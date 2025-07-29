AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market worth $27.14 Billion by 2030 with 36.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market, valued at US$2.85 billion in 2023 stood at US$4.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 36.4% from 2024 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$27.14 billion by the end of the period. The market has experienced significant growth primarily driven by the growing geriatric and medically underserved (predominantly rural) population, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, the shortage of physicians and care personnel, advancements in telecommunication technologies, and the expansion of RPM systems. However, the growing use of wearables, apps, and sensors for virtual care, the increasing shift towards outpatient care models, and the high utility of telemedicine against infectious diseases and epidemics are significant opportunities in the market.

By application, the primary care segment commanded the most significant proportion of the AI in telemedicine market due to an increased need for day-to-day healthcare, such as check-ups, chronic condition management, and preventive care, well-suited for AI implementation. These platforms leverage AI to automate symptom evaluation, virtual consultations, and follow-ups to make healthcare more accessible and convenient for day-to-day health issues. Organizations such as Hellocare (US) provide a complete telehealth platform with AI-based solutions for primary care, including virtual patient observation and RPM. These solutions increase patient engagement and simplify care delivery. Furthermore, CVS Health (US) provides CVS Health Virtual Primary Care by providing personalized digital healthcare services, enabling users to access and manage their health remotely.

By function, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of AI in telehealth market by function due to the increasing number of chronic diseases (including diabetes, hypertension, and CVDs) that need constant monitoring and management. RPM systems constantly monitor patient health data, eliminating the need for many hospital visits and improving patient outcomes. Many healthcare facilities, such as Mayo Clinic (US), offer RPM systems to reduce readmission rates. In January 2025, Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) introduced AI-based RPM devices that were developed in partnership with StreamTeck (Taiwan) to detect patient vitals (body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure).

By geography, North America accounted for the largest market share due to the region's modern healthcare infrastructure, the widespread use of advanced technologies, and extensive governmental support. The US, especially, has adopted favorable reimbursement policies and regulatory mandates, including those from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to increase telehealth access and RPM technology. Favorable government initiatives have also propelled market growth. In October 2023, the American Telemedicine Association published a new AI principle to advance the safe, appropriate, and responsible use of AI in healthcare that enhances patient and provider trust, safety, and the efficacy of AI adoption as a tool in healthcare. Numerous US-based companies provide AI-based telehealth & telemedicine solutions-in October 2024, Zoom Communications (US) partnered with Suki AI, Inc. (US) to implement AI-powered voice tools within their telehealth services to improve clinical documentation functionalities. Together, these factors enhance North America's leadership in the AI in telehealth & telemedicine market.

Prominent players in the telehealth & telemedicine market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Doximity, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), American Well (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and Cisco Systems Inc. (US), among others.

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a diversified technology-based company in the AI in telehealth markets. It is one of the leading companies in the healthcare sector with a strong presence in cardiac care, acute care, and home healthcare. The company operates through four segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Others. The AI-based telehealth & telemedicine services fall under the Connected Care segment. The Connected Care segment comprises Business Monitoring, Sleep & Respiratory Care, and Enterprise Informatics. Providers and patients use telehealth solutions. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In November 2024, Philips received FDA approval for remote scanning and protocol management features in its Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC), allowing radiologists to assist with scans remotely.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic (Ireland) is one of the largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies. The company operates through four principal segments: Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Medical Surgical, and Neuroscience. The company provides AI-based telemedicine solutions across all four segments. The Cardiac and Vascular segment offers products and services to diagnose, treat, and manage cardiac rhythm disorders and CVDs. Medtronic's portfolio encompasses RPM platforms and patient-centered software through its products and Medtronic Care Management Services. The telehealth solutions offered by the company cover glucose management and cardiac condition management. Medtronic's telehealth device offerings include Bluetooth-enabled and direct-connect peripherals. These devices comprise weight scales, glucometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, pedometers, and activity trackers. Medtronic serves its customers in ~160 countries worldwide. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Russia.

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US) is a software development, installation, and support company that provides consulting services. The company establishes healthcare management software that combines financial and clinical information from inpatient, ambulatory, and payer technology systems. The company's core competency is to provide EHR software solutions. Epic Systems Corporation integrates AI into telehealth & telemedicine through strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Gen AI technologies. Epic improves productivity and patient care in virtual healthcare by combining its EHR solutions with Microsoft's Azure OpenAl Service. It encompasses improving workflows, enabling generative Al to compose message responses, and supporting natural language queries. Epic's AI efforts also enhance self-service reporting tools, maintain financial integrity, and improve clinical outcomes, all of which will enhance global telehealth & telemedicine systems. It operates its offices in the US, the UK, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Finland, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, and Switzerland.

