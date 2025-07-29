Industry Leader Lee Bird Joins Board of a Parent Media Co. Inc.

Former At Home CEO and Nike executive to help guide global expansion of Kidoodle.TV® and Victory+ as APMC scales its streaming ecosystem

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), the company behind the safe-streaming platform Kidoodle.TV®, today announced the appointment of Lewis L. (Lee) Bird III to its Board of Directors.

With an expansive career spanning nearly 40 years, Mr. Bird brings a proven track record in retail, finance, and operational growth. He most recently served as Chairman and CEO of At Home Group Inc., where he led the company through transformative growth and a successful IPO. His prior leadership roles include Group President at Nike, Chief Operating Officer of Gap Inc., and CFO of Old Navy, positions that showcase his deep expertise in scaling businesses and building brand loyalty.

"Lee has built and led some of the most trusted brands in the world, and his insights will be invaluable as we continue to connect audiences and empower brands through our streaming platforms," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "He joins at a time of meaningful momentum across our business, from the enduring global success of Kidoodle.TV to the explosive growth of Victory+, which launched in September 2024 and is already transforming how fans access live sports."

"Lee's addition to the board reinforces our commitment to scaling APMC into a global leader in streaming technology and brand-safe media," said James Lites, Chairman of the Board. "His leadership across some of the world's most respected consumer brands will strengthen our ability to grow APMC's platform portfolio and pursue aggressive growth opportunities across Kidoodle.TV, Victory+, and beyond. We're thrilled to welcome him to the board at such an exciting time for the company."

With over a decade of experience in the digital media space, APMC builds and powers monetizable streaming solutions for brands and creators, reaching hundreds of millions of homes worldwide. Its mission is rooted in delivering safe, enriching content experiences while enabling brands to engage with audiences in trusted, high-impact environments.

In addition to his executive career, Mr. Bird currently serves on the boards of Tailored Brands, TileBar, and the Larry H. Miller Company, where he chairs the Investment Committee. He is also part of the Ownership Advisory Group for the NHL's Dallas Stars and supports several education and policy-focused organizations.

"I'm excited to join APMC during this period of rapid innovation and expansion," said Mr. Bird. "The company's vision for safe, purposeful, and brand-positive streaming aligns perfectly with where consumer expectations are headed and I look forward to contributing to its next stage of growth."

Mr. Bird holds an MBA from Babson College (Summa Cum Laude) and a bachelor's degree from Ithaca College, where he was an All-American swimmer.

For more information on APMC's streaming and monetization solutions, visit www.aparentmedia.com .

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://x.com/aparentmediaco

Media Contact:

Contact | media@aparentmedia.com

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Jeremy Mason

Chief Brand Officer

media@aparentmedia.com

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/industry-leader-lee-bird-joins-board-of-a-parent-media-co.-inc.-1053018