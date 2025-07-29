Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Entrepreneur and advertising industry veteran Jeff Swartz has announced the release of his debut book, The Intentional Leap: Lessons & Learnings for Newer Entrepreneurs, a guide for aspiring and early-stage business owners with the clarity, resilience, and frameworks needed to thrive in today's volatile entrepreneurial landscape.





Drawing on more than a decade of experience founding, scaling, and selling companies in the advertising and technology sectors, Swartz delivers a practical and honest account of what it really takes to launch a business, from financial planning to emotional endurance.



About the Book

Swartz, best known for founding Ethic Advertising Agency and co-launching geofencing platform Qujam, wrote The Intentional Leap after completing the successful sale of both ventures in 2024 to Blink Advertising, where he is currently a co-owner today. The book details the lessons he wished he had access to when first starting out, blending lived experience with strategic insight to meet readers where they are.

"This is not a highlight reel. It's not a step-by-step blueprint or a feel-good story about how easy entrepreneurship is. It's a field manual for what it really feels like to leap from side hustler to business owner, from doing everything yourself to building a team and culture that lasts," said Swartz.



Book Content

Across its three-part structure of "The Inner Shift," "The External Build," and "The Long Game," The Intentional Leap covers the full arc of early entrepreneurship.

The book addresses strategic preparation, including building skills, testing side hustles, and managing emotional risk before launching full-time. Swartz guides readers through foundational execution, teaching how to price services, structure a business, and evolve from technician to business owner. The book also focuses on leadership development, addressing how to build culture, hire well, avoid burnout, and lead with clarity. Finally, it explores vision and systems, including implementing goal-setting systems like EOS, avoiding shiny object syndrome, and building a scalable, values-driven company.



Target Audience

The Intentional Leap is designed for a broad spectrum of readers ranging from the corporate employee debating a jump into self-employment to the early-stage founder needing structure to the solo operator rebuilding after burnout.

"There's no one-size-fits-all path into entrepreneurship," said Swartz. "But there is a universal truth: at some point, you have to stop testing the waters and decide to swim. This book helps you do that with more intention, more clarity, and more confidence."



Market Context

With the rise of interest in entrepreneurship post-pandemic and a wave of professionals leaving corporate roles in favor of independence, The Intentional Leap arrives at a timely moment. It speaks directly to the realities of the modern entrepreneur, including navigating inconsistent income in the early years, avoiding overreliance on the founder by documenting systems early, embracing both the emotional and mathematical sides of ownership, and developing internal culture as a true growth driver rather than an afterthought.



About the Author

Jeff Swartz is an entrepreneur, speaker, and partner at Blink Advertising in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He previously founded Ethic Advertising Agency and Qujam, a geofencing technology platform used by over 1,000 customers. Swartz has experience mentoring entrepreneurs and advising early-stage founders.

In addition to his business ventures, Swartz is currently completing his MBA, which specializes in entrepreneurship and family business. He continues to invest in the next generation of founders through speaking engagements, strategic consulting, and content aimed at equipping leaders with the skills they need to build on purpose.

Availability

The Intentional Leap: Lessons & Learnings for Newer Entrepreneurs is available now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through Amazon.com.

