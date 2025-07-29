Virtual Teammate Celebrates a Year of Game-Changing Growth

Redefining remote staffing with unmatched ROI, top-tier global talent, and purpose-driven partnerships for healthcare and business leaders.

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Virtual Teammate Marks One Year of Growth

Virtual Teammate: One Year of Transforming Remote Staffing

Virtual Teammate celebrates its first year of helping healthcare providers and businesses scale with expert virtual professionals, achieving 64% cost savings and 48% productivity growth.

Virtual Teammate (VT) celebrates one year of helping forward-thinking healthcare providers and businesses scale with intention by blending exceptional virtual talent, industry expertise, and a clear value-creation strategy.

In just 12 months, VT has become a trusted remote staffing partner, offering high-performing virtual teammates for business and nonprofit organizations, as well as medically trained professionals for healthcare providers. The company's mission is simple: help leaders build sustainable, efficient teams that drive long-term success.

VT supports doctors, dentists, and business owners across the U.S. in streamlining operations, reducing costs, and boosting productivity through expertly matched virtual professionals. Services range from administrative and executive support to operations coordination.

Over 40% of clients hired additional virtual teammates alone, thanks to the measurable ROI they're seeing.

"We're not just filling roles. We're helping clients build a reliable team," says Chris McShanag, CEO of Virtual Teammate. "And when clients experience the results, they don't just stick around. They scale up."

A Year of Milestones

Helped clients achieve 48% productivity improvement and 64% cost savings through virtual staffing

Maintained a 95% client retention rate

Expanded its global talent pipeline to Latin America, the Philippines, and beyond

Invested in strategy-driven placements, onboarding, and long-term team support

Built by Industry Veterans, Driven by Purpose

The team behind Virtual Teammate has been in the global staffing space for over a decade. These seasoned professionals have united with a shared purpose-to build something extraordinary, where excellence, innovation, and heart redefine what's possible. They saw an opportunity to move beyond simple placements and create a model rooted in partnership, performance, and purpose, with a focus on enhancing value creation for both the client's and virtual teammate's experience. Their mission: To bring a value-driven mindset to every client and every teammate around the world.

The Future is Flexible

With remote work growing from 5% to 50% over the past decade, VT is proving that virtual staffing can still be deeply connected. Through relational hiring, continuous training, and blended team integration-"here, near, and far"-VT transforms outsourcing from a transactional service into a collaborative extension of internal teams.

Meet Your VT

Whether you're building your first virtual team or optimizing an existing one, there's never been a better time to get started. VT is inviting new partners to experience the difference for themselves with a free first week of support.

Ready to take the first step toward building your dream team? Schedule your free coffee chat and let's kick off a journey that transforms how you work-and what's possible.:

https://meetings.hubspot.com/chris-mcshanag/web-free-coffee

To learn more about Virtual Teammate, visit virtualteammate.com

Contact Information

Chris Mcshanag

CEO & Founder

cmcshanag@virtualteammate.com

+1 (623) 271 2008





SOURCE: Virtual Teammate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virtual-teammate-celebrates-a-year-of-game-changing-growth-1052573