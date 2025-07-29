Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virtual Teammate Celebrates a Year of Game-Changing Growth

Redefining remote staffing with unmatched ROI, top-tier global talent, and purpose-driven partnerships for healthcare and business leaders.

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Virtual Teammate Marks One Year of Growth

Virtual Teammate: One Year of Transforming Remote Staffing

Virtual Teammate: One Year of Transforming Remote Staffing
Virtual Teammate celebrates its first year of helping healthcare providers and businesses scale with expert virtual professionals, achieving 64% cost savings and 48% productivity growth.

Virtual Teammate (VT) celebrates one year of helping forward-thinking healthcare providers and businesses scale with intention by blending exceptional virtual talent, industry expertise, and a clear value-creation strategy.

In just 12 months, VT has become a trusted remote staffing partner, offering high-performing virtual teammates for business and nonprofit organizations, as well as medically trained professionals for healthcare providers. The company's mission is simple: help leaders build sustainable, efficient teams that drive long-term success.

VT supports doctors, dentists, and business owners across the U.S. in streamlining operations, reducing costs, and boosting productivity through expertly matched virtual professionals. Services range from administrative and executive support to operations coordination.

Over 40% of clients hired additional virtual teammates alone, thanks to the measurable ROI they're seeing.

"We're not just filling roles. We're helping clients build a reliable team," says Chris McShanag, CEO of Virtual Teammate. "And when clients experience the results, they don't just stick around. They scale up."

A Year of Milestones

  • Helped clients achieve 48% productivity improvement and 64% cost savings through virtual staffing

  • Maintained a 95% client retention rate

  • Expanded its global talent pipeline to Latin America, the Philippines, and beyond

  • Invested in strategy-driven placements, onboarding, and long-term team support

Built by Industry Veterans, Driven by Purpose

The team behind Virtual Teammate has been in the global staffing space for over a decade. These seasoned professionals have united with a shared purpose-to build something extraordinary, where excellence, innovation, and heart redefine what's possible. They saw an opportunity to move beyond simple placements and create a model rooted in partnership, performance, and purpose, with a focus on enhancing value creation for both the client's and virtual teammate's experience. Their mission: To bring a value-driven mindset to every client and every teammate around the world.

The Future is Flexible

With remote work growing from 5% to 50% over the past decade, VT is proving that virtual staffing can still be deeply connected. Through relational hiring, continuous training, and blended team integration-"here, near, and far"-VT transforms outsourcing from a transactional service into a collaborative extension of internal teams.

Meet Your VT

Whether you're building your first virtual team or optimizing an existing one, there's never been a better time to get started. VT is inviting new partners to experience the difference for themselves with a free first week of support.

Ready to take the first step toward building your dream team? Schedule your free coffee chat and let's kick off a journey that transforms how you work-and what's possible.:
https://meetings.hubspot.com/chris-mcshanag/web-free-coffee

To learn more about Virtual Teammate, visit virtualteammate.com

Contact Information

Chris Mcshanag
CEO & Founder
cmcshanag@virtualteammate.com
+1 (623) 271 2008

.

SOURCE: Virtual Teammate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virtual-teammate-celebrates-a-year-of-game-changing-growth-1052573

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.