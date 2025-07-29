Angel Yeast Leads Team to Victory in UIBC International Young Bakers Competition

SAO PAULO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 53rd UIBC International Young Bakers Competition in São Paulo, Brazil from July 20th to 24th, Angel Yeast (SH600298) led the Chinese team to win the championship with innovative baking creations.

The technical team from Angel Yeast provided continuous support throughout the preparation and competition, offering professional fermentation technology, recipe optimization advice, and process guidance to the participants. Leng Jianxin, Vice General Manager of the Angel's Baking and Healthy Food Technology Center (BHFTC), led the team and served as the on-site judge, providing comprehensive organizational and coordination support. Liao Jinzhong, Deputy Director of the Applied Technology Research Institute at Angel's BHFTC, acted as the coach for the Chinese team, leveraging his extensive experience and professional guidance to enhance the team's skills. Additionally, Angel's Latin America Division played a crucial role in offering essential on-site support, ensuring a strong foundation of technical and logistical assistance.

The competition, organized annually since 1971 by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC), adheres to strict rules. Each national team consists of two participants under the age of 25, with participants allowed to compete only once in their lifetime. This year's event showcased the skills of talented young bakers from eight countries around the world.

"All teams must produce 140 products in 13 different shapes plus a showpiece, in 5 categories. It's a real test of their skills, stamina, and creativity," said Leng Jianxin. She added, "As a globally acclaimed industry event, it's more than just a competition. This platform not only lets young bakers from different countries showcase their talents but also promotes international tech and cultural exchanges, sparking a newfound enthusiasm among the youth for the baking industry."

The champions of the competition were two young bakers, Bao Jiaqian and Chen Jiaxuan, who had previously won the gold award at the 6th "Angel Yeast Cup" National Young Bakers Creative Bread Contest. After months of hard work and meticulous preparation, their creations impressed the judges with their innovation, craftsmanship, and quality.

Angel Yeast remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing technological innovation and nurturing talent within the global baking community. Looking ahead, Angel Yeast will continue to propel the innovation and growth of the global baking industry through technological empowerment and collaborative initiatives.

