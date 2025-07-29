Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.07.2025
BloFin Becomes Titanium Sponsor of Blockchain Rio 2025, Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Latin American Crypto Ecosystem

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, a next-generation global crypto exchange, is proud to announce its role as Titanium Sponsor of Blockchain Rio 2025, one of the most anticipated and influential blockchain events in Latin America. The conference, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and builders to shape the future of crypto, Web3, and digital finance across the region.

Blofin logo

BloFin sees Blockchain Rio as a natural opportunity to deepen its engagement with the local community and demonstrate its strategic commitment to the Latin American market.

"Latin America is one of the most dynamic regions for crypto adoption," said a BloFin spokesperson. "Sponsoring Blockchain Rio is more than visibility - it's a chance to connect, collaborate, and create value with the developers, traders, investors, and innovators driving the ecosystem forward."

As a Tier-1 exchange focused on trading, liquidity depth, and institutional-grade infrastructure, BloFin offers:

  • Over 490 Popular USDT-M trading pairs
  • Coin-margined trading
  • Copy trading and advanced API access
  • High-frequency sub-account solutions
  • Unified account structure for professional strategies
  • Institutional-grade security via Fireblocks and Chainalysis
  • Mobile app ranked Top 3 in performance globally

Recently ranked Top 2 globally in liquidity and slippage control, BloFin continues to position itself as the platform "Where Whales Are Made."

At Blockchain Rio, attendees will be able to visit the BloFin booth for live product demos, educational sessions, and exclusive giveaways. The company will also be hosting private sessions with partners and pro traders, focusing on growth opportunities across LATAM.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 490+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, xBloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/Blofin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blofin-becomes-titanium-sponsor-of-blockchain-rio-2025-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-the-latin-american-crypto-ecosystem-302516240.html

