral Resources, Exploration Results, and Ore Reserves for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) who is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy

Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical

Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost

Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of High River Services - Environmental

Mr Christian Easterday (MAIG), who is the Managing Director and is a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited - Exploration Results

Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Cuello, Mr Stevens, Mr Bernal, Mr LaPorte, Mr Easterday and Mr von Wielligh each have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.

Disclaimer

This report does not purport to be complete or contain all the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition, or prospects of Hot Chili Limited (Hot Chili, HCH or the Company).

Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information obtained from independent third-party sources, publicly available reports and other trade and industry sources. Hot Chili believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning material mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and technical information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

All amounts in this presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this report that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). The use of any of the words, "estimate", "expect", "may", "might", "opportunity", "plan", "potential", "project", "proposed", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralisation that may be encountered if the Costa Fuego Project is developed.

In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the potential of the La Verde discovery; regulatory applications and approvals; and the Company's future exploration and other business plans.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralisation; operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Mineral Resource Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26 February 2024)

Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili. The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Liited) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property. The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00 /lb, Gold US$ 1,700 /oz, Molybdenum US$ 14 /lb, and Silver US$20 /oz. All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa Fuego - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t) Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The MRE include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The effective date of the MRE is 26 February 2024. The MRE were previously reported in the 2025 PFS. Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 2025 PFS and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the MRE in the 2025 PFSA continue to apply and have not materially changed. Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

Ore Reserve Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Ore Reserve (Effective Date 27 March 2025)

Mineral Reserves are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Reserve estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits, and have an effective date of 27 March 2025. An Ore Reserve (declared in accordance with JORC Code 2012) was previously reported at Productora, a component of Costa Fuego, on 2nd March 2016 on the ASX. The Company was not subject to the requirements of NI 43-101 at that time. Mineral Reserve estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve estimates are in accordance with the JORC Code. References to "Mineral Reserves" mean "Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code and references to "Proven Mineral Reserves" mean "Proved Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code. The Mineral Reserve reported above was not additive to the Mineral Resource. The Mineral Reserve is based on the 26 February 2024 Mineral Resource. Tonnages and grades are rounded to two significant figures. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. As each number is rounded individually, the table may show apparent inconsistencies between the sum of rounded components and the corresponding rounded total. Mineral Reserves are reported using long-term metal prices of US$4.30 /lb Cu, US$2,280 /oz Au, US$27 /oz Ag, US$20 /lb Mo. The Mineral Reserve tonnages and grades are estimated and reported as delivered to plant (the point where material is delivered to the processing facility) and is therefore inclusive of ore loss and dilution. The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili. The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property. The Mineral Reserve Estimate as of 27 March 2025 for Costa Fuego was prepared by Anton von Wielligh, Fellow with the AUSIMM (FAUSIMM). Mr. von Wielligh fulfils the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person under JORC for the Mineral Reserve. Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity Hot Chili Limited ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter") 91 130 955 725

30 June 2025

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter

$A'000 Year to date

(12 months)

$A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities - - 1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for (3,331) (20,082)

(a) exploration & evaluation

(a) development - -

(b) production - -

(c) staff costs (460) (2,115)

(d) administration and corporate costs (982) (5,475) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 86 530 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - - 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - - 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (4,687) (27,142)

2. Cash flows from investing activities - - 2.1 Payments to acquire or for:

(a) entities

(b) tenements (281) (3,835)

(c) property, plant and equipment (17) (76)

(d) exploration & evaluation - -

(e) investments - -

(f) other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: - -

(a) entities

(b) tenements - -

(c) property, plant and equipment - -

(d) investments - -

(e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (CMP recoup) 2,655 2,655 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 2,357 (1,256)

3. Cash flows from financing activities - - 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - (117) 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - (117)

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period



4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,513 33,742 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (4,687) (27,142) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) 2,357 (1,256) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) - (117) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held (3) (47) 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,180 5,180

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$A'000 Previous quarter

$A'000 5.1 Bank balances 5,180 2,513 5.2 Call deposits - 5,000 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 5,180 7,513

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 170 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility amount at quarter end

$A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end

$A'000 7.1 Loan facilities - - 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities - -





7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end - 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.



8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (4,687) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) - 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (4,687) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 5,180 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 5,180





8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 1.11 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

The Company expects that expenditure will be reduced further as only optimisation activities expected during the next two quarters relating to the Costa Fuego and Huasco Water PFS. Exploration activities will also be significantly reduced, with drilling activities at La Verde having been completed on 10 April 2025. The Company is also continuing discussions related to potential renegotiation of forthcoming Option payments in Q4.

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

A further A$2.0M of inbound funds are expected over the coming quarter through government VAT reimbursements. The Company continues to advance potential strategic partner funding discussions for asset level investment opportunities for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water (Partnering Process). Please see page 10 of this Quarterly Report for an update on the Partnering Process. In addition, the Company has various other funding opportunities available should they be required, including royalties, streaming and equity funding.

8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

The Company expects to be able to continue its operations and meets its objectives through a combination of existing reserves and has the potential to obtain future capital through either successful strategic funding discussions, royalties, streaming or the issue of equity.

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 29 July 2025

Authorised by: By the Board

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

Notes

This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee". If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited